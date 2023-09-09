8 Bit Bites - Chelsea 197 7th Avenue
Between the Buns
Smashburger
All Burgers come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Classic Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.
Double Smashburger
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Nashville Chicken with Coleslaw & Pickles.
Impossible Smashburger
Baby Squad
1 Smash Burger, 1 Classic Chicken Sandwich, 2 Tenders & Fries or Tots.
No Bun Intended
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders Fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!
Boneless Wings
Chicken Wings Fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!
Fries
Our Signature Potato Scoops covered in savory mesquite seasoning.
Tator Tots
Crispy Crunchy Tots made of Taters & Covered in our Savory Mesquite seasoning!
2 Tenders
Loaded
My Milkshakes
Rainbow Road MILKSHAKE
Our Hand-spun shake with flecks of rainbow flavored goodness mixed in!
Berry Berry Beach MILKSHAKE
A hand-spun confection full of a Berry Berry mix-in that is Berry Berry good!
Choco Mountain MILKSHAKE
Hand-spun chocolate shake that has a choco flavor as big as a mountain!
Peanut Butter Plaza MILKSHAKE
Our hand-spun shake & Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor are two great tastes that taste great together!
Cinnamon Cruise MILKSHAKE
Hand-spun shake that'll give you that Cinnamon Sugar Taste in every sip!
Cookie Land MILKSHAKE
The shake that's spun by hand which has the biggest Cookie Taste in the land!
Boring Vanilla :(
Sweet Thangs
Beverages
Squad Box!!!!
1/2 Squad Box
4 Burgers, 4 Chicken Sandwiches, 6 Tenders, Cheese Fries (with Cheese Sauce on the Side) & 6 Sodas.
Full Squad Box
8 Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches, 20 Boneless Wings, 10 Tenders, Cheese Fries (with Cheese Sauce on the Side) & 12 Sodas
Wings & Tender 1/2 Squad Box
10 Tenders 20 Boneless Wings , Tater Tots, Fries , Cheese Sauce, 1 Cup of Each Tossing and Dipping Sauce and 6 Can Sodas
Wings & Tenders Full Squad
20 Tenders 40 Boneless Wings , Tater Tots, Fries , Cheese Sauce, 2 Cup of Each Tossing and Dipping Sauce and 12 Cans Sodas
Burgers & 'Wich 1/2 Squad Box
8 Smash Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches and 6 Cans of Soda
Burgers & 'Wich Full squad Box
16 Smash Burgers, 16 Chicken Sandwiches & 12 Cans of Soda
Dessert Squad Box
A Sweet Box chock full of Churros, Funnel Fries, Chocolate Sauce Cups, Strawberry Topping Cups, all topped off with Big Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream!
Extra Sauces
Extra Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce (2 oz)
Extra Ranch Dipping Sauce (2 oz)
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce (2 oz)
Extra 8-Bit Dipping Sauce (2 oz)
Extra Spicy Nashville Dipping Sauce (4 oz)
Extra Sweet N' Smokey BBQ Dipping Sauce (4 oz)
Extra Go-Chu-Jang Dipping Sauce (4 oz)
Extra Honey Sriracha Dipping Sauce (4 oz)
Extra Cheese Sauce for Dipping (4 oz)
