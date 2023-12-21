9 Bar - Bubble Tea & Ramen 1330 North Orchard Road
Bubble Tea
Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Smoothie
- Mango Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Lychee Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Orange Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Banana Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Taro Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Matcha Smoothie$7.50
- Peach Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Lemon Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Pineapple Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Coconut Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
- Grape Smoothie$6.95
Caffeine free
Macchiatos
House Specials
Food
Appetizers
- Soup Dumplings$9.50
5 pieces
- Edamame$5.75
- Pot Stickers$8.50
6 pieces. Choose chicken or veggie
- Scallion Pancake$5.75
- Fried Calamari$9.95
- Shrimp Tempura$9.50
5 pieces
- Veggie Tempura$8.50
3 pieces
- Pumpkin Tempura$8.50
3 pieces
- Rangoon Croquette$8.50
3 pieces
- Crispy Chicken$9.50
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
- Takoyaki$7.95
4 pieces
- Fried Oysters$9.95
5 pieces
- Shrimp Shumai$8.50
Ramen - 湯麵
- Wonton Noodle$18.95
Jumbo shrimp & pork wontons
- Veggie Noodles$16.95
Veggie dumplings, veggie broth
- Chicken Noodles$18.95
Chicken thigh, chicken dumpling
- Beef Noodle$20.95
Beef brisket, meat balls
- Shrimp Tempura Udon$19.95
Battered shrimp, udon noodles
- Veggie Tempura Udon$19.95
Seasonal veggie, udon noodles
- Pork Belly Ramen$19.95
Pork belly slices
- Seafood Noodles$22.95
Shrimp, scallop, mussels, lobster balls
Sliders (Bao)
- Brisket Bao$8.25
Brisket, cilantro, cucumber, chili, jalapeno, peanut crumble
- Sloppy Bao$8.25
Pulled pork, cilantro, cucumber, chili, jalapeno, peanut crumble
- Colonel Slider$8.25
Chicken, pickles, cilantro, cucumber, mayo, peanut crumble
- Faux Slider$8.25
Veggie croquette, pickles, cilantro, cucumber, chili, peanut crumble
- Pork Belly Slider$8.25
Pork belly, pickles, cilantro, cucumber, peanut crumble
- Sunrise Slider$8.25
Pulled pork, fried egg, cilantro, sriracha, mayo
- Spam & Egg Slider$8.25
Spam, fried egg, cilantro, sriracha, mayo
- Bao Flight$23.00
Chose any 3 flavors
Rice Bowls
- Pork Belly Rice Bowl$19.95
Fork tender braised pork belly
- Pulled Pork Rice Bowl$17.95
Spicy pulled pork belly
- Minced Pork Rice Bowl$16.95
Garlic & onion pork gravy
- Spam & Egg Rice Bowl$16.95
Pan fried spam, 2 fried eggs
- Black Pepper Chicken Rice Bowl$18.95
Baked chicken thigh & gravy
- Eel Unagi Rice Bowl$22.95
Grilled eel & teriyaki sauce
- Sweet & Sour Chicken Rice Bowl$18.95
Breaded chicken breast
- Curry Brisket Rice Bowl$20.95
Braised brisket & yellow curry
- Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$18.95
Tapioca breading fried dark meat
- BBQ Pork Rice Bowl$18.95
Sweet BBQ pork
- Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl$19.95
Breaded shrimp. 5 pieces
- Veggie Tempura Rice Bowl$17.95
Vegetable croquette & seasonal veggies
Korean Corn Dogs - 韓式熱狗
- Meat & Hash$8.95
Hot dog, fries, ketchup
- Sweet Tooth$7.95
Mozzarella, OREO, condensed milk
- Taro Pop$7.95
Mozzarella, taro, condensed milk
- Double Cheese$7.95
Mozzarella, Cheetos, mayo
- S'more$8.25
Mozzarella, chocolate, gram cracker
- Cheese Dog$7.95
Mozzarella, sugar
- Churro$7.95
Mozzarella, sugar, cinnamon
- Fruitylicious$7.95
Mozzarella, sugar
- Spicy Cheese$7.95
Mozzarella, flaming hot, sriracha
- Spicy Sausage$8.25
Hot dog, flaming hot, sriracha
- Chicago Style$7.95
Hot dog, mustard
- Create Your Own
Pick filling, toppings & sauces
Lunch Menu
Lunch Rice Bowls - 午餐
- Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)$12.95
Breaded chicken breast
- Minced Pork (L)$11.95
Garlic & onion pork meat sauce
- Black Pepper Chicken (L)$12.95
Baked chicken thigh & gravy
- Fried Chicken Rice Bowl (L)$12.95
Tapioca breading fried dark meat
- Pulled Pork Rice Bowl (L)$11.95
Spicy pulled pork belly
- Pork Belly Rice Bowl (L)$12.95
Fork tender braised pork belly