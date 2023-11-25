AA Sushi 9730 Northeast 119th Way
Utensils
Appetizer
- Gyoza$4.00
Fried, pan-fried or steam
- Fried Squid Calamari$6.50
- Assorted Tempura$5.00
Deep-fried shrimp tempura, sweet potato, and green beans
- Chicken Katsu$5.00
- Edamame$2.25
- Chicken Teriyaki$5.60
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$4.00
3 pieces deep fried shrimp tempura
- Vegetable Tempura$5.00
Deep-fried sweet potato and green beans
- Spring Roll$4.00
Vegetable spring roll
- Sesame Ball$3.50
- Takoyaki$4.00
- Chicken Karaage$4.00
- Tofu Tempura$4.50
- Shrimp Kakiage$4.25
- Salmon Karaage$6.50
Soup & Salad
- Miso Soup$2.50
- Udon$5.00
Topping with shrimp tempura or chicken katsu or tofu tempura or vegetables tempura or plain
- Ramen$5.60
Tonkatsu or shoyu or tonkatsu shoyu or shio or miso with topping pork and fish cake
- Cucumber Salad$2.00
- Seaweed Salad$3.50
- Agedashi Tofu$3.50
- Smoked Squid Salad$4.00
- Baby Octopus Salad$4.50
- Beef Udon$7.15
Udon soup with beef topping
- Chicken Karaage Salad$7.50
Chicken karaage salad (romaine lettuce, cucumber, avocado, red onion, tomato , chicken karaage with roasted sesame dressing)
- Kitsuni Udon$6.50
Udon with topping 2 pieces inari and fish cake
Gunkan
Nigiri
- Seared Salmon$4.25
Spicy, smokey spicy, garlic, regular
- Fresh Tuna Toro$6.50
- Atlantic Salmon$3.50
- Unagi Eel$5.20
- King Salmon$4.00
- Salmon Bomb$7.15
Seared salmon topped with special sauce and ikura ( 2 pieces)
- Hamachi Yellowtail$4.50
- Atlantic Salmon Toro$4.50
- Fresh Tuna$5.50Out of stock
- Nigiri Seared Scallop$5.60
- Tamago Spam Musubi$2.50
Rice top with tamago spam and wrap with seaweed 1 piece
- Onion Mayo Salmon$4.00
Salmon top with onion and mayo and spicy mayo
- Seared Garlic Ebi$4.00
- Tamago Sweet Egg$2.25
- Ebi Cooked Shrimp$3.50
- Shrimp Tempura Nigiri$3.50
- Octopus$3.50
Tako
- Albacore$4.00
- Squid Ika$3.50
- Spicy Seared White Tuna$4.00
- Crab Stick$2.25
Deep fried crab stick with sauce
- White Tuna$4.00
- Red Snapper$3.25
- Hamachi Spicy Seared Yellotail$5.20
- Ama Ebi$3.50
1 piece
- Crab Stick Tempura$3.00
Deep fried crab stick tempura with sauce
- Upside Down Shrimp$5.20
Ebi top with creamy scallop
- Bon Bon Spicy Tuna$6.50
2 pcs Spicy tuna wrapped with avocado topped with tobiko
- Saba Mackarel$3.50
- Seared Salmon Toro$4.00
- Salmon Skin Nigiri$3.50
Rice top with salmon skin, avocado and fried onion
Rolls
- Super Tiger Roll$5.60
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and spicy crab salad topped with shrimp
- Lion King Roll$5.20
Crab salad, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy seared salmon
- Sexy Roll$5.60
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and crab salad topped with tuna, crunchy, and masago
- Fuji Roll$5.60
Deep fried - shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with spicy crab salad ebi
- Volcano Roll$5.60
Tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab salad
- Heaven Roll$8.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with spicy Cajun style seared salmon, seared hamachi, and seared white tuna
- Seattle Roll$4.25
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
- Red Devil Roll$5.60
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with spicy seared tuna and jalapeño
- Dragon Roll$5.60
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and jalapeño topped with unagi and avocado
- Ichi Roll$5.20
Deep-fried - salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and jalapeño
- California Roll$3.50
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado, and masago on top
- House Special Roll$5.20
Crab salad, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel
- Deep Fried Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.00
Deep-fried - shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, and avocado
- OMG Roll$4.25
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with OMG sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$4.25
3 pieces. Tuna, cucumber, green onions, and spicy mayo on top
- Olympia Roll$5.60
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with tuna and avocado and spicy mayo
- Deep Fried California Roll$3.80
2 pieces
- Yakuza Roll$5.60
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, and cucumber topped with spicy seared salmon and red onion
- Super AA Sushi Roll$7.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cream cheese topped with salmon and unagi
- Salmon Tuna Avocado Roll$5.60
- Heat Roll$5.60
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with salmon, and jalapeño
- Salmon Roll$3.50
Salmon
- Beast Roll$5.20
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with spicy seared salmon and ikura
- North West Roll$4.00
Crab salad, cucumber, and avocado topped with salmon
- Las Vegas Roll$5.20
