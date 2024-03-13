A Taste of Guyana LLC 3 South ST
All Day Menu
- Cook Up Rice$10.95+Out of stock
White rice, ham hocks, pork belly
- Chicken Curry$10.95+
Chicken bone-in in West Indian Curry
- Goat Curry$12.95+Out of stock
Bone-in, West Indian Curry with white rice
- Guyanese Chow mein$6.95+Out of stock
Vegetables in linguini
- Barbecue Chicken$4.95+
Dark meat smothered in barbecue sauce
- Pernil$7.95
Tender roasted pork in spices
- Rice & Beans- small$6.95Out of stock
Yellow rice with olives, tomato and kidney beans
- Oxtail Stew$11.95+
Tender oxtail in tomato gravy with white rice
Side
- White Rice - small$2.95
Plain
- Bean Sauce - small$2.95Out of stock
Tomato base with olives, kidney beans & garlic
- Roti (Buss Up Shots)$2.99
Fried Indian bread
- Beef Patties$2.99
Baked patties
- Green Seasoning$9.99Out of stock
Special Blend of Fresh Herbs & vegetables
- Aloo Piralta$3.99Out of stock
Roti with a layer of potato mixture stuffed inside
- Potato Ball$3.99Out of stock
Meat and potato
- Homemade Hellfire Sauce$4.50
Habanero, onions, special seaonsings
- Soak Onions$4.99
Pickled onions in speical spicy vinegar
- Butter flap$1.99
Fresh baked Guyanese butter bread
- Dry Food$3.00
Sweet potato, cassava, plantain
- Dahl$2.99
Split pea, geera and, garlic soup with or without salted beef
Special
- Garlic Pork - small$6.95Out of stock
Marinated in vinegar and habanero, comes with bread
- Lamb Stew$14.99Out of stock
Tender lamb in beef gravy
- Blood Pudding$8.95Out of stock
Blood Sausage comes with bread
- Souce (pig Ears)$2.99Out of stock
Pickled pig ears comes with cucumber
- Pepperpot$7.95
Cowheel cooked in casareep sauce
- Spinach with shrimp$10.00Out of stock
Shrimp, spinach comes with white rice
- Chicken Stew with rigatoni - large$11.95Out of stock
Chicken in tomato sauce
- Chicken Stew with rigatoni - small$7.95Out of stock