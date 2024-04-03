Cup of crab bisque soup

$5.75

A luxurious and creamy soup featuring tender lump crab meat, a velvety base of onions, tomatoes, and a hint of tomato paste, seasoned with a blend of spices like Old Bay, and finished with a touch of cream for richness. It's a comforting and indulgent dish perfect for seafood enthusiasts, with the tomato base adding a hint of tanginess and depth to the flavor profile.