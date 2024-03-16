Abondiz Caribbean Cuisine 103A Broadway
Appetizers
Bowls
- Goat Stew Bowl$15.50
Haitian Style Goat in Sauce with yellow rice and beans, steamed vegetables, and pikliz
- Jute Leaf (Lalo) Bowl$13.50
Stew Lalo and spinach with meat, white rice, pikliz
- Creole Chicken Bowl$14.50
Creole diced chicken thighs, yellow rice and beans, steamed vegetable, pikliz
- Spaghetti Bowl$12.50
Boxes
Combos
- Red Snapper Combo$32.50
Snapper, comes with Choice of rice 3 Fried-green plantain, 1 small green salad, and
- Goat Combo$25.50
Cooking Style: Fried, or In Sauce. Come with 3 fried-green plantains, 1 small green salad, and yellow rice and beans or white rice with bean sauce.
- Jute Leaf (Lalo Legume) Combo$20.50
Lalo Combo comes with Fried green plantain and white rice with bean sauce
- Turkey Combo$20.50
Cooking Style: Fried, or In Sauce. Come with 3 Fried-green plantain, 1 small green salad, and yellow rice and beans or white rice with bean sauce.
- Fried Pork (Griyo) Combo$19.50
Prepared fried or, in sauce and, come with 3 Fried-green plantain, 1 small green salad, and Yellow rice and beans or white rice with bean sauce and some pikliz
- Fowl Chicken Combo$20.50
Cooking Style: Fried, or In Sauce. Come with 3 Fried-green plantain, 1 small green salad, and yellow rice and beans or white rice with bean sauce.
Mains
- Red Snapper$24.99
Well seasoning with natural and healthy spices (garlic, onion, green onion, parsley, etc …). No processed spices. Come in three sizes: Large (1 lb to 1.35 lb, extra-large 1.35 to 1.65lb, 2x-large 1.65 to 2.00 lb). Prepared in different styles: Rock Salted (Gros Sel), Fried, or In Sauce
- Goat$15.50
Well seasoning with natural and healthy spices (garlic, onion, green onion, parsley, etc …). No process spices. In sauce or fried with a side of pikliz
- Veggie$12.50
Sauteed Shrimp or Sauteed Boneless chicken thighs and Veggie
- Turkey$12.99
- Fowl Chicken$11.75
Fried or In Sauce
- Fried Pork (Griyo)$11.50
Well seasoning with natural and healthy spices (garlic, onion, green onion, parsley, etc …) and, Fried in hot oil. No process spices.
Sides
Salads
Condiments
- Extra Pickliz (1.5 oz cup)$1.00
Experience the zest of the Caribbean with AbondiZ Zesty Pikliz! This handcrafted blend of farm-fresh vegetables and fiery Scotch bonnet peppers adds a burst of flavor and heat to any dish. It's your go-to condiment for authentic Haitian zing!
- AbondiZ Zesty Pikliz 16 oz jar$9.99
Experience the zest of the Caribbean with AbondiZ Zesty Pikliz! This handcrafted blend of farm-fresh vegetables and fiery Scotch bonnet peppers adds a burst of flavor and heat to any dish. It's your go-to condiment for authentic Haitian zing!
- AbondiZ Zesty Pikliz 32 oz jar$17.99
Experience the zest of the Caribbean with AbondiZ Zesty Pikliz! This handcrafted blend of farm-fresh vegetables and fiery Scotch bonnet peppers adds a burst of flavor and heat to any dish. It's your go-to condiment for authentic Haitian zing!