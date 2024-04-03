9 East Taphouse 9 E Loockerman St
Food
Appetizers
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$15.00
Hand-rolled daily egg rolls filled with Philly cheesesteak, peppers, onions and American cheese
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$15.00
Corn, black beans, chicken, jalapeños, red peppers, garlic, spinach, and Monterey Jack cheese
- Garlic Butter Steamed Shrimp$15.00
Half pound of steamed large shrimp with garlic butter seasoning
- Old Bay Steamed Shrimp$15.00
Half pound of steamed large shrimp with old bay seasoning
- Potato Skins$10.00
Fresh baked potato stuffed with blended cheese and bacon and served with sour cream
- Loaded Tots$10.00Out of stock
Fried tater tots, topped with warm queso, shredded cheese, bacon, and scallions
- Onion Rings$8.00
Beer battered onion rings fried and served with our homemade shallot sauce
- Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Battered cauliflower fried and tossed in a mild buffalo sauce and served with housemade ranch dressing
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Battered fresh mozzarella fried and served with housemade marinara
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Pretzels baked and served with cheese, yellow mustard, or honey mustard
- Cheese Fries$12.00
Crinkle cut fries topped with blended cheese and bacon. Served with housemade ranch dressing on the side
- Quesadilla$12.00
Monterey Jack cheese, green onions, and chopped tomato between two flour tortillas
- Chicken Tenders$12.00Out of stock
Battered chicken tenders fried and served with choice of ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ sauce
- Fried Mac and Cheese Balls$10.00
Homemade mac and cheese, rolled in panko and fried to perfection
- Crab Dip$18.00
- Side of fries$4.00
- Nacho Supreme$15.75
9 East Wings
9 East Soups
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.00
Ask your server for our homemade soup selection and price
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.00
Ask your server for our homemade soup selection and price
- Cup Loaded Potato Soup$6.00Out of stock
Creamy soup loaded with bacon and Cheddar cheese
- Bowl Loaded Potato Soup$8.00Out of stock
Creamy soup loaded with bacon and Cheddar cheese
- Cream of Crab Soup (Bowl)$7.75
Cream based
- Cup of Cream of Crab Soup$5.75
- Quart of Cream of Crab Soup$15.00
32 oz TO-GO ONLY
- Cup of crab bisque soup$5.75
A luxurious and creamy soup featuring tender lump crab meat, a velvety base of onions, tomatoes, and a hint of tomato paste, seasoned with a blend of spices like Old Bay, and finished with a touch of cream for richness. It's a comforting and indulgent dish perfect for seafood enthusiasts, with the tomato base adding a hint of tanginess and depth to the flavor profile.
- Bowl of Crab Bisque Soup$7.25
- Cup of Chili$4.00
- Bowl of Chili$6.00
9 East Salads
- House Salad - Side$6.00
Mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, diced cucumber, red onions, carrots, and croutons
- House Salad - Large$12.00
Mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, diced cucumber, red onions, carrots, and croutons
- Classic Caesar Salad - Side$6.00
Romaine lettuce, boiled egg, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing
- Classic Caesar Salad - Large$12.00
Romaine lettuce, boiled egg, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, and croutons
9 East Burgers
Mac & Cheese
- Plain Dish of Our Cheesy Homemade Mac & Cheese$8.99
- Baked Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$12.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce & blue cheese
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$12.00
BBQ pulled pork on top of homemade mac and cheese
- Bacon & Jalapeño Mac & Cheese$10.00
Pepper-Jack cheese, mozzarella, cream cheese, jalapeños and bacon
- The Chesapeake$16.00
9 East Handcrafted Sandwiches
- Grilled Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread
- 9 East Club Sandwich$14.00
Your choice of ham, turkey, roast beef with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese on 3 pieces of toasted white bread. Served with mayo on the side
- Grilled Rachel$14.00
Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread
- Hot Roast Beef$14.00
Thinly sliced roasted beef piled high on a toasted roll and topped with horseradish sauce and chopped red onions and side of au jus
- Colorado Dip$15.00
Hot roast beef topped with green peppers, provolone cheese, horseradish sauce and toasted
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Traditional Philly cheesesteak with American cheese
- Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
Marinated chicken with green peppers and onions chopped with American cheese
- Southwest Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
Marinated chicken, BBQ sauce, grilled onion and green peppers, topped with Cheddar cheese and baked
- Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken topped with grilled onion, green peppers, bacon, and Cheddar Jack cheese on a toasted kaiser roll
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Chopped fried chicken, tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, with tomatoes, lettuce and blue cheese dressing and wrapped in a large tortilla wrap
- Turkey Jack Wrap$8.95
Freshly sliced turkey, with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Cheddar Jack cheese and ranch dressing in a large tortilla wrap
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Shredded chicken breast salad, topped with lettuce and tomato, served on a kaiser roll
- BLT$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes on toast with mayo
- Taphouse Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00Out of stock
A succulent crab cake served with lump blue crab meat either deep-fried to a golden brown or broiled to perfection. Served with lettuce and tomato, a side of tartar sauce and a side of your choice.
