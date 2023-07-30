A-Town Diner 7305 El Camino Real
Beverages
Breakfast
A-Town Favorites
Biscuit and Gravy (Half)
1 biscuit covered in sausage gravy
Biscuits and Gravy (Full)
2 biscuits covered in sausage gravy
Pancake (1)
1 pancake served with butter and hot syrup
Pancakes (2)
2 pancake served with butter and hot syrup
Pancakes (3)
3 pancake served with butter and hot syrup
French Toast (1 pc)
1 slice of thick sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter grilled
French Toast (2 pc)
2 slices of thick sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter grilled
French Toast (3 pc)
3 slices of thick sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter grilled
Gluten Free French Toast
2 pc Gluten Free bread Hand Dipped and Grilled
Waffle
1 Golden Malted Belgian Waffle served with butter and hot syrup
Avocado Toast
Toasted English muffin, avocado and tomato sprinkled with our seasoned salt
Pancake Combo
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or sausage links
French Toast Combo
2 slices of French Toast, 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or sausage links
Waffle Combo
1 Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or sausage links
Breakfast Sandwich
2 scrambled eggs, ice berg lettuce, tomato with mayo on grilled sourdough bread with choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Breakfast Burrito
3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns covered in cheddar cheese, with choice of bacon, suasage, ham or chorizo.
Scary Larry Breakfast Burrito
4 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns covered in cheddar cheese, with choice of bacon, suasage, ham or chorizo covered in our sausage gravy
Mimi's Mess
3 scrambled eggs smothered with sausage gravy on biscuit halves topped with hashbrowns
Breakfast Sides
4 oz Ham Steak
Avocado
Bacon (2)
Bacon (4)
Chicken Breast
Chicken fried steak
Corned Beef Hash
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Egg (1)
Cooked to order
Egg (2)
Cooked to order
Egg (3)
Cooked to order
Egg (4)
Cooked to order
Fruit Bowl
Assorted melon, strawberries and red seedless grapes
Fruit Cup
Assorted melon, strawberries and red seedless grapes
Gluten Free Toast (2pc)
Made fresh from Ednas
Granola Cereal
Served with milk
Hash Browns
Cooked to order
Oatmeal (Bowl)
Served with brown sugar, walnuts, raisins and milk
Oatmeal (Cup)
Sausage Links (2)
Sausage Links (4)
Sausage Patty
Silva Linguica
Thick Burger Steak
Toast (1 pc)
White, wheat, rye, sourdough, english muffin or biscuit
Toast (2 pc)
White, wheat, rye, sourdough, english muffin or biscuit
Virgil's Cottage Fries
Sliced boiled potato (skin on) deep fried
Yogurt
Yogurt & Fruit
Breakfast Specials
Chilaquiles
Fresh fried tortilla chips, salsa, cheese and egg scramble with choice of bacon, sausage (link or patty), ham, chorizo or linguica. No Hash Browns or Toast.
Chorizo & 2 Eggs Scramble
Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and your choice of toast
Eggs Benedict (Fri, Sat & Sun Only)
Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit.
Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs
Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast
Pork Chop & 2 Eggs
Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast
Blueberry Pancakes
Pigs in a Blanket
Tri-Tip and Eggs
Tri-tip omelette
Breakfast Value Meals
From The Hen House
1 Egg
Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast
2 Egg
Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast
3 Egg
Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast
Three Egg Omelets
A-Town Cluck
Diced chicken breast avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese
A-Town Cluck A la Carte
Diced chicken breast avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese
Denver Plus
Diced ham, red bell pepper, ortega chili, yellow onion and cheddar cheese
Denver Plus A la Carte
Diced ham, red bell pepper, ortega chili, yellow onion and cheddar cheese
Emma's Favorite
Spinach, bacon, tomato and swiss cheese
Emma's Favorite A la Carte
Spinach, bacon, tomato and swiss cheese
Garden Fresh Veggie
Mushrooms, zucchini, tomato, yellow onions, red bell pepper and cheddar cheese
Garden Fresh Veggie A la Carte
Mushrooms, zucchini, tomato, yellow onions, red bell pepper and cheddar cheese
Ham and Cheddar
Diced ham and cheddar cheese
Ham and Cheddar A la Carte
Diced ham and cheddar cheese
Meaty Chili and Cheddar
House made chili and cheddar cheese
Meaty Chili and Cheddar A la Carte
House made chili and cheddar cheese
Ortega
Ortega Chili, jack cheese and black olives
Ortega A la Carte
Ortega Chili, jack cheese and black olives
Steve's Special Omelet
Sausage, tomato, mushrooms, yellow onions and mozzarella cheese
Steve's Special Omelet A la Carte
Sausage, tomato, mushrooms, yellow onions and mozzarella cheese
Veggie
Sun-dried tomato, fresh tomato, fresh basil, yellow onion, baby spinach, avocado and mozzarella cheese
