908 Bistro 908 MA-28
Appetizers
Potsticker
chicken and lemongrass, steamed and seared in sesame oil, sweet chili sauce
Pear, Brie And Bacon Flatbread
mozzarella, brie, pear, bacon, arugula, balsamic glaze
Fried Mozzarella
house marinara
Loaded Potato Balls
house made, cheddar cheese, scallions, bacon, sour cream
Coconut Shrimp
orange marmalade
Calamari
fried pickle chips, lemon aioli
Brussel Sprouts
extra crispy, tossed in sweet chili sauce and everything bagel seasoning
Bone-in Chicken Wings
sweet chili bbq or buffalo, celery, house made bleu cheese
Buffalo Cauliflower
celery, house made bleu cheese
Jerk Shrimp
pineapple aioli
Margarita Flatbread
mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, marinara, balsamic glaze
Tuna Sashimi
ahi tuna crudo, sweet soy, wasabi, cucumber
Tuna sashimi
Handhelds
Fish Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, brioche roll.
Lobster Roll
hot with drawn butter or cold with old bay mayo, brioche roll
908 Burger
smoked gouda, applewood bacon, crispy onion strings, bourbon bbq sauce, brioche roll
Jerk Swordfish Sandwich
avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro lime aioli, brioche roll
Chicken Sandwich
brie cheese, bacon, arugula, cranberry mayo, cranberry bread
Veggie Burger
swiss cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, brioche roll
Fish Tacos
peach and avocado salsa, cilantro lime aioli, soft shell tortillas
BLT
apple wood smoked bacon, fried green tomato, bib lettuce , mayo, thick sliced white bread
Korean BBQ Salmon Tacos
korean bbq salmon, cucumber slaw, steamed bao buns
Fried Seafood
Mains
Grilled Swordfish Steak
sundried tomato and candied shallots sauce, parmesan risotto, vegetables
Authentic Bbq Jerk Chicken
half chicken, jasmine rice, fried plantains, vegetables
Bbq Baby Back Ribs
mashed potatoes, vegetables. Served with Fries instead of Mashed potatoes during lunch hours
Pork Osso Bucco
Sauteed kale, mashed potatoes, Braising jus. Served with Rice instead of Mashed potatoes during lunch hours
Caribbean Chicken Curry
Bell peppers, onions, garlic. coconut cream, jasmine rice.
Caribbean Shrimp Curry
Bell peppers, onions, garlic. coconut cream, jasmine rice.
Caribbean Scallop Curry
Bell peppers, onions, garlic. coconut cream, jasmine rice.
Pan Roasted Chicken
port wine and fig sauce, mashed potatoes, vegetables
Portuguese Stew
scallops, shrimp, mussels, cod, chorizo, white wine broth, grilled Focaccia
Cajun Honey - Lime Salmon
peach and avocado salsa, jasmine rice, vegetables
Steak Frites
house cut steak tips, red wine demi glace, french fries , vegetables
Cauliflower Steak
crispy cauliflower, white bean and kale ragu
Broiled Cod
lemon herb butter, jasmine rice, vegetables
Seared Scallops
aged parmesan cheese, garlic, blistered heirloom tomatoes, angel hair pasta
Sides
Soup/Salad
Caesar - Large
romaine, shaved aged parmesan, croutons
House - Large
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, red onion
908 Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, fried green tomatoes,, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic reduction
Cape Cod Salad
mixed greens, dried cranberries, toasted sunflower seeds, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
Clam Chowder - Cup
Clam Chowder - Bowl
Caesar - Small
romaine, shaved aged parmesan, croutons
House - Small
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, red onion
Wedge
iceberg, heirloom tomato, applewood smoked bacon, housemade bleu cheese, balsamic drizzle, fried onion strings
Desserts
Dinner Specials
Fried Green Tomatoes
Lemon Aioli
Sweet Chili BBQ Glazed Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken strips, served with blue cheese and cellery
Korean BBQ Salmon Tacos
Koren BBQ pulled salmon, cucumber slaw, steamed bao buns, french fries
Caribbean Style Red Snapper
Pan fried whole snapper, Caribbean pan sauce, jasmine rice, vegetables
striped bass
Kids Menu
Lunch Mains
Steak Frites
house cut steak tips, red wine demi glace, french fries , vegetables
Cajun Honey - Lime Salmon
peach and avocado salsa, jasmine rice, vegetables
Portuguese Stew
scallops, shrimp, mussels, cod, chorizo, white wine broth, grilled Focaccia
Seared Scallops
aged parmesan cheese, garlic, blistered heirloom tomatoes, angel hair pasta
Broiled Cod
lemon herb butter, jasmine rice, vegetables
Cauliflower Steak
crispy cauliflower, white bean and kale ragu
Bbq Baby Back Ribs
mashed potatoes, vegetables. Served with Fries instead of Mashed potatoes during lunch hours