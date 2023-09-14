Popular Items

Food

Shared Bites

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño Donuts

$7.49

Served with chipotle ranch dip

Baked Scallops Scampi

$13.49

Tender scallops, garlic butter, Muenster cheese, and garlic toast

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$9.49

Served with apricot-jalapeño jam

Chips and Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa

$6.99

Choice of chips-corn, flour or both

Crab Rangoon Dip

$11.49

Drizzled with sweet chili sauce and scallions and served with crispy wonton chips

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$8.99

With homemade ranch

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Hog Fries

$11.99

Garlic-Parmesan fries, crispy bacon, smoked pulled pork, homemade queso, spicy giardiniera, and scallions

Pig Cheetos

$4.99

Spicy Cheddar chicharrones with cholula sauce

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$10.49

Smokey mac-n-cheese with bacon

Sweet and Spicy Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Drizzled with sweet chili sauce, sriracha, roasted peanuts, cilantro, and scallions

T&T Nachos

$11.99

House chili with homemade queso, pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and pickled jalapeños topped with sour cream served with fire-roasted tomato salsa. Chip choice-corn, flour, or mixed

Big Pretzel

$11.99

Parmesan dusted jumbo pretzel served with homemade cheese dip, stone ground mustard, and homemade ranch

Sandwiches

Boss Hog

$11.99

Goldfish cracker breaded pork tenderloin topped with American cheese, crisp bacon, and a fried egg. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Shredded buffalo chicken and pimento cheese on grilled thick cut jalapeño cornbread

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Avocado

$11.49

Topped with melted Swiss cheese and chipotle ranch on a grilled brioche bun. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne ill

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork

$10.49

Slow smoked in house topped with BBQ sauce, crispy onions, and banana peppers served on a grilled brioche bun

Honey Habanero Crispy Chicken

$11.49

Extra crispy chicken drizzled with our own honey habanero sauce served on a grilled brioche bun topped with house slaw. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eg

Reuben

$11.49

Housemade pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on thick-cut marble rye with 1000 Island dressing

T&T Chicken Philly

$11.99

Shaved chicken, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of f

T&T Steak Philly

$11.99

Shaved steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foo

Tavern Cod

$10.99

Beer battered Atlantic cod, crisp iceberg lettuce, and tangy tartar sauce. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illne

Lunch Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.49

BLT

$10.00

Patty Melt

caesar wrap

$10.99

Burgers

Single Cheeseburger

$10.49

Double Cheeseburger

$12.49

Hangover Special

$11.99

House beef patty topped with American cheese, breakfast sausage, bacon, fried egg, and a hash brown patty

Pimento Cheeseburger

$11.49

Cajun spiced chargrilled patty topped with housemade pimento cheese and hot giardiniera

The Dunker

$11.99

Stuffed juicy Lucy patty topped with Swiss and American cheese with roasted onions on grilled Texas toast. Served with zesty jus perfect for dunking!

Fat Elvis

$11.49

Peanut butter, grape jelly, bacon, and fried banana

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Wings

5 Wings

$8.49

Served with celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing

10 Wings

$12.49

Served with celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing

5 Specialty Wings

$8.99

BBQ spice rubbed - smoked in-house, char-grilled to order

10 Specialty Wings

$12.99

BBQ spice rubbed - smoked in-house, char-grilled to order

Pizza

7" Single Topping

$8.49

14" BYO Pizza

$13.99

7" Supreme Combo

$9.49

Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, onions, and mushrooms

14" Supreme Combo

$16.99

Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, onions, and mushrooms

7" CBR

$9.49

Our delicious homemade ranch as sauce!

14" CBR

$16.99

Our delicious homemade ranch as sauce!

7" Carnivore

$9.49

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, and crispy bacon

14" Carnivore

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, and crispy bacon

7" Veggie Supreme

$9.49

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and roasted red peppers

14" Veggie Supreme

$16.99

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and roasted red peppers

Salads

Dinner Salad

$10.49

Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, egg, onion, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Club Salad

$12.49

Grilled chicken and Cheddar cheese with egg, croutons, bacon, onion, and tomato

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Spinach, mushrooms, onion, fresh tomato, egg, and croutons

Thai Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crisp nappa cabbage, greens, peanuts, cilantro, serrano peppers, sesame ginger dressing, scallions, and sriracha sauce

Flatbreads

Margherita

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, pesto, and tomato

Spinach Artichoke

$10.99

Spinach, artichoke, mushroom, and roasted red pepper

Thai Chicken

$11.99

Peanut sauce, nappa cabbage, cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts, and sriracha sauce

California Chicken

$11.99

Garlic butter, bacon, roasted onion, mozzarella, red pepper, chipotle ranch, and avocado

