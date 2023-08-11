A Taco Affair - Savannah
Food
Tacos
Taco 3 Pack
Mix And Match Or Choose Any Three Of The Same
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken, Bacon, Green Tomatoes, Jalapeno Ranch Aioli
BBQ Brisket
BBQ Brisket, Coleslaw, Crispy Red Onions, BBQ sauce (Gluten Free w/o the crispy onions)
Steakhouse
Horseradish Marinated Steak, BBQ Caramelized Onions, Roasted Potatoes, Truffle Aioli, Crumbled Blue Cheese (Gluten Free)
Shrimp Po’ Boy
Cajun Popcorn Shrimp, Red Tomato, Green Cabbage, Old Bay Mustard Aioli
Traditional
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Red Tomato, Lettuce (Gluten Free)
Pork Al Pastor
Marinated Pork, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Green Cabbage, Pineapple Habanero Aioli (Gluten Free)
Korean BBQ
Marinated Pork, Sesame Ginger Aioli, Spicy Kimchi
Caribbean Jerk Chicken
Jerk Chicken, Pineapple Salsa, Green Cabbage, Creamy Cilantro Sauce (Gluten Free)
Sesame Tuna
*Rare Ahi Tuna, Pickled Mango, Napa Cabbage and Scallion in a Cilantro Aioli, Smoked Hoisin (Gluten Free w/o the hoisin)
Crab Fritter
Crab Cake, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle Aioli
Tofu Bahn Mi
Soy Marinated Tofu, Pickled Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buffalo-Marinated and Roasted Cauliflower Topped With A Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing, Cucumbers and Pickled Carrots (Gluten Free)
Sides
Yuca Stack (Shareable)
Crispy Steak-Cut Yuca, BBQ Brisket, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro
Yuca Stack (Personal)
Crispy Steak-Cut Yuca, BBQ Brisket, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro
Tatchos (Shareable)
Crispy Tater Tots, Cheese Sauce, Traditional Ground Beef, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo
Tatchos (Personal)
Crispy Tater Tots, Cheese Sauce, Traditional Ground Beef, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo
Chips And Peach Salsa
Housemade peach salsa with fresh tortilla chip
Chips And Guacamole
Housemade Guacamole and Fresh Cut Tortilla Chips
Mexican Street Corn
Charred Sweet Corn On The Cob, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro (Gluten Free)
Truffled Yuca Fries
Steak-Cut Yuca Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Side Of Chipotle Aioli
Black Bean Salsa
Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro and Scallions With A Touch of Lime
Coleslaw
Housemade Coleslaw
Dessert
Kids
Add Ons
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Soft Drinks
Aquafina
Aquafina 16.9 oz bottle
Pepsi
Pepsi 20 oz bottle
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Lipton Pure Leaf 18.5 oz Sweet Tea
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Tamarind
Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi 20 oz bottle
Pepsi Zero
Starry
Starry 20 oz bottle
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew 20 oz bottle
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Lipton Pure Leaf 18.5 oz Unsweetened Tea
Dole Lemonade
Dole 20 0z Bottle Lemonade
Lemon Lime Gatorade
Lemon Lime Gatorade 20 oz Bottle
Wild Cherry Pepsi
Wild Cherry Pepsi 20 oz Bottle
Fruit Punch Gatorade
Fruit Punch Gatorade 20 oz Bottle