Veggie A la Carte
Sun-dried tomato, fresh tomato, fresh basil, yellow onion, baby spinach, avocado and mozzarella cheese
Burgers
Gourmet Burgers
A-Town Burger Supreme
2 beef patties, 4 slices of cheddar cheese, ortega chilis, 4 slices of bacon, avocado, ice berg lettuce, tomato, yellow onions, dill pickles and Virgil's Sauce on a French roll
Turkey Cobb Burger
Turkey burger, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion, avocado, bacon, ice berg lettuce, Virgil's Sauce and vinaigrette on a hamburger bun
"Buffalo Wing" Turkey Burger
Turkey burger, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, swiss cheese, ice berg lettuce, yellow onions, dill pickles, Virgil's Sauce and ranch dressing on a hamburger bun
BBQ Pineapple Turkey Burger
Turkey burger, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, slice of pineapple, yellow onion, dill pickle, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato and Virgil's Sauce on a hamburger bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Two beef patties, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled yellow onions, dill pickles, ice berg lettuce, tomato and Virgil's Sauce on a hamburger bun
Breakfast Burger
Beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, ice berg lettuce, tomato, yellow onion, dill pickles and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Moose Burger
Moose Burger Supreme
Virgil's Burgers (Comes with a Side)
A-Town Burger
2 beef patties, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Bacon Cheese Burger
Beef patty, bacon, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Cheese Burger
Beef patty, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Chili Size
Burger patty on a toasted hamburger bun with chili, cheddar cheese and chopped yellow onions
Double Bacon Cheese Burger
2 beef patties, bacon, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Double Cheese Burger
2 beef patties, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Double Hamburger
Double Ortega Bacon Cheese Burger
2 beef patties, bacon, ortega chili, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Double Ortega Burger
French Burger
2 beef patties, choice of cheese (4 slices), ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a French roll
French Burger Supreme
Hamburger
Beef patty, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Ortega Bacon Cheese Burger
Beef patty, bacon, ortega chili, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Ortega Cheese Burger
Pastrami Burger
Beef patty, pastrami, mozzarella cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Pineapple Teriyaki Burger
Beef patty, grilled slice of pineapple, teriyaki sauce, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Turkey Burger
One turkey burger patty, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun
Lunch / Dinner
Starters * Sides
1/2 FF, 1/2 OR (Basket)
Seasoned crinkle cut french fries and Beer battered thick cut onion rings
1/2 FF, 1/2 OR (Order)
Seasoned crinkle cut french fries and Beer battered thick cut onion rings
A-Town Sampler
Chicken strips, onion rings, mozzarella and zuccini sticks served with marinara sauce.
Carne Asada Fries (Basket)
Basket of our crinkle cut fries covered in shredded cheddar cheese, topped with thin sliced beef, cilantro and avocado
Carne Asada Fries (Order)
One order of our crinkle cut fries covered in shredded cheddar cheese, topped with thin sliced beef, cilantro and avocado
Chili (Bowl)
Chili (Cup)
Chili Fries
One order of our crinkle cut fries covered with our house chili with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped yellow onions
French Fries (Basket)
Seasoned crinkle cut french fries (Double amount of Order)
French Fries (Order)
Seasoned crinkle cut french fries
Fried Zuccini Sticks (Basket)
16pc deep fried breaded zuccini sticks
Fried Zuccini Sticks (Order)
8pc deep fried breaded zuccini sticks
Mozzarella Sticks (Basket)
18oz of deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks
Mozzarella Sticks (Order)
9oz of deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks
Onion Rings (Basket)
Beer battered thick cut onion rings (Double amount of Order)
Onion Rings (Order)
Beer battered thick cut onion rings
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons
Side Green Dinner Salad
Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots and cucumber
Soup (Bowl)
Soup (Cup)
Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)
Thin sliced lightly seasoned sweet potato fries (Double amount of Order)
Sweet Potato Fries (Order)
Thin sliced lightly seasoned sweet potato fries
Jalepeno
Deep Fried Serranos
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Doggie Treat Beef
Doggie Treat Chicken
Cold Sandwiches
A-Town Club
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo on a french roll
BLT
Bacon, ice berg lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
California Club
Turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, mustard and basil mayo on sliced sourdough bread