- 9 East Fish Filet Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered fresh Cod, seasoned and deep fried to perfection on a roll, with lettuce and tomato and a side of tartar sauce. Served with our special seasoned crinkle cut fries
9 East Entrées
- Open Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu$20.00Out of stock
Chicken breast topped with imported ham, Swiss cheese, and topped with housemade hollandaise sauce
- Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Tender chicken with fresh bell peppers and onions, served on a sizzling hot plate
- Pub House Fish and Chips$17.00
Hand-battered Atlantic cod served with fries and malt vinegar (on request). A go-to favorite!
- Bourbon Salmon$23.00
Fresh salmon baked with our housemade sweet bourbon sauce
- Shrimp Gratin$21.00
Mashed potatoes smothered in shrimp broiled in cheese sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Creamy Alfredo sauce smothered over fettuccine pasta
- Pasta Primavera$16.00
Fettuccine pasta with red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken in a chardonnay cream sauce
- Pasta Carbonara$19.00
Fettuccine pasta smothered in cream sauce with bacon and peas
- Crab Cakes$22.00Out of stock
Two exquisite hand made crab cakes expertly seasoned, fried or broiled to perfection with a side of rich melted butter
- Meatloaf$14.00
Kids Meals
Bar
Mixed Drinks
- Alabama Slammer$6.50
- Amaretto Sour$5.50
- Appletini$7.50
- Bahama Mama$10.00
- Bay Breeze$6.50
- Black Russian$8.00
- Bloody Mary$6.50
- Blue Hawaiian$9.00
- Capecod$5.50
- Cosmopolitan$7.50
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Dr Pepper$6.00
- French Martini$12.75
- Fuzzy Navel$5.50
- Gimlet$6.00
- Golden Margarita$7.75
- Grasshopper$5.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Hurricane$9.00
- Irish Coffee$6.50
- Island Sunrise$10.25
- Kamikaze$5.50
- Long Island Iced Tea- Top$10.75
- Long Island Iced Tea- Well$8.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade$7.75
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Manhattan$11.50
- Margarita$7.00
- Martini$7.50
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Rum Apple Cider Martini$13.50
- Pumpkin Pie Spice Martini$13.50
- Blu Steel Lemon Drop Martini$12.75
- Melon Ball$7.25
- Midori Sour$7.25
- Mojito$7.50
- Mudslide$8.00
- Mule Blu Steel$8.00
- Old Fashioned$11.50
- Orange Crush$9.50
- Peppermint Patty$7.75
- Piña Colada$8.00
- Raspberry Martini$10.25
- Rob Roy$6.00
- Rum Runner$7.50
- Screwdriver$5.50
- Sea Breeze$6.50
- S** on the Beach$7.25
- Sloe Gin Fizz$6.00
- Strawberry Margarita$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Toasted Almond$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Trashcan$12.00
- White Russian$6.00
- Jamison lemonade$11.75
Shots
- B*** Job$7.00
- Buttery N*****$5.50
- Chocolate Cake$7.75
- Dirty Girl Scout$5.50
- Fireball Shot$6.50
- Girl Scout Cookie$5.50
- Green Tea$8.25
- Jägerbomb$8.00
- Jolly Rancher$7.25
- Kamikaze$5.50
- Lemon Drop$7.75
- Mind Eraser$7.50
- Nuts & Berries$8.25
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$7.25
- Purple MOFO$7.25
- Red Headed S***$7.75
- Surfer on Acid$7.75
- Vegas Bomb$9.75
- Washington Apple$7.75
- White Gummy Bear$6.00
Mixed drinks specials
Beer
Draft
- DFT Angry Orchard$6.25Out of stock
