A&C Super

Drinks

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00+

Our own A&C blend roasted with our friends at Redux!

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

A&C coffee, chilled and served over ice.

Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Iced Americano

$4.50

An Americano, but over ice.

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot.

Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with a splash of steamed milk.

Cortado

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with a light pour steamed milk.

Latte

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with a big pour of steamed milk.

Iced Latte

$5.50

A double shot of espresso with a big pour of milk over ice.

Tea

Soba

$4.00+

Caffeine-free, buckwheat tea, served hot.

Sencha Green

$4.00+

Green tea that tastes grassy and savory with a toasty, sweet finish. Served hot.

Yame Black

$4.00+

A black tea from Japan that's in the style of Indian breakfast teas. Served hot.

Iced Soba

$5.00+

Iced buckwheat tea that is also caffeine-free.

Iced Sparkling Yame Black

$6.00+

Our black tea steeped with honey, then made sparkling.

Iced Sparkling Matcha

$6.00+

Iced matcha, but sparkling!

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Kaori matcha from Kettl in Greenpoint with a big pour of steamed milk.

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Kaori matcha mixed with milk over ice.

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Spiced and sweet chai tea with steamed milk.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Spiced and sweet chai tea with milk over ice.

Drinks

Evian Natural Spring Water

$2.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Biscuit Sandwich

$8.00

NY Free-Range Eggs, Cheddar Cheese on Potato Brioche

Poppy Seed Sandwich

$8.00

Miso Glazed Ham, Avocado, Soft Boiled Egg

Bagel Sandwich

$3.50

Delicata Squash, Ben’s Cream Cheese, Black Pepper

Bakery & Grocery

Bakery

A&Seed Sourdough (V)

$12.00Out of stock

Country Sourdough (V)

$11.00

Baguette (V)

$8.50Out of stock

Brioche Doughnut

$4.50

Gluten Free Bread

$12.00

Gluten Free 1/2 Loaf

$5.00

Croissant

$4.50

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$7.00

Taylor Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00

Focaccia (V)

$7.00Out of stock

Plain Bagel (V)

$3.50

Sesame Bagel (V)

$3.50

Everything Bagel (V)

$3.50

Fruity Muffin (GF)

$6.00

Banana Bread Muffin

$5.50

Fruit Tart

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Toasty

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Grocery

A&C Super Coffee (12oz)

$16.00

A&C Super Granola (1lb)

$14.00

A&C Super Pancake Mix

$7.00
Alderfer Cage Free Eggs - 1 DZ

$6.50
Ayako & Family - Apricot

$16.00
Ayako & Family - Raspberry

$16.00
Ayako & Family - Rhubarb

$16.00

Bagel Chips

$2.50

Banana

$1.00
Beurre De Baratte

$15.00
Bianco Dinapoli Whole Tomatoes - 6lbs 6oz

$17.00
Burlap & Barrel - Cinnamon

$9.00
Capers in Salt

$10.00

Cherries

$15.00Out of stock

Cherry Tomatoes

$13.00
Chocolate - Sol Cacao

$8.00
Chocolate Milk - Battenkill Pint

$3.50
Duke's Mayonnaise - 18 oz

$8.00
Elipse Goat Cheese

$9.00
Evian Natural Spring Water

$2.00
French Dijon Mustard - 7.0 Oz

$5.00
Good Crisp Cheese Balls - 2.75 Oz

$4.50
Good Crisp Salt and Vinegar Chips - 5.6 Oz

$4.50
Graza Drizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$20.00
Graza Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$15.00
Ice Cream (12oz) - Chocolate

$9.00
Ice Cream (12oz) - Coffee Orange

$9.00
Ice Cream (12oz) - Oatmeal Apricot

$9.00
Ice Cream (12oz) - Vanilla

$9.00

12oz/340g Stracciatella Ice Cream

$9.00

12oz/340g Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream

$9.00
Ice Cream (6oz) - Chocolate

$4.50
Ice Cream (6oz) - Coffee Orange

$4.50
Ice Cream (6oz) - Oatmeal Apricot

$4.50
Ice Cream (6oz) - Vanilla

$4.50

6oz/170g Stracciatella Ice Cream

$4.50

6oz/170g Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream

$4.50
Kettl Sencha Green Tea

$16.00
Kettl Soba Cha

$16.00

Lemon

$1.00
Lukan's Honey

$14.00
McCann's Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal 28 Oz

$11.00
Minnow Tinned Mussels

$11.00
Minnow Tinned Trout

$13.00
Molino E Pastificio Poschiavo Spaghetti

$15.00
Moretti Semolina Flour 500 Grams

$6.00
Mozaics Veggie Chips

$1.50
North Fork Potato Chips

$1.50
Oat Milk - Oatly 32OZ

$5.00

Organic Balsamic Vinegar

$12.50

Organic Strawberries

$14.00
Peanut Butter & Co - Smooth, 16 Oz

$8.00
Promontory Cheddar

$6.14
Senesi Italian Peeled Tomatoes

$6.00
Sfoglini Cascatelli Pasta - 16 Oz

$8.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00
Westbourne Avocado Oil

$40.00
Whole Milk - Battenkill 1/2G

$6.00
Yun Hai Dried Golden Diamond

$10.00
Yun Hai Dried Irwin Mango

$10.00
Zab’s Datil Pepper Hot Sauce

$10.00
Califia Farms Original Almond Barista Blend Almond Milk 32 Fluid Ounces

$6.00

Merch

Opening Push - A&C Super Hat

$75.00
Opening Push - A&C Super Toddler T

$40.00
Opening Push - A&C Super Grocery Bag

$25.00
Opening Push - A&C Super Sweatshirt

$100.00
Opening Push - A&C Super Pocket T

$50.00

Opening Push - A&C Super Grocery Bag +++

$185.00

A&C Grocery Bag + FILL UP Punch Card <3 1 A&C Coffee, 1 A&Seed Sourdough Loaf, 1 BEC, 1 Pint of Ice Cream & 1 Sweet Treat