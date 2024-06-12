Abbott's at Paynter Blvd 16388 Samuel Paynter Boulevard
FOOD
Soups and Salads
- French Onion Soup
Baked w/ Gruyere Cheese, Touch of Sherry$8.00
- Chesapeake Crab Soup
A Traditional local favorite$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lobster Bisque
Bacon, Chive$10.00
- Classic Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar Dressing, Fried Capers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons$11.00
- Watermelon Greek Salad
Chickpeas, Carrots, Quinoa, Blueberries, Baby Kale, Red Onion, Almonds, Pomegranate Vinaigrette$12.00
- Oyster Caesar Salad
Fried Oysters, Lardons, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Tabasco Crouton$19.00
- Grilled Asparagus Salad
Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Black Olive, Burrata Cheese, Lemon Olive Oil Vinaigrette$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Scallop and Brussels Salad
Grilled Tenderloin, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Pickled Mushroom, Onions, Cucumber, Truffled Frites$19.00
- House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Croutons$8.00
Starters
- Crispy Calamari
Spicy Brown Butter, Edamame, Bleu Cheese$15.00
- Abbott's Chicken Wings
Traditional, Old Bay or BBQ$15.00
- Loaded Nachos (GF)
Chicken, Roasted Corn, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Fresh Jalapenos$14.00
- Crab & Artichoke Dip
Pretzel Bread$15.00
- Crabby Flatbread$14.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
- Lemon Garlic Mussels$14.00
- Angels on Horseback$14.00
- Pan Seared Scallops$17.00
- Birria Eggroll$14.00
Sandwiches
- Classic Cheeseburger
Lean Ground Chuck, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch BLT
Bleu Cheese, Brioche$14.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
- Blackened Salmon Tacos
Salsa Fresca, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Aioli$11.00
- Pork Belly Tacos$12.00
- Smoked Turkey Reuben
Apple Bacon Sauerkraut, Avocado, 1000 Island, Swiss$15.00
- Holy Cow
Slow Roasted Eye Round, Swiss, Smoked Onions, Horseradish Creme$14.00
- The Big Sussex
Fried Oysters, Scoop of Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Sesame Nicky Roll$16.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Caper Aioli$18.00
Entrees
- Shrimp & Grits
Andouille, Cherry Tomato, Spinach, Lemon, Garlic$24.00
- NY Strip$36.00
- New England Clambake$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cajun Meatloaf
Roasted Garlic mash, Sweet & Spicy Brussels, Down Home Gravy$18.00
- Citrus Roasted Salmon
Street Corn & Pork Belly Saute, Sunchoke, Sauce Verde$24.00
- Chicken Milanese$22.00
- Short Rib Pot Roast
Roasted Garlic Mash, Cipollini Onions, Sweet & Spicy Brussels$26.00
- Crispy Catfish$21.00
- Soy Marinated Tuna$27.00
- Crabcake$26.00
- Grilled Bone In Porkchop$24.00