Aashirwad Indian Food & Bar
Dinner Menu
Small Plates
Pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes & green peas
Crispy onion fritters
Crispy eggplant in classic koliwada spice mix
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a soy & chili sauce with onions & bell pepper
Marinated paneer with lemon, spice mix, dressed in fresh herb sauce
Cottage cheese sautéed with chili tomato sauce, onions & peppers
Lentil balls in spiced yogurt with onions, tomatoes & homemade crackers
Homemade pav with potato patties served with garlic mint chutney
Chickpea curry served with soft fermented flatbread
Potato patties served with white pea curry, yogurt & chutneys
Crispy winglets marinated with chili, garlic, spice mix & tossed with spicy tangy sauce
Boneless thigh with curry leaves, black pepper, onions, ginger & served on a soft kal dosa
Crispy thigh sautéed in a soy & chili sauce with onions & bell peppers
Minced lamb curry served with flaky layered flatbread
Prawn marinated in gunpowder spice paste & pan-grilled
Salad/ Soup/ Chinese
Vegetarian
Yellow lentils with onions, tomato & spices
Slowly cooked black lentils
Cottage cheese in a creamy tomato curry infused with charcoal smoke
Cottage cheese with onions, bell peppers, masala sauce & yogurt
Cottage cheese with fenugreek leaves in a creamy cashew sauce
Vegetable balls with dry apricot cooked in a spinach based sauce
Vegetables in a spicy curry with red chili, dry coconut & spice mix
Eggplant served on a blend of tamarind, spices & coconut stew
Jackfruit in a thick masala onion gravy
Stuffed potatoes in a thick onion based curry with spices & yogurt
Tandoor
Leg quarters marinated with ginger, garlic, hung curd, and kashmiri chilies
Chicken breast with ginger, garlic, hung curd & tandoori marinade
Chicken breast with hung curd, cheese & cardamom marinade
Chicken breast with cilantro & hung curd marinade
Lamb chops marinated with ginger & sour cream
Atlantic salmon with ginger, lemon & spice mix
Chicken
Chicken breast cooked in a tandoor, finished in a creamy tomato curry, infused with charcoal smoke
Boneless thighs in a coconut sauce, curry leaves, tamarind & spice paste
Chicken thighs in a thick masala onion gravy
Boneless thighs in a spicy curry, flavored with red chili, dry coconut & spice mix
Boneless thighs in a creamy cashew paste & onion based sauce
Lamb / Goat
Braised lamb shank in fennel & ratanjot flavored sauce
Lamb in a creamy cashew, browned onion sauce with makhana & melon seeds
Lamb in a spicy ground chili sauce with curry leaves and tamarind
Bone in goat in a thick masala onion gravy
Seafood
Rice Specialty
Bread
Dessert
Chocolate cake with a liquid center served with coconut cardamom gelato
Cheeseballs layered with bread rounds soaked in rabdi
Fried cheese balls wrapped in phyllo served with pistachio ice cream
Creamy cheesecake topped with mango gel
Misc
Beer + Wine Online
Bottle Red
Aromas of black fruits, blackcurrant, black cherry and delicious mouth filling flavors
Elegant flavors of blackberries, ripe plum and robust spices
Juicy flavors of plum, blackberry with soft tannins
Bright purple color, fruit packed, intense cassis
Elegant, showing bright strawberry fruit, velvety overtones
Dark cherry, blackberry aromas, flavors with notes of vanilla and coffee
Bottle White
Bright strawberry, apple notes, well balanced finish
Honeysuckle aromas, notes of peach and citrus
Bright acidity and light flavors of green apple and pear
Crisp, bright with stone fruit notes and rich body
Apple and citrus fruits aromas, and fresh zesty flavors
Slightly sweet mouth feel, with juicy and fruity flavors
Wonderful minerality, balanced oak, with apricot, and pear
Soft and well structured, long finish, balanced acidity