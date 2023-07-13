Popular Items

Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury

$15.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

FOOD

Wings

Comes with a side of our ranch or Blue Cheese.

Dry Rub Ranch Wings

$14.95

Frank's Hot Wings

$14.95

Kickin' Bourbon Wings

$14.95

Lemon Pepper Wings

$14.95

Mikey V's Texas Ex's Wings

$14.95

Naked Wings

$14.95

Roasted Garlic BBQ Wings

$14.95

Taco Wings

$14.95

Teriyaki Wings

$14.95

Thai Chili Wings

$14.95

TX Made BBQ Wings

$14.95

Appetizers

Pork Shanks (3)

$14.95

Meatballs

$10.95

Handmade meatballs served with LaMonica’s Marinara, basil, parmesan-reggiano, & a garlic knot.

Fresh Garlic Knots

$6.95

Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter.Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings.Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara

Sea Salt & Pepper Steak Fries

$6.45

Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries

$7.45

Gourmet Cheese Bread

$10.95

Extra virgin olive oil & fresh garlic with parmesan-reggiano, mozzarella, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & Italian seasonings.

Hummus & Pita

$6.95

House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, & mozzarella over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce & garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper

Caprese Salad

$8.95

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cracked salt & pepper, balsamic reduction, olive oil, & fresh basil.

Greek Salad

$8.95

Greek feta cheese, pepperoncinis, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers, over fresh cut hearts of romaine lettuce with a side of signature Greek vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

600 Grinder

$9.95

Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper, & oregano.

Classic Meatball Sub

$10.95

House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, & hot Italian peppers.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

Sliced rib-eye, sautéed peppers, onion, & mushroom,white American cheese, garlic aioli, & hot Italian cherry peppers.

Gyro Wrap

$10.55

Lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, & tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in pita.

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95

Delivered Weekly

Chocolate Overload

$7.95

Triple chocolate cake.

Our Famous Tiramisu

$7.95

Layered marscapone cheese, mocha whipped cream with coffee, & run soaked ladyfingers

Italian Cream Cake

$7.95

Side Dessert Sauce

$0.75

Extras/Sides

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.75

Extra Side of Wing Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Bird Pepper

$0.99

Extra Protein

Extra Topping

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Hummus

$3.25Out of stock

Side Of Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

8 Ounce Ranch

$2.50

Side Hot Honey

$1.50

2oz of Mike's Hot Honey

Side of Fry Sauce

$0.75

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Single Garlic Knot

$2.00

Side of Pickles

PIZZA

14"

14" Traditional Cheese

14" Traditional Cheese

$13.95

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

14" 4 Cheese

$20.95
14" Pirate

14" Pirate

$21.95

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

14" TX Made BBQ Chicken

$21.95

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.95
14" Haight & Ashbury

14" Haight & Ashbury

$21.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

14" City Pie

14" City Pie

$24.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

14" Orig. Mama Gallo

14" Orig. Mama Gallo

$21.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.

14" Queen Margherita

14" Queen Margherita

$20.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.

14" San Jose Pie

14" San Jose Pie

$24.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.

14" East San Jose

14" East San Jose

$23.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.

14" Presidio

14" Presidio

$20.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

14" North Shore

14" North Shore

$21.95

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.

14" North Beach

14" North Beach

$23.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.

14" Georgetown

14" Georgetown

$20.95

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

14" Nob Hill

14" Nob Hill

$20.90

Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

14" Palo Alto

14" Palo Alto

$23.45

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

14" Royale w/ Cheese

14" Royale w/ Cheese

$20.90

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

14" El Camino

14" El Camino

$21.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.

14" Green Goddess

14" Green Goddess

$23.95

Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.

14" Number 23

14" Number 23

$23.45

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

14" Monte Sereno

14" Monte Sereno

$24.95

Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

14" Bakers' Choice

14" Bakers' Choice

$25.95

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

14" Half and Half Specialty

24" Giant Pie

24" Giant Pie

$37.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Traditional Cheese

$10.95

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

Gluten Free 4 Cheese

$14.95

Gluten Free Pirate

$15.95

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

Gluten Free TX Made BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Gluten Free Haight & Ashbury

$15.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

Gluten Free City Pie

$17.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

Gluten Free Orig. Mama Gallo

$14.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.

Gluten Free Queen Margherita

$14.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.

Gluten Free San Jose Pie

$17.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.

Gluten Free East San Jose

$16.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.

Gluten Free Presidio

$14.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

Gluten Free North Shore

$15.95

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.

Gluten Free North Beach

$16.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.