Deep-fried - unagi, cucumber, jalapeño, and cream cheese
- Spider Roll$5.20
3 pieces. Soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado and masago
- Salmon Avocado Roll$4.25
Various pieces
- Wai Wai Roll$5.60
Smoked seared salmon, and mango topped with roasted peanut and coconut milk
- Godzilla Roll$7.00
Deep-fried - shrimp tempura, cucumber, and jalapeño topped with mango, seared salmon, and seared unagi
- Mango Roll$5.60
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and mango salsa
- Caterpillar Roll$5.20
Eel, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Tuna Roll$4.25
Tuna
- Yummy Kirkland Roll$5.20
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with spicy tuna
- Black Spider Roll$7.00
Saucer crab, cucumber, and crab salad topped with unagi, avocado, and masago
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$4.00
Shrimp tempura and cucumber
- Rainbow Roll$5.20
Cooked salmon, cucumber topped with a variety of fish
- Tofu Roll$4.00
Deep-fried tofu, cucumber, crunchy topped with sweet chili sauce
- Kamikaze Roll$5.60
Tuna, cucumber topped with avocado and tuna
- Rock 'N Roll Roll$5.60
Unagi, asparagus, and avocado topped with tuna
- Winter Roll$5.20
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño topped with spicy crab salad
- Pineapple Roll$5.20
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with avocado and pineapple salsa
- Firecracker Roll$4.00
Crab salad, cucumber, and avocado top with spicy seared shrimp
- Avocado Roll$2.50
Various pieces
- Pike Place Roll$5.60
Crab salad, cucumber, and asparagus topped with salmon and lemon sauce
- Monkey Roll$4.95
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy creamy white tuna
- Hawaiian Roll$5.20
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, and avocado topped with salmon and mango
- Scallop Roll$7.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with seared scallops, avocado, and jalapeño
- Philly Roll$4.25
Cooked salmon and cream cheese
- Lampion Roll$4.25
Asparagus, sweet potato, cucumber, and kampyo topped with avocado
- Christin Roll$4.25
Crab salad, cucumber, and avocado topped with tuna and avocado
- Veggie Roll$3.50
Carrot, avocado, and cucumber
- V8 Roll$5.20
Asparagus, carrot, and cucumber topped with avocado and pico de gayo salsa
- Salmon Skin Roll$3.25
Salmon skin tempura, cucumber topped with onion
- Tuna & Crab$2.50
Crab salad, tuna salad, cucumber, and wrap with egg wrap
- Superbowl$4.25
Deep fried stuffed mushroom with salmon, cream cheese and spicy crab salad
- Temple Roll$5.20
Deep-fried - shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunchy and jalapeño
- Tokyo Roll$5.20
Shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with spicy seared snapper and jalapeño
- Salmon Cream Cheese Roll$3.75
Various places
- Negihama Maki Hamachi Roll$4.00
Hamachi, green onion
- Bloody Mary Roll$5.85
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, red onion, jalapeño topped with avocado, sriracha, red tobiko
- Blossom Roll$5.60
Spicy crab salad, mango, and asparagus topped with salmon and avocado
- AA Sushi Roll$5.20
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cream cheese topped with pico de gayo
- Four Seasons Roll$5.20
Spicy albacore, cucumber topped with avocado and four different sauces
- Salmon & Crab$2.50
Cooked salmon, cucumber, and crab salad wrap with pink soy wrap
- Spicy Albacore Roll$5.60
Albacore, cucumber, and jalapeño topped with fried scallion
- Tiger Roll$4.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with spicy seared ebi
- Cucumber Avocado Roll$3.50
Cucumber and avocado
- Cucumber Roll$2.50
Various pieces
- Asparagus Roll$3.50
Asparagus, cream cheese, spicy mayonnaise, and masago on top
- Tempura Yam Roll$2.50
Various pieces
- Evergreen Roll$5.85
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion, jalapeno wrapped with soy paper, with sauce on the side
- Sunkist Roll$5.20
Spicy crab salad, cream cheese topped with tuna and avocado wrap with egg wrap
- Salmon Tuna Hamachi Avocado Roll$7.50
Salmon tuna hamachi avocado roll
- Scorpion Roll$7.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, mango, cilantro topped with spicy seared salmon and pico de gallo and spicy chili glaze
- Jungle Roll$5.20
Sweet potato tempura, inari, avocado, jalapeno topped with seaweed salad
- Popcorn Shrimp Roll$7.50
Deep fried roll : inside soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, cream cheese top with popcorn shrimp
- Dorami Roll$4.25
Crab stick tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with avocado and masago
- Summer Roll$6.00
Sweet potato, jalapeño topped with avocado and mango salsa
- Dynamite Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab salad with crunchy, topped with spicy tuna
- Sushi Taco$7.00
Fried taco with topping and spicy mayo and unagi sauce