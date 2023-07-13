600 Degrees Pizzeria & Draft House Round Rock
Popular Items
Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
Pepperoni Slice
Greek Salad
Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.
Appetizers
Pork Shanks (3)
Meatballs
Handmade meatballs served with LaMonica’s Marinara, basil, parmesan-reggiano, & a garlic knot.
Fresh Garlic Knots
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter.Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings.Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara
Sea Salt & Pepper Steak Fries
Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries
Gourmet Cheese Bread
Extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic with parmesan-reggiano, mozzarella, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & Italian seasonings.
Hummus & Pita
House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.
Salads
House Salad
Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, & mozzarella over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce & garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cracked salt & pepper, balsamic reduction, olive oil, & fresh basil.
Greek Salad
Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
600 Grinder
Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper, & oregano.
Classic Meatball Sub
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, & hot Italian peppers.
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced rib-eye, sautéed peppers, onion, & mushroom,white American cheese, garlic aioli, & hot Italian cherry peppers.
Gyro Wrap
Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.
Desserts
Extras/Sides
Side Ranch
Side Blu Cheese
Extra Salad Dressing
Extra Side of Wing Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Pesto
Side Bird Pepper
Extra Protein
Extra Topping
Side Celery
Side Hummus
Side Of Pita Bread
Side Garlic Butter
8 Ounce Ranch
Side Hot Honey
2oz of Mike's Hot Honey
Side of Fry Sauce
Side Jalapeno
Single Garlic Knot
Side of Pickles
14"
14" Traditional Cheese
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
14" 4 Cheese
14" Pirate
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
14" TX Made BBQ Chicken
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" Haight & Ashbury
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
14" City Pie
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
14" Orig. Mama Gallo
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
14" Queen Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
14" San Jose Pie
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
14" East San Jose
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
14" Presidio
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
14" North Shore
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
14" North Beach
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
14" Georgetown
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
14" Nob Hill
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
14" Palo Alto
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
14" Royale w/ Cheese
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
14" El Camino
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
14" Green Goddess
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
14" Number 23
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
14" Monte Sereno
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
14" Bakers' Choice
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!
14" Half and Half Specialty
24" Giant Pie
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Traditional Cheese
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
Gluten Free 4 Cheese
Gluten Free Pirate
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.
Gluten Free TX Made BBQ Chicken
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury
Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.
Gluten Free City Pie
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
Gluten Free Orig. Mama Gallo
Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.
Gluten Free Queen Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.
Gluten Free San Jose Pie
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
Gluten Free East San Jose
Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.
Gluten Free Presidio
Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.
Gluten Free North Shore
Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.
Gluten Free North Beach
Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.
Gluten Free Georgetown
Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.
Gluten Free Nob Hill
Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.
Gluten Free Palo Alto
Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.
Gluten Free Royale w/ Cheese
Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢
Gluten Free El Camino
Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.
Gluten Free Green Goddess
Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.
Gluten Free Number 23
Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.
Gluten Free Monte Sereno
Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.
Gluten Free Bakers Choice
Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!