Gluten Free Georgetown

$14.95

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

Gluten Free Nob Hill

$14.95

Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

Gluten Free Palo Alto

$16.95

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

Gluten Free Royale w/ Cheese

$14.95

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

Gluten Free El Camino

$15.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.

Gluten Free Green Goddess

$16.95

Chicken, bacon, green onion, green bell pepper, sharp Tillamook Cheddar & parmesan-reggiano cheeses, fresh cilantro, green dragon, African Bird pepper, & a lime on basil pesto.

Gluten Free Number 23

$16.95

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

Gluten Free Monte Sereno

$16.95

Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

Gluten Free Bakers Choice

$17.95

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

By the Slice

Cheese Slice

$5.95

Pepperoni Slice

$6.95

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Maine Root Beer

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Pink Lemon

$2.75

Rain Water Sparkling Water

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Wines

Eppa Sangria

$8.00

Luna Red Blend

$10.00

Malbec - Calle Alberti 154 Glass

$9.00

Merlot - Les Jamelles Glass

$9.00

Paris Valley Cab Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir - Chasing Lions Glass

$10.00

Skyfall Merlot

$11.00

Cabernet - Paris Valley BTL

$25.00

Eppa Sangria BTL

$25.00

Luna Red Blend BTL

$30.00

Malbec - Calle Alberti 154 BTL

$28.00

Merlot - Les Jamelles BTL

$30.00

Pinot Noir - Chasing Lions BTL

$30.00

Angelini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Carpene Malvolti Prosecco

$10.00

Paris Valley Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

Rose - Lago Glass

$9.00

Sunflower Moscato

$8.00

Chardonnay - Paris Valley BTL

$25.00

Moscato - Dulcis San Silvestro BTL

$25.00

Pinot Grigio - Angelini

$28.00

Rose - Lago BTL

$28.00

Ranga Ranga Sauv Blanc BTL

$30.00

Bottle Water

Ozarka

$1.50

MERCH

Shirts

600 Degrees T-Shirt

$15.00

600 Sauces

600 Green Sauce Bottle

$7.99

600 Red Sauce Bottle

$7.99

Bottled Drinks/Canned Beer

Six Pack

Altstad Kolsch

$11.99

Austin EastCiders

$11.99

Bishop Ciderdaze

$10.99

Bishop Crackberry

$10.99

Celis White

$11.99

Deep Ellum Cadillac Bandito

$13.99

Deschutes Fresh Haze

$12.99

Indepence Native Texan

$11.99

Independence Stash IPA

$12.99

Karbach Love Street

$10.99

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$12.99

Lagunitas Island Beats

$12.99

Meridian Hive Blackberry 4pk

$13.99

Meridian Hive Peach 4pk

$13.99

PHP Electric Jellyfish 4pk

$19.99

Real Ale Firemans 4

$11.99

Real Ale Fresh Kicks

$10.99

Shiner Bock

$11.99

Shiner Tex Hex IPA

$11.99

St.Arnold Summer Pilsner

$10.99

Stone Tangerine Express

$13.99

Thirsty Planet Thirsty Goat

$11.99

Twisted X McConauhaze

$12.99

White Stone Long Gone Blonde

$10.99

Coca-Cola Drinks

Coca-Cola, Bottle

$2.00

Diet Coke, Bottle

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Glass Sprite

$2.75

Glass Fanta Orange

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottled Soft Drinks

Gatorade 12oz

$1.50

Ozarka Water Bottle

$1.50

Richard’s Rain Water

$2.50

Single Hoppy Refresher (can)

$1.99

Vitamin Water

$1.99

Weird Tea Yerba Mate

$2.99

Weird Water

$1.99

Weird Water Sparkling

$1.99

White Wine Bottles

Basa Lore

$17.99

Lago Cerqueira

$11.99

Les Hauts De Lagarde

$12.99

Pedernales White Wine

$18.99

Quinta da Calcada Rose

$14.99

Red Wine Bottles

Jules Taylor Pinot Noir

$21.99

Lago Douro Valley Red

$11.99

Paris Valley Road Merlot

$12.99

Paris Valley Road Zinfandel

$12.99

Moshin Pinot Noir

$39.00

Januik Cabernet

$38.00

Pedernales Tempranillo

$21.50

The Dirty Pure Project The Bomb

$15.99

Singles

Dos XX

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Catering

Catering Salads

Catering House Salad

$40.00

Catering Caesar Salad

$40.00

Catering Greek Salad

$50.00

Catering Caprese Salad

$50.00