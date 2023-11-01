A&J Restaurant 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
Noodles
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
Beef Noodle Soup (Clear Broth)
Spicy Beef Tendon Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
Shredded Pork & Szechuan Radish Noodle Soup
Shredded Pork & Mustard Green Noodle Soup
Chinese Style Fried Pork Chop Noodle Soup
Chinese Style Fried Chicken Noodle Soup
Spicy Beef & Tendon Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
Noodles in Chicken Broth with Vegetables
Noodles w/ Ground Pork & Bean Paste Sauce
Noodles in Hot Spicy Sesame Sauce, Top with Crushed Peanuts
Noodles in A & J Special Hot & Sour Sauce
Cold Noodles w/ Ham, Egg & Bean Sprouts
Cold Noodles in A & J Special Hot & Sour Sauce
Spicy Noodle w/Sliced Beef
Soups
Wonton Soup Shanghai Style (Ground Pork & Vegetable Wonton)
Shredded Pork & Szechuan Radish Soup
Spicy Beef Soup (Szechuan Style)
Beef Soup (Clear Broth)
Wonton Soup
Sour Cabbage with Pork Strips & Bean Stick Soup
Rice
Chinese Style Fried Pork Chop on Rice
Chinese Style Fried Chicken on Rice
Vegetarian Delight on Rice (Gluten, Dry Bean Curd, & Mushrooms)
Braised Pork on Rice (w/ a Braised Egg)
Plain Millet & Rice Congee (Rice Soup)
Buns, Dumplings and Breads
Spicy Wonton w/ Hot Red Sauce (Szechuan Style)
Pan Fried Beef Bun
Pan Fried Vegetarian Bun
Scallion Pancake
Pan Fried Pork Dumpling/Pot Stickers (8)
Chinese Sesame Biscuit w/ Sliced Pork
Chinese Sesame Biscuit w/ Sliced Beef
Peking Beef Wrap
Thousand Layer Pancake
Turnip (Daikon) Pastry w/bacon bits
Steamed Vegetarian Dumpling (4)
Steamed Pork Bun (4)
Steamed Beef Dumpling (4)
Meats
Steamed Spareribs w/ Five Spiced Rice Powder
Smoked Chicken
Sliced Beef (Marinated & Cooked w/ Bean Paste)
Sliced Pork (Marinated & Cooked w/ Bean Paste)
Steamed Pork Hock w/ Special Seasonings
Beef Tendon w/ Chili Garlic Sauce
Fried pork chop
Fried chicken cutlet
Cold Plates
Bean Curd w/ Thousand Year Egg
Bean Noodle & Chicken Salad w/ Sesame Sauce & Mustard
Cucumber Salad in Hot Garlic Sauce
Sliced Beef Tripe w/ Hot Red Sauce
Sliced Pork Ears w/ Hot & Spiced Seasoning
Bean Curd Rolls w/ Assorted Mushrooms
Bean Curd Skin w/ Mustard Greens and Soy Beans
Vegetarian Delight w/ Gluten, Dry Bean Curd & Mushrooms
Shredded Bean Curd w/ Celery & Carrot Salad
Dry Bean Curd, Peanuts & Cilantro Salad w/ Hot Sauce
Seaweed & Bean Sprouts in Garlic, Vinegar Sauce
Boiled Peanuts w/ Special Seasoning
Pickled Cabbage
Pickled Long Bean w/ Ground Beef
Braised Egg