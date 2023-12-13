A&J Resraurant - Annandale 4316 Markham Street
Noodles
- 1101. Beef Noodle Soup 红牛麵$15.35
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
- 1102. Beef Noodle Soup 清牛麵$15.35
Beef Noodle Soup (Clear Broth)
- 1103. Spicy Tendon Noodle 红牛筋麵$15.35
Spicy Beef Tendon Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
- 1104. Pork Radish Noodle Soup榨菜麵$12.10
Shredded Pork & Szechuan Radish Noodle Soup
- 1105. Pork Mustard Noodle Soup雪菜麵$12.10
Shredded Pork & Mustard Green Noodle Soup
- 1107. Pork Chop Noodle Soup猪排麵$12.10
Chinese Style Fried Pork Chop Noodle Soup
- 1108. Fried Chicken Noodle Soup鸡排麵$12.10
Chinese Style Fried Chicken Noodle Soup
- 1109. Wonton Noodle馄饨麵$12.10
- 1110. Beef&tendon N Soup红牛肉筋麵$15.35
Spicy Beef & Tendon Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
- 1112. Plain Noodle陽春麵$7.50
Noodles in Chicken Broth with Vegetables
- 1201. Pork&Bean Paste Noodle炸醬麵$12.10
Noodles w/ Ground Pork & Bean Paste Sauce
- 1202. Spicy Sesame Noodle擔擔麵$9.20
Noodles in Hot Spicy Sesame Sauce, Top with Crushed Peanuts
- 1203. Hot&Sour Noodle酸辣麵$9.20
Noodles in A & J Special Hot & Sour Sauce
- 1204. Cold Noodle涼麵$12.10
Cold Noodles w/ Ham, Egg & Bean Sprouts
- 1205. Hot&Sour Cold Noodle酸辣涼麵$9.20
Cold Noodles in A & J Special Hot & Sour Sauce
- 1206. Beef Noodle w/o soup乾拌牛麵$15.35
Spicy Noodle w/Sliced Beef
Soups
Rice
- 3101. Pork Chop Rice排骨飯$12.10
Chinese Style Fried Pork Chop on Rice
- 3102. Fried Chicken Rice雞排飯$12.10
Chinese Style Fried Chicken on Rice
- 3103. Vegetarian Delight Rice烤麩飯$12.10
Vegetarian Delight on Rice (Gluten, Dry Bean Curd, & Mushrooms)
- 3107. Braised Pork Rice滷肉飯$7.95
Braised Pork on Rice (w/ a Braised Egg)
- 6101. Plain Millet&Rice Congee 小米粥$1.95
Plain Millet & Rice Congee (Rice Soup)
Buns, Dumplings and Breads
- 2102. Spicy Wontons紅油抄手$7.50
Spicy Wonton w/ Hot Red Sauce (Szechuan Style)
- 4101. Beef Bun牛肉餡餅$4.20
Pan Fried Beef Bun
- 4102. Veggie Bun花素餡餅$4.20
Pan Fried Vegetarian Bun
- 4104. Scallion Pancake蔥油餅$5.60
Scallion Pancake
- 4105. Potstickers鍋貼$11.10
Pan Fried Pork Dumpling/Pot Stickers (8)
- 4106. Pork Biscuit醬肉燒餅$6.05
Chinese Sesame Biscuit w/ Sliced Pork
- 4107. Beef Biscuit牛肉燒餅$6.05
Chinese Sesame Biscuit w/ Sliced Beef
- 4108. Peking Beef Wrap牛肉捲餅$15.15
Peking Beef Wrap
- 4109. Thousand Layer Pancake抓餅$5.60
Thousand Layer Pancake
- 4110. Turnip&Bacon Pastry蘿蔔酥餅$6.15Out of stock
Turnip (Daikon) Pastry w/bacon bits
- 4201. Vegetarian Dumpling花素蒸餃$5.60
Steamed Vegetarian Dumpling (4)
- 4202. Pork Dumpling小籠包$5.60
Steamed Pork Bun (4)
- 4203. Beef Dumpling牛肉蒸餃$5.60
Steamed Beef Dumpling (4)
Meats
- 4301. Spareribs粉蒸排骨$7.55
Steamed Spareribs w/ Five Spiced Rice Powder
- 5101. Smoked Chicken燻雞$7.55
Smoked Chicken
- 5102. Sliced Beef醬牛肉$7.55
Sliced Beef (Marinated & Cooked w/ Bean Paste)
- 5103. Sliced Pork醬肘子$7.55
Sliced Pork (Marinated & Cooked w/ Bean Paste)
- 5104. Pork Hock肴豬腳$10.05
Steamed Pork Hock w/ Special Seasonings
- 5105. Garlic Beef Tendon蒜爆牛筋$10.35
Beef Tendon w/ Chili Garlic Sauce
- 3105. Pork Chop炸豬排$9.40
Fried pork chop
- 3106. Fried Chicken炸雞排$9.40
Fried chicken cutlet
Cold Plates
- 5201. Bean Curd Egg皮蛋豆腐$7.55
Bean Curd w/ Thousand Year Egg
- 5202. Chicken Salad雞絲拉皮$7.55
Bean Noodle & Chicken Salad w/ Sesame Sauce & Mustard
- 5203. Cucumber Salad麻辣黃瓜$5.10
Cucumber Salad in Hot Garlic Sauce
- 5204. Beef Tripe紅油肚絲$5.10
Sliced Beef Tripe w/ Hot Red Sauce
- 5205. Pork Ears麻辣耳絲$5.10
Sliced Pork Ears w/ Hot & Spiced Seasoning
- 5206. Bean Curd Roll紅燒腐竹$5.10
Bean Curd Rolls w/ Assorted Mushrooms
- 5207. Bean Curd Must Grn毛豆百頁$5.10
Bean Curd Skin w/ Mustard Greens and Soy Beans
- 5208. Vegetarian Delight烤麩$5.10
Vegetarian Delight w/ Gluten, Dry Bean Curd & Mushrooms
- 5209. Shredded Bean Curd涼拌干絲$5.10
Shredded Bean Curd w/ Celery & Carrot Salad
- 5210. Bean Curd Peanuts香菜豆干$5.10
Dry Bean Curd, Peanuts & Cilantro Salad w/ Hot Sauce
- 5211. Seaweed Salad芽菜海帶$5.10
Seaweed & Bean Sprouts in Garlic, Vinegar Sauce
- 5212. Boiled Peanuts滷水花生$5.10
Boiled Peanuts w/ Special Seasoning
- 5213. Pickled Cabbage泡菜$3.55
Pickled Cabbage
- 5301. Braised Egg滷蛋$1.95
Braised Egg
- 5214. 酸江豆肉末 Suan Jiang Dou Rou Mo$5.55
Pickled Long Bean w/ Ground Beef