- DFT Big Oyster Whale Song$7.50
- DFT Blue Moon$5.25Out of stock
- DFT Dogfish Head 60 Min$6.25
- DFT Fiddlehead IPA$6.75Out of stock
- DFT Guinness$6.25Out of stock
- DFT Michelob Ultra$4.75
- DFT Miller Lite$3.25Out of stock
- DFT Left Handed Peanut Butter Milk Stout$7.50
- DFT Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy$6.25
- DFT Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA$7.75
- DFT Peroni$5.75
- DFT Samuel Adams Cold Snap$6.25Out of stock
- DFT Truly Wild Berry$5.00Out of stock
- DFT Victory Golden Monkey$6.75
- DFT Yuengling$3.25
- DFT Yuengling Octoberfest$4.75Out of stock
- DFT Samuel Adams Winter Lager$6.25
- DFT Samuel Adams$6.25Out of stock
- DFT Modelo$6.25
- DFT Maine Beer Co. Lunch IPA$7.75
- DFT Golden Road Mango Cart$6.25
- DFT Jai Alai IPA$7.50Out of stock
- Allagash White$6.75
- Hoops Tea$5.00
- Coors Light$3.25
Canned
- Can High Noon Hard Seltzer$5.00
- Can Surfside Hard Seltzer$5.00
- Can Stateside Hard Seltzer$5.00
- Can Michelob Ultra$2.00
- Can Corona$2.00
- Can Corona Light$2.00
- Can Yuengling$2.00
- Can Coors Light$2.00
- Can Modelo$2.00
- Can Miller Lite$2.00
- Can Bud$2.00
- Can Bud Light$2.00
- Can War Llama$6.00
- Can Revelation RAZZ Sour$6.00
- Guinness$6.50
Bottled
- Bottle Bud$3.50
- Bottle Bud Light$3.50
- Bottle Coors Light$3.50
- Bottle Corona$4.25
- Bottle Corona Light$4.25
- Bottle Modelo$4.25
- Bottle Heineken$4.25
- Bottle Heineken 0.0$4.25
- Bottle Miller Lite$3.50
- Bottle Kona Big Wave$4.25
- Bottle Dogfish 60 Minute$4.25
- Bottle Angry Orchard$4.25
- Bottle Victory Sour Monkey$4.25
- Bottle Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Bottle Yuengling$3.50
Pitcher Towers
Wine
Glass
- Glass Apothic Red Blend$7.00
- Glass House Wine$5.00
- Glass Beringer White Zin$5.00
- Glass Clos Du Bois Char$6.50
- Glass Clos Du Bois Cab Sav$6.50
- Glass Clos Du Bois Pinto Noir$6.50
- Glass Clos Du Bois Merlot$6.50
- Glass Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio$6.50
- Glass Terr Altos Cab Sav$6.00
- Glass Terr Altos Malbec$6.00
- Glass Terr Altos Chard$6.00
- Glass Mirassou Moscato$6.00
- Glass Josh Pinot Noir Craftsman$6.00
- Glass Skyside Red Blend$7.00
- Glass CK Mondavi White Zin$6.00
- Glass Mimosa$5.00
- Glass Sangria$5.00
Bottle
- BTL Apothic Red Blend$28.00
- BTL Beringer White Zin$19.00
- BTL Clos Du Bois Char$27.00
- BTL Clos Du Bois Cab Sav$27.00
- BTL Clos Du Bois Pinto Noir$27.00
- BTL Clos Du Bois Merlot$27.00
- BTL Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio$27.00
- BTL Terr Altos Cab Sav$25.00
- BTL Terr Altos Malbec$25.00
- BTL Terr Altos Chard$25.00
- BTL Mirassou Moscato$24.00
- BTL Josh Pinot Noir Craftsman$25.00
- BTL Skyside Red Blend$28.00
- BTL CK Mondavi White Zin$19.00
- BTL Gambino Spar. Wine$22.00
- BTL LUC Belaire Rose Black$66.00
Liquor
Cordials & Liqueurs
- Amaretto$5.50
- Amaretto Disaronno$8.25
- Apple Pucker$5.50
- B & B$9.25
- Baileys$8.25
- Buttershots$5.50
- Chambord$7.25
- Cream De Banana$5.50
- Creme De Cacao$5.50
- Drambuie$9.25
- Frangelico$8.25
- Goldschlager$7.75
- Jack Honey$7.75
- Jäger$7.75
- Kahlúa$8.25
- Liquor 43
- Amaretto Disaronno Double$11.50
- Amaretto Double$7.50
- Apple Pucker Double$7.50
- B & B Double$12.50
- Baileys Double$11.50
- Buttershots Double$7.50
- Chambord Double$10.00
- Cream De Banana Double$7.50
