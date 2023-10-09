8th Street Ale House 207 8th St
Food
Ale House Originals
Fish and Chips
Cod loin dipped in 8th street ale batter with fries and a pickle spear. Consuming meat or eggs that are undercooked can be a risk to your health
The Stiffy
Pot roast sandwich served hot and open faced with Guinness gravy
West Coast Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and basil lemon aioli in a grilled tortilla wrap. Served with crisps. Consuming meat or eggs that are undercooked can be a risk to your health
Mac and Cheese
Beecher's mac sauce over penne pasta topped with garlic bread crumbs
Hummus and Veggie Wrap
Creamy hummus with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper, onion, and shredded carrots. Served in a grilled tortilla wrap. Peanut sauce on the side
Appetizers
Ale House Fries
Battered Mushrooms
Mmm... Served with remoulade sauce
Crabby Patty
2 crab cakes made in house. Served with our housemade remoulade sauce
Crisps
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Garlic Bread 2Pcs
Nachos
Tri-color chips, chicken, cheese, olives, and scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream
Prawn Cocktail
6 delicious prawns served with housemade cocktail sauce
Spinach Dip
Spinach, garlic, cream cheese, artichokes, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
Steamer Clams
1 lb of clams steamed with white wine, onion, and garlic. Served with drawn butter and garlic bread
Wings
Plain, BBQ, buffalo ranch, or hot dry-rub!
Burgers
Ale House Burger
Peppered bacon and Swiss cheese with our whole-grain mustard
Aloha Burger
With teriyaki aioli, cheese, pineapple, red onion, and lettuce
Beyond Burger
Yummy vegan option or if ya just want something plant-based for a change
Burger Dip
Delicious beef patty with provolone cheese. Served with au jus for dipping
Deluxe Burger Bowl
Beef patty with cheese, onion, pickle, tomato, avocado, and bacon on a bed of romaine. Served solo, no sides
Farmers Patty
Peppered bacon and sharp Cheddar with a farm fresh egg
Plain Jane
The Naughty Nellie
Dredged in hot crushed red pepper with Cheddar and Swiss cheeses
Westport
Beef patty topped with a crabby patty, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and remoulade sauce
Pizza - Thin Crust
Half The Bobcat
White sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions
Whole The Bobcat
White sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, tomatoes, bacon, and scallions
Half The Grizzly
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, tomatoes, and black olives
Whole The Grizzly
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, tomatoes, and black olives
Half Ham and Pineapple
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
Whole Ham and Pineapple
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
Half Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Whole Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Half Cheesey Pie
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Whole Cheesey Pie
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Salad
Baked Salmon Salad
Romaine, avocado, cucumbers, red onions, and tomatoes
Black and Bleu Salad
Grilled steak with romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and creamy bleu cheese dressing
Cobb
Romaine with blue cheese crumbles, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and a boiled egg. Your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and garlic croutons with house-made Caesar dressing
Small House Salad
Romaine, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and mozzarella
Large House Salad
Romaine, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and mozzarella