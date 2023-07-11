A&C Super
Drinks
Coffee
Regular Coffee
Our own A&C blend roasted with our friends at Redux!
Cold Brew
Iced Coffee
A&C coffee, chilled and served over ice.
Americano
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
Iced Americano
An Americano, but over ice.
Espresso
A double shot.
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso with a splash of steamed milk.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with a light pour steamed milk.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with a big pour of steamed milk.
Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso with a big pour of milk over ice.
Tea
Soba
Caffeine-free, buckwheat tea, served hot.
Sencha Green
Green tea that tastes grassy and savory with a toasty, sweet finish. Served hot.
Yame Black
A black tea from Japan that's in the style of Indian breakfast teas. Served hot.
Iced Soba
Iced buckwheat tea that is also caffeine-free.
Iced Sparkling Yame Black
Our black tea steeped with honey, then made sparkling.
Iced Sparkling Matcha
Iced matcha, but sparkling!
Matcha Latte
Kaori matcha from Kettl in Greenpoint with a big pour of steamed milk.
Iced Matcha Latte
Kaori matcha mixed with milk over ice.
Chai Latte
Spiced and sweet chai tea with steamed milk.
Iced Chai Latte
Spiced and sweet chai tea with milk over ice.
Bakery & Grocery
Bakery
A&Seed Sourdough (V)
Country Sourdough (V)
Baguette (V)
Brioche Doughnut
Gluten Free Bread
Gluten Free 1/2 Loaf
Croissant
Pain au Chocolat
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Taylor Ham & Cheese Croissant
Cheddar Biscuit
Focaccia (V)
Plain Bagel (V)
Sesame Bagel (V)
Everything Bagel (V)
Fruity Muffin (GF)
Banana Bread Muffin
Fruit Tart
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Toasty
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Snickerdoodle
Grocery
A&C Super Coffee (12oz)
A&C Super Granola (1lb)
A&C Super Pancake Mix
Alderfer Cage Free Eggs - 1 DZ
Ayako & Family - Apricot
Ayako & Family - Raspberry
Ayako & Family - Rhubarb
Bagel Chips
Banana
Beurre De Baratte
Bianco Dinapoli Whole Tomatoes - 6lbs 6oz
Burlap & Barrel - Cinnamon
Capers in Salt
Cherries
Cherry Tomatoes
Chocolate - Sol Cacao
Chocolate Milk - Battenkill Pint
Duke's Mayonnaise - 18 oz
Elipse Goat Cheese
Evian Natural Spring Water
French Dijon Mustard - 7.0 Oz
Good Crisp Cheese Balls - 2.75 Oz
Good Crisp Salt and Vinegar Chips - 5.6 Oz
Graza Drizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Graza Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ice Cream (12oz) - Chocolate
Ice Cream (12oz) - Coffee Orange
Ice Cream (12oz) - Oatmeal Apricot
Ice Cream (12oz) - Vanilla
12oz/340g Stracciatella Ice Cream
12oz/340g Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream
Ice Cream (6oz) - Chocolate
Ice Cream (6oz) - Coffee Orange
Ice Cream (6oz) - Oatmeal Apricot
Ice Cream (6oz) - Vanilla
6oz/170g Stracciatella Ice Cream
6oz/170g Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream
Kettl Sencha Green Tea
Kettl Soba Cha
Lemon
Lukan's Honey
McCann's Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal 28 Oz
Minnow Tinned Mussels
Minnow Tinned Trout
Molino E Pastificio Poschiavo Spaghetti
Moretti Semolina Flour 500 Grams
Mozaics Veggie Chips
North Fork Potato Chips
Oat Milk - Oatly 32OZ
Organic Balsamic Vinegar
Organic Strawberries
Peanut Butter & Co - Smooth, 16 Oz
Promontory Cheddar
Senesi Italian Peeled Tomatoes
Sfoglini Cascatelli Pasta - 16 Oz
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
Westbourne Avocado Oil
Whole Milk - Battenkill 1/2G
Yun Hai Dried Golden Diamond
Yun Hai Dried Irwin Mango
Zab’s Datil Pepper Hot Sauce
Califia Farms Original Almond Barista Blend Almond Milk 32 Fluid Ounces
Merch
Opening Push - A&C Super Hat
Opening Push - A&C Super Toddler T
Opening Push - A&C Super Grocery Bag
Opening Push - A&C Super Sweatshirt
Opening Push - A&C Super Pocket T
Opening Push - A&C Super Grocery Bag +++
A&C Grocery Bag + FILL UP Punch Card <3 1 A&C Coffee, 1 A&Seed Sourdough Loaf, 1 BEC, 1 Pint of Ice Cream & 1 Sweet Treat