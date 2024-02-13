Visit Us Today!
609 Social Market and Provisions 609 Bank Street
609 Supper
Snacks
- Jalapeno Pimento Cheese with Fried Pickles$15.00
Served house fried chips with toasted Focaccia toast.
- Nashville Crispy Chicken Bites$13.00
Over southern slaw and buttermilk ranch.
- Chilled Peel & Eat Gulf Shrimp$15.00
Served with spicy cocktail sauce and saltine crackers.
- House Smoked Salmon Dip$14.00
- Baked Feta$13.00
Served with toasted Focaccia topped with fresh basil and parmesan.
Sides
N/A Drinks
Sandwiches
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$13.00Out of stock
Red sauce, bufala mozzerella and fresh basil
- White Sausage Pizza$14.00Out of stock
Caramelized onions, Italian sausage fresh mozzarella over an alfredo sauce
- Spicy Pepperoni & Cowboy Candy Pizza$15.00Out of stock
Over red sauce, mozzarella topped with candied Jalapenos.
- The Pig Pizza$16.00Out of stock
Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni over red sauce, pot greens topped with house blend cheese.
Mains w/ 2 Sides
- Grouper Pontchartrain$32.00
Topped with Creole sauce.
- Harissa Salmon$23.00
Topped with chilled cucumber slaw.
- BBQ Shrimp$22.00
Tossed in garlic butter and fresh herbs.
- Seafood Cioppino$42.00
Made to share with fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, and crab simmered in tomato herb broth.
- All-Natural Ribeye 16oz$38.00
Topped with herb butter and Aus Jus.
- Smoked Pork Chop 16oz$28.00
Topped with Habenero bacon Jam.
- Half Chicken$24.00
- Market Fish- Mahi$24.50
Pasta
- Crushed Meatball Penne$19.00Out of stock
Pork meatball, southern bacon, caramelized onions, red sauce tossed with penne pasta.
- Roasted Basil Chicken Rigatoni$18.00
Roasted chicken, roasted peppers, spinach tossed with cream sauce and rigatoni.
- Spicy Shrimp Penne$19.00
Gulf Shrimp tossed with Vodka sauce, fresh tomato, fresh Jalapeno and torn basil.
Sweet Sides
Market
Beef
Chicken
Dry Goods
- Uglies Barbecue$1.50
- Uglies Buffalo$1.50
- Uglies Cheddar and Sour Cream$1.50
- Uglies Jalapeno$1.50
- Uglies Salt and Vinegar$1.50
- Uglies Sea Salt$1.50
- Beaver Horseradish$3.25
- Chef Paul Prudhomme Blackened Redfish Magic$60.00
- Old Brooklyn Bohemian Blend Mustard$7.00
- Old Brooklyn Original IPA Mustard$7.00
- Old Brooklyn Smoked Cleveland Caviar mustard$9.00
- Spiceology Black and Blue$50.00
- Spiceology Buffalo Lemon Pepper$40.00
- Spiceology Chimichurri$37.00
- Spiceology Chinese Five Spice$40.00
- Spiceology Cowboy Crust$40.00
- Spiceology Greek Freak$40.00
- Spiceology Harissa Blend$36.00
- Spiceology Korean Chile$24.00
- Spiceology Maple Bourbon$45.00
- Spiceology Mediterranean Oregano$16.00
- Spiceology Nashville Hot Chicken$36.00
- Spiceology Pink Peppercorn Lemon Thyme$40.00
- Spiceology Vampire Killer$40.00
- Winfrey Foods Royal Relish Spicy Chow Chow$5.00
- Pastificio G. Di Martino- Bucantini$4.25
- Benedetto Cavalieri Macaroni
- Iliada Olive oil$15.00
- Colavita Olive oil$17.00
609 Lunch
Pizza (lunch)
Sides
Pasta
Sandwiches
Entrees
Sweet Sides
Snacks
N/A Drinks
609 Brunch
Sandwiches
Pizza
Sides
Sweet Sides
Eggs
- Cast Iron Skillet Eggs, sausage, bacon and eggs.$15.00
2 eggs any style over JoJo potatoes.
- Honey Nashville Chicken Skillet$17.00
Over JoJo potatoes, jalapeno coins and 2 fried eggs.
- Brisket El Rancho Omelet$16.00
Braised short ribs topped with cheese sauce and roasted green tomato salsa.
- Roasted Chicken & Feta Omelet$15.00
Stuffed with spinach, tomato, feta topped with cheese sauce.
- French Toast$16.00
2 pieces of brioche Texas toast topped with maple syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream bacon and JoJo potatoes.