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese, bacon, red onion, ranch drizzle

For the Kids

Kid Meals

$7.49

Ages 10 and under served with tots or mandarin oranges. Soft drink included

7" One Topping Pizza

$7.49

No side

Desserts

Warm Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Holes

$5.99

Served with hot fudge, caramel, and raspberry dipping sauce

Classic Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream, caramel, whipped cream, and a cherry on top

Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread

$6.49

Served warm with cream cheese icing

Sides

Fries

$1.99

Kettle Chips

$1.99

Chips

$1.99

Tots

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.79

Mandarin Oranges

$1.99

Sauces

Add additional sauces and dips to your order

Ranch

$0.69

4oz Ranch Dressing

$1.29

4oz Sauce

$1.29

1000 Island

$0.69

Apricot Jam

$0.69

Au Jus

$1.79+

BBQ

$0.69

Blue Cheese

$0.69

Bourbon Sriracha

$0.69

Chipotle Ranch

$0.69

Dorothy Lynch

$0.69

Extra Spicy Carolina Reaper

$0.69

Garlic Parmesan

$0.69

Honey Habanero

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Housemade Queso

$1.49+

Housemade Salsa

$0.69+

Italian Dressing

$0.69

Ketchup

Marinara

$0.69

Mayo

Medium

$0.69

Mild

$0.69

Mustard

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.69

Sweet Asian Sesame

$0.69

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.69

Tartar Sauce

$0.69

Thai Peanut Sauce

$0.69

Miscellaneous

Breakfast Club

$25.00

IT'S HUSKER FOOTBALL SEASON AGAIN! Join us on Saturday, September 9th from 9-11am and enjoy our Breakfast Buffet and as much Busch Light, Mimosas, and Screwdrivers as you can drink. Stick around for the game too! Purchase your tickets online using the link below, or stop in and ask our staff today! GO BIG RED!

Beverages

N/A Beverages

To Go Soda

$2.89

Ginger Beer

$3.19

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Bottle

Cream Soda

$3.49

Bottle

Cosmic Blue

$5.00

Hop Water Shandy

$6.00

Wizard Punch

$5.00

Cowboy Mocktail

$6.00

Apple Pie Shot

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Athletic NA Free Wave IPA

$6.00

Athletic NA Upside Dawn

$6.00

Athletic Oktoberfest

$6.00

Bottled Beer

.Bud Light

$4.00+

.Budweiser

$4.00+

.Busch Light

$4.00+

.Coors Light

$4.00+

.Mich Ultra

$4.00+

.Miller Light

$4.00+

Ace Guava Cider

$6.50+

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.50+

Angry Balls

$8.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00+

Athletic NA Free Wave IPA

$6.00

Athletic NA Upside Dawn

$6.00

Athletic Oktoberfest

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Brickway Jalapeno Pineapple Pilsner

$6.00+Out of stock

Carbliss Seltzer

$5.50+

Chicago Handshake

$8.00

Coaster

$6.00

Corona

$5.00+

Corona Premier

$5.00+

Delirium Tremens

$9.00

Destihl Pink Lemonade Sour

$6.00+

Drekker Cleanup Crew Lager

$8.00+

Evil Kneviel

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00+

Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat

$6.00+

Guinness

$5.00+

Guinness Nitro Hard Coffee

$5.00+

Heineken

$5.00+

Infusion Vanilla Bean Blonde

$6.00+

Keg Creek Moongold Apricot

$7.00+

Keg Creek NA Hop Water

$4.00

Kinkaider Devil's Gap Jalapeno Ale

$6.00+

Kinkaider Snozzberry Sour

$6.00+

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00+

Modelo

$5.00+

NBC Brunette Nut Brown

$6.00+

NBC Cold Beer

$6.00

Nutrl Lemonade

$6.00+

Nutrl Orange

$6.00+

Odell IPA

$6.00+

Old Style

$4.00+

PBR

$4.00+

Redbridge GF Beer

$6.00+

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00+

Stella

$5.00+

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$7.00+

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00+

White Claw Mango

$5.00+

White Elm Peachy Keen Wheat

$6.00+

Nutrl Watermelon

$6.00

Lunch

7" Single Topping

$8.49

Dinner Salad

$8.49

Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, egg, onion, and croutons

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork

$8.49

Slow smoked in house topped with BBQ sauce, crispy onions, and banana peppers served on a grilled brioche bun

Lunch Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.49

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Single Cheeseburger

$8.49

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$8.49

Smokey mac-n-cheese with bacon

Spinach Salad

$8.49

Spinach, mushrooms, onion, fresh tomato, egg, and croutons