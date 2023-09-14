72 Table & Tap
Popular Items
Boss Hog
Goldfish cracker breaded pork tenderloin topped with American cheese, crisp bacon, and a fried egg. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your
Fat Elvis
Peanut butter, grape jelly, bacon, and fried banana
Hangover Special
House beef patty topped with American cheese, breakfast sausage, bacon, fried egg, and a hash brown patty
Food
Shared Bites
Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño Donuts
Served with chipotle ranch dip
Baked Scallops Scampi
Tender scallops, garlic butter, Muenster cheese, and garlic toast
Beer Battered Cheese Curds
Served with apricot-jalapeño jam
Chips and Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa
Choice of chips-corn, flour or both
Crab Rangoon Dip
Drizzled with sweet chili sauce and scallions and served with crispy wonton chips
Crispy Chicken Tenders
With homemade ranch
Garlic Cheese Bread
Served with marinara sauce
Hog Fries
Garlic-Parmesan fries, crispy bacon, smoked pulled pork, homemade queso, spicy giardiniera, and scallions
Pig Cheetos
Spicy Cheddar chicharrones with cholula sauce
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese
Smokey mac-n-cheese with bacon
Sweet and Spicy Brussel Sprouts
Drizzled with sweet chili sauce, sriracha, roasted peanuts, cilantro, and scallions
T&T Nachos
House chili with homemade queso, pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and pickled jalapeños topped with sour cream served with fire-roasted tomato salsa. Chip choice-corn, flour, or mixed
Big Pretzel
Parmesan dusted jumbo pretzel served with homemade cheese dip, stone ground mustard, and homemade ranch
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Shredded buffalo chicken and pimento cheese on grilled thick cut jalapeño cornbread
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Avocado
Topped with melted Swiss cheese and chipotle ranch on a grilled brioche bun. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne ill
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork
Slow smoked in house topped with BBQ sauce, crispy onions, and banana peppers served on a grilled brioche bun
Honey Habanero Crispy Chicken
Extra crispy chicken drizzled with our own honey habanero sauce served on a grilled brioche bun topped with house slaw. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eg
Reuben
Housemade pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on thick-cut marble rye with 1000 Island dressing
T&T Chicken Philly
Shaved chicken, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of f
T&T Steak Philly
Shaved steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foo
Tavern Cod
Beer battered Atlantic cod, crisp iceberg lettuce, and tangy tartar sauce. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illne
Lunch Chicken Breast Sandwich
BLT
Patty Melt
caesar wrap
Burgers
Single Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Pimento Cheeseburger
Cajun spiced chargrilled patty topped with housemade pimento cheese and hot giardiniera
The Dunker
Stuffed juicy Lucy patty topped with Swiss and American cheese with roasted onions on grilled Texas toast. Served with zesty jus perfect for dunking!
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Wings
5 Wings
Served with celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing
10 Wings
Served with celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing
5 Specialty Wings
BBQ spice rubbed - smoked in-house, char-grilled to order
10 Specialty Wings
BBQ spice rubbed - smoked in-house, char-grilled to order
Pizza
7" Single Topping
14" BYO Pizza
7" Supreme Combo
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, onions, and mushrooms
14" Supreme Combo
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, onions, and mushrooms
7" CBR
Our delicious homemade ranch as sauce!
14" CBR
Our delicious homemade ranch as sauce!
7" Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, and crispy bacon
14" Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, and crispy bacon
7" Veggie Supreme
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and roasted red peppers
14" Veggie Supreme
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and roasted red peppers
Salads
Dinner Salad
Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, egg, onion, and croutons
Grilled Chicken Club Salad
Grilled chicken and Cheddar cheese with egg, croutons, bacon, onion, and tomato
Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, onion, fresh tomato, egg, and croutons
Thai Chicken Salad
Crisp nappa cabbage, greens, peanuts, cilantro, serrano peppers, sesame ginger dressing, scallions, and sriracha sauce
Flatbreads
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, pesto, and tomato
Spinach Artichoke
Spinach, artichoke, mushroom, and roasted red pepper
Thai Chicken
Peanut sauce, nappa cabbage, cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts, and sriracha sauce
California Chicken
Garlic butter, bacon, roasted onion, mozzarella, red pepper, chipotle ranch, and avocado
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese, bacon, red onion, ranch drizzle
For the Kids
Desserts
Sides
Sauces
Ranch
4oz Ranch Dressing
4oz Sauce
1000 Island
Apricot Jam
Au Jus
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Bourbon Sriracha
Chipotle Ranch
Dorothy Lynch
Extra Spicy Carolina Reaper
Garlic Parmesan
Honey Habanero
Honey Mustard
Housemade Queso
Housemade Salsa
Italian Dressing
Ketchup
Marinara
Mayo
Medium
Mild
Mustard
Sour Cream 2oz
Sweet Asian Sesame
Sweet Chili Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Thai Peanut Sauce
Miscellaneous
Breakfast Club
IT'S HUSKER FOOTBALL SEASON AGAIN! Join us on Saturday, September 9th from 9-11am and enjoy our Breakfast Buffet and as much Busch Light, Mimosas, and Screwdrivers as you can drink. Stick around for the game too! Purchase your tickets online using the link below, or stop in and ask our staff today! GO BIG RED!
Beverages
N/A Beverages
To Go Soda
Ginger Beer
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Bottle
Cream Soda
Bottle
Cosmic Blue
Hop Water Shandy
Wizard Punch
Cowboy Mocktail
Apple Pie Shot
Red Bull
Athletic NA Free Wave IPA
Athletic NA Upside Dawn
Athletic Oktoberfest
Bottled Beer
.Bud Light
.Budweiser
.Busch Light
.Coors Light
.Mich Ultra
.Miller Light
Ace Guava Cider
Ace Pineapple Cider
Angry Balls
Angry Orchard Cider
Athletic NA Free Wave IPA
Athletic NA Upside Dawn
Athletic Oktoberfest
Blue Moon
Brickway Jalapeno Pineapple Pilsner
Carbliss Seltzer
Chicago Handshake
Coaster
Corona
Corona Premier
Delirium Tremens
Destihl Pink Lemonade Sour
Drekker Cleanup Crew Lager
Evil Kneviel
Founders All Day IPA
Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat
Guinness
Guinness Nitro Hard Coffee
Heineken
Infusion Vanilla Bean Blonde
Keg Creek Moongold Apricot
Keg Creek NA Hop Water
Kinkaider Devil's Gap Jalapeno Ale
Kinkaider Snozzberry Sour
Lagunitas IPA
Modelo
NBC Brunette Nut Brown
NBC Cold Beer
Nutrl Lemonade
Nutrl Orange
Odell IPA
Old Style
PBR
Redbridge GF Beer
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Stella
Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Elm Peachy Keen Wheat
Nutrl Watermelon
Lunch
