Food

Tacos

Taco 3 Pack

Taco 3 Pack

$15.00

Mix And Match Or Choose Any Three Of The Same

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$5.75

Crispy Fried Chicken, Bacon, Green Tomatoes, Jalapeno Ranch Aioli

BBQ Brisket

BBQ Brisket

$5.75

BBQ Brisket, Coleslaw, Crispy Red Onions, BBQ sauce (Gluten Free w/o the crispy onions)

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$5.75

Horseradish Marinated Steak, BBQ Caramelized Onions, Roasted Potatoes, Truffle Aioli, Crumbled Blue Cheese (Gluten Free)

Shrimp Po’ Boy

Shrimp Po’ Boy

$5.75

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp, Red Tomato, Green Cabbage, Old Bay Mustard Aioli

Traditional

Traditional

$5.75

Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Red Tomato, Lettuce (Gluten Free)

Pork Al Pastor

Pork Al Pastor

$5.75

Marinated Pork, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Green Cabbage, Pineapple Habanero Aioli (Gluten Free)

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$5.75

Marinated Pork, Sesame Ginger Aioli, Spicy Kimchi

Caribbean Jerk Chicken

Caribbean Jerk Chicken

$5.75

Jerk Chicken, Pineapple Salsa, Green Cabbage, Creamy Cilantro Sauce (Gluten Free)

Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$5.75

*Rare Ahi Tuna, Pickled Mango, Napa Cabbage and Scallion in a Cilantro Aioli, Smoked Hoisin (Gluten Free w/o the hoisin)

Crab Fritter

Crab Fritter

$5.75

Crab Cake, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle Aioli

Tofu Bahn Mi

Tofu Bahn Mi

$5.75

Soy Marinated Tofu, Pickled Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.75

Buffalo-Marinated and Roasted Cauliflower Topped With A Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing, Cucumbers and Pickled Carrots (Gluten Free)

Sides

Yuca Stack (Shareable)

$15.00

Crispy Steak-Cut Yuca, BBQ Brisket, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

Yuca Stack (Personal)

$7.50

Crispy Steak-Cut Yuca, BBQ Brisket, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

Tatchos (Shareable)

$15.00

Crispy Tater Tots, Cheese Sauce, Traditional Ground Beef, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo

Tatchos (Personal)

$7.50

Crispy Tater Tots, Cheese Sauce, Traditional Ground Beef, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo

Chips And Peach Salsa

Chips And Peach Salsa

$5.50

Housemade peach salsa with fresh tortilla chip

Chips And Guacamole

Chips And Guacamole

$7.00

Housemade Guacamole and Fresh Cut Tortilla Chips

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.25

Charred Sweet Corn On The Cob, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro (Gluten Free)

Truffled Yuca Fries

Truffled Yuca Fries

$5.00

Steak-Cut Yuca Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Side Of Chipotle Aioli

Black Bean Salsa

Black Bean Salsa

$3.50

Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro and Scallions With A Touch of Lime

Coleslaw

$3.00

Housemade Coleslaw

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$5.00

Homemade Churros Tossed In Cinnamon & Sugar Choice Of Dipping Sauce

Churro Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

Churro Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

$6.25

Homemade Churros Tossed In Cinnamon & Sugar And Served With Vanilla Ice Cream Choice Of Dipping Sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids

Quesadilla, Yuca Fries and Juice

$7.50

Two 6-Inch Tortillas With Cheddar Cheese And A Side Of 2 Steak-Cut Yuca Fries with Apple Juice

Chicken Strips, Yuca Fries and Juice

$7.25

2 Pieces Of Buttermilk Fried Chicken And 2 Steak-Cut Yuca Fries with Apple Juice

Add Ons

Pickled Jalapeños

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.50Out of stock

2 oz cup of Housemade Pickled Jalapenos

Sour Cream

$0.50

2 oz cup of Sour Cream

Guacamole

$0.75

2 oz cup of Housemade Guacamole

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drinks

Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.50

Aquafina 16.9 oz bottle

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.25

Pepsi 20 oz bottle

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lipton Pure Leaf 18.5 oz Sweet Tea

Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.00
Jarritos Mango

Jarritos Mango

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi 20 oz bottle

Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.25
Starry

Starry

$2.25

Starry 20 oz bottle

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Mountain Dew 20 oz bottle

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Lipton Pure Leaf 18.5 oz Unsweetened Tea

Dole Lemonade

Dole Lemonade

$2.25

Dole 20 0z Bottle Lemonade

Lemon Lime Gatorade

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$2.50

Lemon Lime Gatorade 20 oz Bottle

Wild Cherry Pepsi

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.25

Wild Cherry Pepsi 20 oz Bottle

Fruit Punch Gatorade

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.50

Fruit Punch Gatorade 20 oz Bottle

Kid's Juice

$1.00