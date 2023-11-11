740 Front
Appetizers
- Bread Service$4.95
Breadworks petite pain loaf served warm with 740 chive butter with garlic and honey
- 1/2 Bread$1.95
- Calamari$11.95
Tempura style fried tender calamari with a caesar style lemon, and garlic anchovy creamy dipping sauce
- Caprese$9.95
Hickory slow smoked fresh roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar
- Cheese Dip$12.95
Serves 2-3. Deliciously addictive unique blend of white cheese, spinach, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and sweet red peppers served with corn tortilla chips
- Crab Cake$13.95
Fried Maryland lump blue crab cake with a dollop of rémoulade on greens
- Deviled Eggs$7.95
Four, traditional, with our candied bacon bits
- Gr Artichoke$13.95
Castroville "Globe" artichoke steamed and finished on the grill with a garlic lemon aioli
- Lamb Pops$23.95
Three grilled New Zealand mini chops with a brown sugar, coriander, garlic, rub served with a red currant mint sauce
- Mussels Large$18.95
Prince Edward Island, steamed with garlic, white wine, clam broth, and pomodoro
- Mussels Small$12.95
Prince Edward Island, steamed with garlic, white wine, clam broth, and pomodoro
- Oysters$19.95
1/2 dz. These oysters have a mildly salty, slightly sweet taste that makes them paradise found on the half shell with our cocktail sauce
- Shp Ceviche$8.95
A tasty twist on the classic ceviche. White jumbo shrimp marinated in lime juice, Valentina's Mexican hot sauce, with cilantro, onion, cucumber, jalapeño, & avocado
- Shp Cocktail$18.95
Classic, six large wild caught gulf whites with our cocktail sauce
- Wings$12.95
3/4 lb. Lightly breaded, quick fried with frank's red hot
Salads & Soup
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Fresh romaine, housemade caesar dressing, garlic croutons, and grana cheese
- House Salad$9.95
Sweet and tender butter lettuce, tomato, red onion with 740 fresh herb vinaigrette
- 740 Unwedged$13.95
Chilled iceberg, red onions, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and our housemade Maytag bleu cheese dressing & candied bacon bits
- Bowl Clam Chowder$9.50
A thick, hearty cream-based com, pancetta, and clam chowder
- Cup Clam Chowder$6.25
A thick, hearty cream-based com, pancetta, and clam chowder
740 Dinner Plates
- Chick Sandwich$17.50
Grilled teriyaki marinated all-natural chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and fries
- Chix Chop Salad$22.00
Grilled all-natural chicken with butter lettuce, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, radish, cucumber, fontina cheese with 740 fresh herbed vinaigrette
- Eggplant$23.00
Breaded, baked with mozzarella cheese and pomodoro sauce
- Flatiron Chicken$23.00
Grilled all-natural breast paillard style, served over wilted greens, garnished with onion strings. GF if ordered without onion strings
- Kebob Dinner$35.00
8 oz. Two cab steak tip skewers, marinated in our house made teriyaki marinade skewered & charbroiled served with mashed potatoes
- Lamb Pop Dinner$39.95
- Mac & Cheese$22.50
Not your typical kids mac & cheese. Outrageously cheesy and creamy, made with asiago, white sharp cheddar, gorgonzola and parmesan cheese with speck ham, tomatoes, and mini penne pasta
- Manicotti$24.00
Baked pasta stuffed with ricotta, parmesan, and Mozzarella in sausage pomodoro sauce. Vegetarian option available with pomodoro sauce
- Meatloaf$24.00
Better than your grandma's 1 lb loaf served with mashed potatoes
- Mussels Large$18.95
Prince Edward Island, steamed with garlic, white wine, clam broth, and pomodoro
- Penne Scamorza$22.00
Penne pasta with tomatoes, pancetta, garlic, onion and red pepper flakes with smoked Italian mozzarella
- Pork Chop$34.00
Brined, thick center cut Duroc pork chop grilled with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, pork jus, and grilled asparagus. Limited availability, served until there is no more. Please allow for longer cooking times
- Sea Cannelloni$25.00
Delicate crepes, filled with crab meat, shrimp, bay scallops mixed with shallots, garlic, onion, celery red bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese with a saffron cream sauce
