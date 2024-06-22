84 Viet 2050 Berkeley Way
Food Menu
APPETIZER
- A1. Vietnamese Egg Rolls - North Style (Nem)
Home made Vietnamese Egg Rolls Northern Style made with Rice Paper and filled with ground pork, onions, shiitake mushroom and black mushroom, served with traditional homemade sweet and sour sauce.$10.78
- A2. Vietnamese Egg Rolls - South Style (Chả giò)
Home made Vietnamese Egg Rolls. Southern Style comes with crispy Egg Roll Shell, filled with shrimp. ground pork, carrots, black mushroom, served with traditional homemade sweet and sour sauce.$9.78
- A3. Fresh Spring Rolls
Traditional Steamed shrimp and pork mixed veggies wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce. You can also choose the choice of grilled meat to make it more variety.$10.98
- A4. Steam Rice Rolls (Bánh Cuốn)
Steam rice rolls filled with ground pork and black mushroom. Topping with fried shallots and fried green onions.$10.98
- A5. Tofu Fresh Spring Rolls
Fresh rice paper wrapped with marinated soy sauce tofu, pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, bean sprout and mint.$9.98
- A6. Veggie Egg Rolls
Crispy egg rolls shell, filled with mixed veggies and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.$9.78
- A7. Chicken Wings
Marinated deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce$10.98
- A8. Sweet Potatoes Fried
Deep fried sweet potatoes, topping with spicy mayo, sesame seed, green onion and served with sweet and sour sauce$9.78
- A9. Spicy Mayo Shrimp Tempura
Deep fried shrimp tempura topped with spicy mayo, sesame seeds and chopped green onion$10.78
- A10. Pot Stickers
Deep fried chicken pot stickers topping with teriyaki sauce, mayo, green onion and sesame seed$10.78
BANH MI
- BM1. Traditional Cold Cut
Traditional Banh Mi served with pork rolls, homemade bacon, homemade butter, liver spread (Pate), cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with Vietnamese homemade sauce.$9.00
- BM2. Pork Roll Banh Mi
Pork Rolls Lover Banh Mi served with pork rolls, homemade butter, liver spread (Pate), cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with Vietnamese homemade sauce.$9.00
- BM3. Bacon and Egg Banh Mi
American fusion Banh Mi served with homemade bacon, sunny side egg, homemade butter, liver spread (Pate), cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with Vietnamese homemade sauce.$10.00
- BM4. Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi served with homemade butter, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with Vietnamese homemade sauce.$9.00
- BM5. Grilled Pork Banh Mi
Grilled PORK Banh Mi served with homemade butter, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with Vietnamese homemade sauce.$10.00
- BM6. Grilled Beef Banh Mi
Grilled Beef Banh Mi served with homemade butter, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with Vietnamese homemade sauce.$10.00
- BM7. Hlaf and Half Banh Mi
Banh Mi that you can pick what you like with two kind of meat served with homemade butter, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with Vietnamese homemade sauce.$10.50
- BM8. Crispy Pork Banh Mi
Homemade Crispy Pork Banh Mi served with homemade butter, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with Vietnamese homemade sauce.$11.00
- BM9. Tofu Delight Banh Mi
Crispy Tofu Banh Mi served with homemade butter, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, jalapeño and topping with vegan homemade sauce.$10.00
BANH BAO
- BB1. Banh Bao Grilled Chicken
Steamed Banh Bao filled with grilled chicken, cucumber , jalapeño, pickled daikon and carrots and topping with homemade spicy mayo and cilantro$5.50
- BB2. Banh Bao Grilled Pork
Steamed Banh Bao filled with grilled pork, cucumber , jalapeño, pickled daikon and carrots and topping with homemade spicy mayo and cilantro$6.00
- BB3. Banh Bao Grilled Beef
Steamed Banh Bao filled with grilled Beef, cucumber , jalapeño, pickled daikon and carrots and topping with homemade spicy mayo and cilantro$6.50
- BB4. Banh Bao Crispy Pork
Steamed Banh Bao filled with homemade crispy pork, cucumber , jalapeño, pickled daikon and carrots and topping with homemade spicy mayo and cilantro$7.00
- BB5. Banh Bao Trio
Banh Bao Lover comes with grilled chicken, grilled pork, grilled beef filled with cucumber , jalapeño, pickled daikon and carrots and topping with homemade spicy mayo and cilantro$13.99
PHO
- P1. Classic Pho ( 1 CHOICE)
Vietnam's iconic soup served with rice noodles and aromatic broth that creating a harmonious symphony of flavors and you can pick a choice of meat that you like.$15.99
- P2. House Pho ( 2 CHOICE)
Pairing your favourite meat and enjoy it with the aromatic broth that we created in house$15.99
- P3. Special Pho Combo
The classic pho served with combination of Fillet-Mignon, Brisket, Tendon and Beef Ball$17.99
- P4. Pho Ga (Chicken Pho)
A fragrant broth infused with tender chicken, rice noodles, and vibrant herbs, served with s. Delivering comforting flavors in every spoonful and you can choose between original pho broth or served dry noodle with broth on the side.$14.99
- P5. Tofu and Vegetarian Pho
