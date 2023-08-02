Popular Items

Philly Express

$12.50

Our classic Philly with grilled onions and green peppers. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge

Philly Works

$13.00

Our classic Philly with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and banana peppers. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge.

Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, Buffalo sauce, melted provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onions.


Starters & Shareable

Onion petals

$4.00

Panko-breaded, served with our marina sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$8.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00

Fries

$3.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Served with Marinara

Jalapeno Bites

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Meatballs

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Veggie Nachos

$10.00

Nacho Supreme

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Sampler

$15.00

Cheesesteaks

Philly Classic

$12.00

Classic Philly Cheesesteak with American cheese. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge

Philly Homestyle

$12.25

Classic Philly Cheesesteak with American cheese and grilled onions. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge

Philly Bomb

$12.75

Our classic Philly with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge

Chicken Classic

$12.00

Chicken Homestyle

$12.25

Chicken Express

$12.50

Chicken Bomb

$12.75

Chicken Works

$13.00

Veggie Works

$10.00

Our classic vegetarian Philly. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge

Smash Burgers

All burgers are cooked at a medium well temp and come dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Fresh patty layered with cheese of choice, topped with crisp bacon. Served with lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon & Blue Cheeseburger

$14.00

Fresh patty layered with cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles. Served with lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo. Comes with chips. Can sub for fries for a $1 up charge

Wings

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$13.00

House roasted, then deep fried. Our wings offer crispiness on the outside, as well as perfectly cooked, juicy meat on the inside. Turn up the flavor even more by tossing in one of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese, and celery.

Boneless Wings

$10.00+

About Time Crispers

About Time Crispers

$10.00+

Crispy fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes in orders of 2, 4, and 6.

Wraps

Veggie Delight Wrap

$10.00

Classic Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan cheese with lettuce and red onions.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, ranch, melted provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Philly Wrap

$12.00

Sandwiches/Subs

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crisper Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Crisper Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Grilled Chicken BLT

$13.00

Crisper Chicken BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Crisper BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Grinder

$13.00Out of stock

Quesadilla's

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla. Side of lettuce and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken & cheese. Side of lettuce & sour cream

Buffalo chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce & cheese. Side of lettuce & sour cream

Philly Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled steak & cheese. Side of lettuce & sour cream

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Quesadilla

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

crisp romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons.

Garden Salad

$9.00

crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Greek Salad

About Time Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

side Greek Sal

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Garden Sal

$4.50

Side About Time Sal

$5.50

Kids Meal

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Crispers

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Bites

$8.00

Chips And Desserts

Cookie

$1.50

Lays Potatoe Chips

Bowls

Custom Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Home Style Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

A1 Aioli Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy Cilantro Lime Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Yum Yum Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Tzatziki Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Sauces / Dressings

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75

HR Mayo

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Honey Musterd

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

Spicy Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Sweet&spicy

$0.75

Hot Buffalo

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Kickin Bourbon

$0.75

House Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

sour Cream

$0.75

Balsamic aioli

$0.75

A1

$0.75

Tzatziki

$0.75

YamYam

$0.75

Spicy cilantro

$0.75

Jalapino

$0.75

Celery

$1.50

Cheese sauce

$2.00

Fat Free Ranch

$0.75

crouton

$2.00