- Short Ribs$34.00
Beef short ribs braised in left hand milk stout beer served on mashed potatoes with a mirepoix of vegetables, smothered with the braising stock reduction and topped with gremolata
- Steak Burger$17.50
1/2 lb. Ground from certified angus brisket, tenderloin, short rib, strip, and chuck with, mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato & onion with fries
- Vongole Bianco$25.95
Linguini pasta with clams in a white wine, garlic and cream reduction
Seafood
- Orange Roughy$35.00
Grilled orange roughy filet with a lemon caper butter sauce and grilled asparagus
- Salmon$30.00
Verlasso salmon from the nutrient rich ice cold waters of the Humboldt Current, along the west coast of Patagonia. Well marbled, with a firm delicate quality that is light in the mouth. Grilled, served on a bed of field greens dressed with house-made Itali
- Shrimp and Scallops$35.00
Four jumbo white shrimp and four large scallops, skewered, and grilled, served over buttery and nutty mesclun greens with a champagne vinaigrette
- Twin Lob Tails$60.00
Two 5 oz Nova Scotia cold water lobster tails, steamed and grilled, served with drawn butter (gf)
- Filet/Lobster$64.00
A 6 oz filet tenderloin with a 5 oz steamed and grilled Nova Scotia cold water lobster tail
Steaks
- Filet$52.00+
8 oz. The most tender beef cut lean yet succulent, with a buttery texture, and subtle flavor
- Flat Iron$33.00
8 oz. Second in tenderness to the tenderloin steak, the flat iron is well-marbled richly flavored and juicy, best when cooked to no more than medium doneness
- "Prime" NY Strip$46.00
"Prime" 12 oz New York strip, lean, tender, & full-flavored, fine-grained with sturdy texture
- Ribeye Steak$48.00
14 oz ribeye steak, fine-grained steak, rich, beefy, flavorful, juicy with generous marbling throughout. One of the most tender beef cuts
- Bison Filet$52.00
10 oz. 100% grass fed, steak, lean, tender, and slightly sweeter tasting and higher in nutrition than beef
- Bison Ribeye$50.00
12 oz. 100% grass fed, steak with a slightly coarser texture but a richer sweeter flavor
- Wagyu Flat Iron$42.00
Wagyu flat iron steak is a hidden meat gem. Cut from the top blade of the chuck, this steak is rich and marbled and surprisingly tender
Sides
Extras
- Extra Chips
- Extra Lemon$0.25
- Side Blue Ch Dressing$0.95
- Side Bread Butter$0.75
- Side Butter Plain$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Side Cheese$0.50
- Side Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- Side Franks Sauce$0.50
- Side Horse Radish$0.75
- Side House Dressing$0.75
- Side Lemon Caper Sauce$1.95
- Side Mayo
- Side Parmesan Cheese$0.50
- Side Pommodoro$0.95
- Side Pomodoro Sausage$1.25
- Side Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Side Sliced Tomotoe$1.95
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- .01$ Credit Card Tip$0.01
Kids Menu
- Kid Burger$7.95
- K Cheeseburger$8.95
- Kid Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Kids Kabob$14.95
- Kid Pasta$7.00
- Kids Sundae$4.25
- Kids Chicken Breast$8.95
- Kids Coke$3.00
- Kids Diet Coke$3.00
- Kids Sprite$3.00
- Kids Dr. Pepper$3.30
- Kid Shirley Temple$3.00
- Kids Roy Rodgers$3.00
- Kids Rocky Mtn Root Beer$6.00
- Kids Milk$3.75
- Kids Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Kids Apple Juice$3.75
- Kids Orange Juice$3.75
- Kids Cranberry Juice$3.75
Dessert
Beverages/Coffee/Espresso
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Soda$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Rky Mtn Rt Beer$6.00
0%
- Rob Roy$4.50
- Shirely Temple$4.50
- Peligrino Water$7.50
- Ice Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Coffee$3.75
- Decaf Coffee$3.75
- Hot Tea$4.25
- Americana$2.50
- Affagato$5.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Latte$5.00
- Dbl Espresso$4.00
- Dbl Cappucino$6.00
- Dbl Latte$6.50
- Decaf Espresso$3.00
- Decaf Cappuccino$4.50
- Decaf Latte$5.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.25
- Grapefruit Juice$4.25
- Orange Juice$4.25
- Pineapple Juice$4.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Milk$4.00