A flavorful broth with tofu, mixed vegetables, rice noodles, and a medley of fresh vegetables and herbs$14.99
VERMICELLI NOODLES
- V1. Grilled Pork Vermicelli Noodles
Vermicelli noodles, served with grilled pork and a tangy dipping homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors, combined with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickles, topped with green onions and fried shallots$14.99
- V2. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Noodles
Vermicelli noodles, served with grilled chicken and a tangy dipping homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors, combined with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickles, topped with green onions and fried shallots$14.99
- V3. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodles
Vermicelli noodles, served with grilled beef and a tangy dipping homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors, combined with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickles, topped with green onions and fried shallots$16.99
- V4. Egg Rolls Vermicelli Noodles
Vermicelli noodles, served with choice of egg rolls you like and a tangy dipping homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors, combined with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickles, topped with green onions and fried shallots$15.99
- V5. Grilled Meat and Egg Rolls Vermicelli Noodles
Vermicelli noodles, served with choice of grilled meat and one piece of egg roll following your choice, a tangy dipping homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors, combined with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickles, topped with green onions and fried shallots$15.99
- V6. Tofu Vermicelli Noodles
Vermicelli noodles, served with crispy tofu and a vegan homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors, combined with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickles, topped with green onions and fried shallots$14.99
- V7. Veggies Egg Rolls Vermicelli Noodles
Vermicelli noodles, served with veggies egg rolls and a vegan homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors, combined with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickles, topped with green onions and fried shallots$14.99
- V8.Tofu and Egg Rolls Vermicelli Noodles
Vermicelli noodles, served with crispy tofu and one piece of veggies egg roll, a vegan homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors, combined with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickles, topped with green onions and fried shallots$15.99
RICE PLATE
- R1. Saigon Rice Platter
A choice of Grilled meat Chicken, Pork or Fillet- Mignon (+1) served with perfectly sunny side up egg, fresh veggies, Vietnamese homemade sauce and 1 piece of egg roll$16.99
- R2. Grilled Pork Rice Platter
Grilled Pork served with rice, sliced cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots and Vietnamese homemade sauce.$14.99
- R3. Chicken Rice Platter
Grilled Chicken served with rice, sliced cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots and Vietnamese homemade sauce.$14.99
- R4. Beef Rice Platter
Grilled Beef served with rice, sliced cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots and Vietnamese homemade sauce.$15.99
- R5. Shrimp Rice Platter
Grilled Shrimp served with sunny side egg, steamed rice, sliced cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots and Vietnamese south style sauce.$16.99
- R6. Surf and Turf Rice Platter
Grilled Beef and Shrimp served with sunny side egg, steamed rice, sliced cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots and Vietnamese south style sauce.$17.50
SIGNATURE
- VS.1 BUN CHA HANOI
Grilled pork belly and gilled pork patties served with vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, and a tangy dipping homemade sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors$16.99
- VS2. Bone Marrow
Our Signature cooked 8 hours bone marrow that comes with tendon and meats on the bone served with pho noodles, a culinary masterpiece crafted to tantalize your taste buds$20.00
- VS3. Dinosaur Pho
Juicy supreme beef ribs, promising a carnivorous delight in every bite$24.00
- VS4. Ox Tail Pho
Rich harmony of tender ox tail and aromatic spices in our signature Pho$25.50
- VS5. Gigantic Pho
A mouthwatering medley of steak, brisket, tendon, beef ball, bone marrow, ribs, and oxtail, all served in an epic, oversized bowl$75.00
SPECIAL MENU
- S1. Southern Dry Noodles (Hủ Tiếu Khô)
Special dish from Southern of Vietnam, served with ground pork, boiled egg, bean sprouts, homemade sauce and side of soup$14.99
- S2. Surf and Turf Bowl
Grilled Beef and Shrimp served with vermicelli noodles homemade pickled daikon, lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber and topped with fried shallot, green onion and peanuts$16.50
- S3. Crispy Pork Bowl
Homemade crispy pork served with vermicelli noodles homemade pickled daikon, lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber and topped with fried shallot, green onion and peanuts$17.50
- S4. Tom-Yum Crispy Pork Dry Noodle
Homemade crispy pork served with egg noodles, steamed bean sprouts, lettuce, pickled daikon and carrots and tom-yom seasoning fish sauce, ground peanuts, sugar, lime juice and chili oil.$17.50OUT OF STOCK