About Time Bar and Grill
Popular Items
Philly Express
Our classic Philly with grilled onions and green peppers. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge
Philly Works
Our classic Philly with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and banana peppers. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge.
Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, Buffalo sauce, melted provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Starters & Shareable
Onion petals
Panko-breaded, served with our marina sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips, Salsa & Queso
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Fries
Mini Corn Dogs
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
Jalapeno Bites
Fried Pickles
Meatballs
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Veggie Nachos
Nacho Supreme
Loaded Fries
Sampler
Cheesesteaks
Philly Classic
Classic Philly Cheesesteak with American cheese. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge
Philly Homestyle
Classic Philly Cheesesteak with American cheese and grilled onions. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge
Philly Bomb
Our classic Philly with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge
Chicken Classic
Chicken Homestyle
Chicken Express
Chicken Bomb
Chicken Works
Veggie Works
Our classic vegetarian Philly. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge
Smash Burgers
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Fresh patty layered with cheese of choice, topped with crisp bacon. Served with lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon & Blue Cheeseburger
Fresh patty layered with cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles. Served with lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge
Wings
About Time Crispers
Wraps
Veggie Delight Wrap
Classic Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken breast, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan cheese with lettuce and red onions.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, ranch, melted provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Philly Wrap
Sandwiches/Subs
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Crisper Sandwich
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Crisper Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Meatball Parm Sub
BLT
Grilled Chicken BLT
Crisper Chicken BLT Sandwich
Crisper BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Fried Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich
Italian Grinder
Quesadilla's
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla. Side of lettuce and sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken & cheese. Side of lettuce & sour cream
Buffalo chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce & cheese. Side of lettuce & sour cream
Philly Quesadilla
Grilled steak & cheese. Side of lettuce & sour cream
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Caesar Quesadilla
Salads
Caesar Salad
crisp romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons.
Garden Salad
crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Greek Salad
crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives & croutons.
About Time Salad
crisp romaine, red onions, cucumbers, dried cranberries, candid pecans, and crumbled blue chees. Suggested Dressing for salad: Balsamic Vinaigrette