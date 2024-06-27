940's Kitchen and Cocktails
Featured Items
- Denton Fried Chicken
Shiner Bock. Boneless fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and Texas toast$18.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Deep Ellum IPA. Fried chicken, Nashville hot spice, house-made coleslaw, pickles, butter bun and fries$17.00
- Seared Salmon
Girl and Dragon Pinot Grigio. Risotto, seasonal vegetables and honey citrus glaze$28.00
Dinner
Shared Plates
- Eggplant Fries
Mettler Cabernet. Chipotle honey, jalapeño mustard and Parmesan$14.00
- Elote
Smoked sea salt Palmoa. Corn, crema, queso fresco, cholula micro cilantro and corn tortilla chips$10.00
- Smoked Cheddar Queso
Spicy boi margarita. American cheese, smoked Cheddar, tomatoes, serrano peppers and corn tortilla chips$9.00
- Pimento Cheese Dip
Saints and Sinners. Smoked Cheddar, American, jalapeño, pimento cream cheese and corn tortilla chips$10.00
- Gouda Mac N' Cheese
Portlandia Pinot Noir. Smoked Gouda, fontina, breadcrumbs and green onions$13.00
- Tenderloin Mac N' Cheese
Hook and Crook Zinfandel. Tenderloin, smoked Gouda, fontina and fried onions$17.00
Salads
- 1\2 Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Lavender Elixer. Shaved brussels sprouts, goat cheese, candied pecans, apples and honey lemon dressing$8.00
- Full Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Lavender Elixer. Shaved brussels sprouts, goat cheese, candied pecans, apples and honey lemon dressing$14.00
- 1\2 House Salad
French 75. Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, candied pecans and honey lemon dressing$7.00
- Full House Salad
French 75. Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, candied pecans and honey lemon dressing$12.00
- Chopped Southwest Salad
Clementine Rosé. Grilled chicken, spring mix, brussels sprouts, roasted corn, pickled red onion, black beans, tomatoes, queso fresco, corn tortilla strips and chimichurri green goddess dressing$17.00
Flatbreads
- Chicken Pesto
A Certain Mr. Rose. Grilled chicken, garlic pesto, Parmesan, mozzarella and tomatoes$17.00
- Bacon & Goat Cheese
Kitty and Coley. Goat cheese, bacon, onion jam, spring mix, chipotle honey and green apple$17.00
- Black Bean & Avocado
The Sun. Black bean mash, tomato, pickled red onion, queso fresco, avocado and cilantro$15.00
Sandwiches
- 940 Burger
Old Old Fashioned. Double smash patty, blue cheese, romaine, onion jam, bacon, garlic aioli, butter bun and fries$18.00
- Classic Burger
Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde. Double smash patty, American & fontina, romaine, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, butter bun and fries$16.00
- Tenderloin Grilled Cheese
Duke of Gordon. American & fontina, tenderloin, onion jam, sunny side egg, sourdough and fries$17.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Deep Ellum IPA. Fried chicken, Nashville hot spice, house-made coleslaw, pickles, butter bun and fries$17.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde. Fried or grilled chicken, bacon jalapeño dill sauce, romaine, tomato, pickles, butter bun and fries$16.00
- Beyond Burger
Blue Moon. Romaine, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, vegan brioche bun and fries$18.00
- Featured Sandwich$15.00
Mains
- Filet
Woodcutter Shiraz. 8 oz center cut tenderloin, marble potatoes, au jus and spring salad$40.00
- Seared Salmon
Girl and Dragon Pinot Grigio. Risotto, seasonal vegetables and honey citrus glaze$28.00
- Denton Fried Chicken
Shiner Bock. Boneless fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and Texas toast$18.00
- Shrimp Carbonara
Virtue and Truth. Linguine, egg, Parmesan, bacon and sautéed shrimp. May contain raw egg$18.00
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli
5 o'clock Somewhere. Rosemary beurre blanc, roasted walnuts, Parmesan and garlic toast$21.00
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Green Beans$6.00
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts$6.00
- Risotto$6.00
- Fries$6.00
- Seasonal Vegetables$6.00
- Signature Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
- Coleslaw$5.00
- Side Chips
- Side Texas Toast$1.00
- Side Sourdough Toast$1.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Salmon$11.00
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Beyond Patty$6.00
- Side Burger Patty$5.00
N/A Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Dr Pepper$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Fever Tree Ginger Ale$4.00
- Fever Tree Tonic$4.00
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$4.00
- Fever Tree Club Soda$4.00
- French Press Coffee$5.00
- Virtue and Lies$7.00
- Lemon Pom Pom$7.00
- Imagine$7.00
- Strawberry Fields$7.00
- Bottomless Coffee$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00