Food

Ale House Originals

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Cod loin dipped in 8th street ale batter with fries and a pickle spear. Consuming meat or eggs that are undercooked can be a risk to your health

The Stiffy

$14.00

Pot roast sandwich served hot and open faced with Guinness gravy

West Coast Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and basil lemon aioli in a grilled tortilla wrap. Served with crisps. Consuming meat or eggs that are undercooked can be a risk to your health

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Beecher's mac sauce over penne pasta topped with garlic bread crumbs

Hummus and Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Creamy hummus with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper, onion, and shredded carrots. Served in a grilled tortilla wrap. Peanut sauce on the side

Appetizers

Ale House Fries

$8.00

Battered Mushrooms

$10.00

Mmm... Served with remoulade sauce

Crabby Patty

$18.00

2 crab cakes made in house. Served with our housemade remoulade sauce

Crisps

$5.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread 2Pcs

$3.50

Nachos

$13.00

Tri-color chips, chicken, cheese, olives, and scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream

Prawn Cocktail

$11.00

6 delicious prawns served with housemade cocktail sauce

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Spinach, garlic, cream cheese, artichokes, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese

Steamer Clams

$18.00

1 lb of clams steamed with white wine, onion, and garlic. Served with drawn butter and garlic bread

Wings

$16.00

Plain, BBQ, buffalo ranch, or hot dry-rub!

Burgers

Ale House Burger

$13.00

Peppered bacon and Swiss cheese with our whole-grain mustard

Aloha Burger

$14.00

With teriyaki aioli, cheese, pineapple, red onion, and lettuce

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Yummy vegan option or if ya just want something plant-based for a change

Burger Dip

$12.00

Delicious beef patty with provolone cheese. Served with au jus for dipping

Deluxe Burger Bowl

$12.00

Beef patty with cheese, onion, pickle, tomato, avocado, and bacon on a bed of romaine. Served solo, no sides

Farmers Patty

$16.00

Peppered bacon and sharp Cheddar with a farm fresh egg

Plain Jane

$11.00

The Naughty Nellie

$15.00

Dredged in hot crushed red pepper with Cheddar and Swiss cheeses

Westport

$17.00

Beef patty topped with a crabby patty, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and remoulade sauce

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Guinness Float

$10.00

Nancy's Pie

$8.00

Pizza - Thin Crust

Half The Bobcat

$16.00

White sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions

Whole The Bobcat

$25.00

White sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions

Half The Grizzly

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, tomatoes, and black olives

Whole The Grizzly

$23.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, tomatoes, and black olives

Half Ham and Pineapple

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple

Whole Ham and Pineapple

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple

Half Pepperoni

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Whole Pepperoni

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Half Cheesey Pie

$9.00

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Whole Cheesey Pie

$13.00

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Salad

Baked Salmon Salad

$21.00

Romaine, avocado, cucumbers, red onions, and tomatoes

Black and Bleu Salad

$18.00

Grilled steak with romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and creamy bleu cheese dressing

Cobb

$16.00

Romaine with blue cheese crumbles, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and a boiled egg. Your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and garlic croutons with house-made Caesar dressing

Small House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and mozzarella

Large House Salad

$13.00

Romaine, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and mozzarella

Soup

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Hot and delicious

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Hot and delicious

Liquor / Cocktails

Gin

Bombay

$7.00

Browne

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.25

Ranier Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray

$7.25

Uncle Val's

$8.25

Well Gin

$5.25

Whishka River

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captains

$6.50

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Myers

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Well

$5.25

Liqueurs / Cordials

Bailys

$6.00

Chambord

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marinier

$8.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Aneretto

$5.00

Sour Apple

Watermelon

Buttershots

N/A Drinks

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Lunch Specials

French Dip

$12.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00