Greyhound
Ham, turkey, pastrami, swiss cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo on a french roll
Ultimate BLT
Bacon, ice berg lettuce, avocado, pepper jack cheese, ranch dressing and basil mayo on grilled sourdough bread
Hot Sandwiches
Mesquite Chicken Sandwich
Mesquite chicken, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, ice berg lettuce, tomato, yellow onion and chipotle mayo on a French roll
Philly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced beef, grilled yellow onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese and chipotle mayo on a French roll
Reuben
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye
Beef Dip
Thin sliced beef and your choice of cheese on a French roll served with Au Jus
Pastrami Dip
Thin sliced pastrami and your choice of cheese on a French roll served with Au Jus
Turkey Dip
Thin sliced turkey and your choice of cheese on a French roll served with Au Jus
Slo Jack
Sliced beef, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo and tomato on a French roll
Steve's Hot Pastrami
Pastrami, grilled yellow onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, chipotle mayo mustard and dill pickles on a French roll
Virgil's Hot Pastrami
Pastrami, Virgil's Sauce and pickles on a French roll
LSJ Chicken
Chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, ice berg lettuce, tomato, yellow onion and Virgil's Sauce on a French Roll
Grilled Turkey Ortega
Sliced turkey, pepper jack cheese, and ortega chili on grilled sourdough
Patty Melt
Beef patty, American cheese and grilled yellow onions on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna prepared with mayo and sweet relish with your choice of cheese and bread
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old Time Favorites
Fish n Chips
4 pieces of grilled or hand beer battered cod with fries and tartar sauce
8p Chicken Strips & Fries
Deep fried, breaded chicken tenders with fries
4p Chicken Strips & Fries
Deep fried, breaded chicken tenders with fries
"Authentic" 1950's Virgil's Hamburger
1/4 lb burger patty, Virgil's Sauce, shredded ice berg lettuce, pickles and yellow onions on a hamburger bun
"Authentic" 1950's Virgil's Cheeseburger
1/4 lb burger patty, Virgil's Sauce, shredded ice berg lettuce, pickles, yellow onions and American cheese on a hamburger bun
Dinner
Sliced Hot Turkey
Sliced turkey with turkey gravy, choice of potato, steamed veggies and garlic toast
Pot Roast Beef
Served with savory brown gravy, choice of potato, steamed veggies and garlic toast
Mom's Fried Chicken - No Substitutions on Pieces
4pc (no substitutions-breast, wing, leg and thigh), choice of potato, steamed veggies and garlic bread
Steve's Spaghetti
Meat sauce, marinara or Alfredo sauce and garlic toast
Steve's Spaghetti with Meatballs (pork & beef mix)
Meat sauce, marinara or Alfredo sauce and garlic toast
Steve's Spaghetti with Chicken
Meat sauce, marinara or Alfredo sauce and garlic toast
A-Town Meatloaf
Bacon wrapped, stuffed with parmesan cheese mashed potatoes, steamed veggies and garlic bread
Salads
Chef Salad Whole
Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
Chef Salad Half
Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad Whole
Chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and ceasar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad Half
Chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and ceasar dressing
Apple Walnut Salad Whole
Romaine, green apple, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, with raspberry vinaigrette
Apple Walnut Salad Half
Romaine, green apple, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, with raspberry vinaigrette
Mesquite Chicken Salad Whole
Mesquite chicken, romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
Mesquite Chicken Salad Half
Mesquite chicken, romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad Whole
Romaine, chicken, bacon, tomato, yellow onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, black olives, cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad Half
Romaine, chicken, bacon, tomato, yellow onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, black olives, cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad Whole
Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumber and your choice of dressing
Garden Salad Half
Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumber and your choice of dressing
Kids
Kids Menu
K Corndog
Served with fries and a drink
K Hamburger (Plain & Dry)
Served plain and dry with fries and a drink
K Cheeseburger (Plain & Dry)
With American cheese served plain and dry with fries and a drink
K Chicken Strips & Fries
2 pc with fries and a drink
K Fish n Chips
2 pc with fries and a drink
K French Toast
1 pc with 1 egg, 2 bacon or sausage links and a drink
K Pancake
Small cake with 1 egg, 2 bacon or sausage links and a drink
K Eggs & Bacon
2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage links and hashbrowns and a drink