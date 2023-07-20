Appetizers

Potsticker

$12.00

chicken and lemongrass, steamed and seared in sesame oil, sweet chili sauce

Pear, Brie And Bacon Flatbread

$18.00

mozzarella, brie, pear, bacon, arugula, balsamic glaze

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

house marinara

Loaded Potato Balls

$12.00

house made, cheddar cheese, scallions, bacon, sour cream

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

orange marmalade

Calamari

$15.00

fried pickle chips, lemon aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

extra crispy, tossed in sweet chili sauce and everything bagel seasoning

Bone-in Chicken Wings

$14.00

sweet chili bbq or buffalo, celery, house made bleu cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

celery, house made bleu cheese

Jerk Shrimp

$16.00

pineapple aioli

Margarita Flatbread

$15.00

mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, marinara, balsamic glaze

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

ahi tuna crudo, sweet soy, wasabi, cucumber

Handhelds

served with french fries and coleslaw

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, brioche roll.

Lobster Roll

$26.00

hot with drawn butter or cold with old bay mayo, brioche roll

908 Burger

$16.00

smoked gouda, applewood bacon, crispy onion strings, bourbon bbq sauce, brioche roll

Jerk Swordfish Sandwich

$18.00

avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro lime aioli, brioche roll

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

brie cheese, bacon, arugula, cranberry mayo, cranberry bread

Veggie Burger

$15.00

swiss cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, brioche roll

Fish Tacos

$16.00

peach and avocado salsa, cilantro lime aioli, soft shell tortillas

BLT

$14.00

apple wood smoked bacon, fried green tomato, bib lettuce , mayo, thick sliced white bread

Korean BBQ Salmon Tacos

$18.00

korean bbq salmon, cucumber slaw, steamed bao buns

Fried Seafood

Fried COD

$23.00

Fried Scallops

$32.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Fisherman's Plate

$36.00

cod, scallops, clams, shrimp

Mains

Grilled Swordfish Steak

$32.00

sundried tomato and candied shallots sauce, parmesan risotto, vegetables

Authentic Bbq Jerk Chicken

$24.00

half chicken, jasmine rice, fried plantains, vegetables

Bbq Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

mashed potatoes, vegetables. Served with Fries instead of Mashed potatoes during lunch hours

Pork Osso Bucco

$30.00

Sauteed kale, mashed potatoes, Braising jus. Served with Rice instead of Mashed potatoes during lunch hours

Caribbean Chicken Curry

$21.00

Bell peppers, onions, garlic. coconut cream, jasmine rice.​

Caribbean Shrimp Curry

$24.00

Bell peppers, onions, garlic. coconut cream, jasmine rice.​

Caribbean Scallop Curry

$32.00

Bell peppers, onions, garlic. coconut cream, jasmine rice.​

Pan Roasted Chicken

$26.00

port wine and fig sauce, mashed potatoes, vegetables

Portuguese Stew

$36.00

scallops, shrimp, mussels, cod, chorizo, white wine broth, grilled Focaccia

Cajun Honey - Lime Salmon

$30.00

peach and avocado salsa, jasmine rice, vegetables

Steak Frites

$24.00

house cut steak tips, red wine demi glace, french fries , vegetables

Cauliflower Steak

$24.00

crispy cauliflower, white bean and kale ragu

Broiled Cod

$26.00

lemon herb butter, jasmine rice, vegetables

Seared Scallops

$32.00

aged parmesan cheese, garlic, blistered heirloom tomatoes, angel hair pasta

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

mashed potatoes

$5.00

risotto

$6.00

Soup/Salad

Caesar - Large

$12.00

romaine, shaved aged parmesan, croutons

House - Large

$12.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, red onion

908 Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, fried green tomatoes,, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic reduction

Cape Cod Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, dried cranberries, toasted sunflower seeds, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Clam Chowder - Cup

$5.00

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$9.00

Caesar - Small

$9.00

romaine, shaved aged parmesan, croutons

House - Small

$9.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, red onion

Wedge

$15.00

iceberg, heirloom tomato, applewood smoked bacon, housemade bleu cheese, balsamic drizzle, fried onion strings

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Vanilla Bean

Smores In a Jar

$8.00

Layers of chocolate mousse, marshmallow creme, Graham crackers

Caramelized Apple And Rum Bread Pudding

$8.00

908 Bistro Unfried Ice Cream

$8.00

Our own twist on a popular dessert

Key lime Pie

$8.00

Dinner Specials

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Lemon Aioli

Sweet Chili BBQ Glazed Boneless Wings

$14.00

Boneless chicken strips, served with blue cheese and cellery

Caribbean Style Red Snapper

$30.00

Pan fried whole snapper, Caribbean pan sauce, jasmine rice, vegetables

striped bass

$32.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Lunch Mains