- Creme De Cacao Double$7.50
- Drambuie Double$12.75
- Frangelico Double$11.50
- Goldschlager Double$10.75
- Jack Honey Double$10.75
- Jäger Double$10.75
- Kahlúa Double$11.50
- Liquor 43 Double
Gin
Rum
- Bacardi$6.50
- Bacardi Cherry$6.50
- Bacardi Orange$6.50
- Bacardi Rasp$6.50
- Bacardi Vanilla$6.50
- Capt Morgan$7.25
- Diplomatico$7.50
- Malibu$6.50
- Rum$4.00
- Bacardi Cherry Double$9.00
- Bacardi Double$9.00
- Bacardi Orange Double$9.00
- Bacardi Rasp Double$9.00
- Bacardi Vanilla Double$9.00
- Capt Morgan Double$10.00
- Diplomatico Double$10.25
- Malibu Double$9.00
- Rum Double$6.00
Scotch
- Chivas$8.25
- Dewar's$7.25
- Glenfiddich$18.50
- Glenlivet 12$18.50
- Glenlivet 18$18.50
- J Walker Black$9.00
- J Walker Blue
- J Walker Red$7.75
- J Walker White$9.50
- Macallan 12$18.50
- Chivas Double$11.50
- Dewar's Double$10.00
- Glenfiddich Double$21.50
- Glenlivet 12 Double$21.50
- Glenlivet 18 Double$21.50
- J Walker Black Double$12.00
- J Walker Blue Double
- J Walker Red Double$10.75
- J Walker White Double$12.75
- Macallan 12 Double$21.50
Tequila
- Don Julio "70"$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco$8.75
- Casamigos Reposado$10.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Patrón Añejo$12.50
- Patrón Platinum
- Patrón Reposado$16.00
- Patrón Silver$10.25
- Tequila$4.00
- Don Julio Blanco Single$7.00
- Don Julio Blanco Double$10.00
- Cabo Wabo Double$11.50
- Casamigos Blanco Double$12.75
- Casamigos Reposado Double$14.00
- Cuervo Gold Double$9.00
- Patrón Añejo Double$14.50
- Patrón Platinum Double
- Patrón Reposado Double$19.25
- Patrón Silver Double$12.25
- Tequila Double$6.00
Vodka
- 3 Olives$7.25
- Absolut$7.75
- Belvedere$8.25
- Blu Steel$6.00
- Blu Steel Grapefruit$6.00
- Blu Steel Lemon$6.00
- Blu Steel Orange$6.00
- Blu Steel Vanilla$6.00
- Ciroc$9.25
- Goose$8.25
- Kettle One$8.25
- Smir Cherry$6.00
- Smir Orange$6.00
- Smir Rasp$6.00
- Smir Vanilla$6.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Tito's$7.25
- Vodka$4.00
- 3 Olives Double$10.00
- Absolut Double$10.75
- Belvedere Double$11.50
- Blu Steel Double$8.00
- Blu Steel Grapefruit Double$8.00
- Blu Steel Lemon Double$8.00
- Blu Steel Orange Double$8.00
- Blu Steel Vanilla Double$8.00
- Ciroc Double$12.75
- Goose Double$11.50
- Kettle One Double$11.50
- Smir Cherry Double$8.25
- Smir Orange Double$8.25
- Smir Rasp Double$8.25
- Smir Vanilla Double$8.25
- Smirnoff Double$8.25
- Tito's Double$10.00
- Vodka Double$6.00
Whiskey & Bourbon
- Bulleit$8.25
- Bulleit Rye$8.25
- Crown$7.75
- Crown Apple$7.75
- Crown Blackberry$7.75
- Crown Peach$7.75
- Fireball$6.50
- Jack Daniel's$8.25
- Jameson$8.25
- Jameson Orange$8.25
- Jim Beam$6.50Out of stock
- Makers Mark$8.25
- Seagrams 7$6.50
- Seagrams VO$6.50
- Skrewball$7.75
- Whiskey$4.00
- Woodford$9.25
- Yukon Jack$7.25
- Bulleit Double$11.50
- Bulleit Rye Double$11.50
- Crown Apple Double$10.75
- Crown Blackberry Double$10.75
- Crown Double$10.75
- Crown Peach Double$10.75
- Fireball Double$9.00
- Jack Daniel's Double$10.75
- Jameson Double$11.50
- Jameson Orange Double$11.50
- Jim Beam Double$9.00Out of stock
- Makers Mark Double$11.50
- Seagrams 7 Double$9.00
- Seagrams VO Double$9.00
- Skrewball Double$10.75
- Whiskey Double$6.00
- Woodford Double$12.75
- Yukon Jack Double$10.00