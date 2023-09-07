Absolute Noodle and Sushi Bar
Avocado Roll
Bagel Roll
cream cheeses, avocado, smoked salmon
Cali Crabmeat Roll
crabmeat, avocado, cucumber
California Roll
crab stick, avocado, cucumber
Cucumber Roll
New York Roll
broiled salmon skin, cucmber, eel sauce
Philly Roll
cream cheeses, cucumber, salmon
Mushroom Roll
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Cr Spicy Tuna
Cr Spicy Salmon
Cr Spicy Sweet Potato
Cr Spicy Tofu
Cr Spicy Yellowtail
Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon, cucumber, scallion
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber, scallion
Spicy Yellowtail
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, scallion
Spicy Scallop
spicy scallop, cucumber, scallion
Salmon Avo
Tuna Avo
Yellowtail Avo
Honey Shrimp Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, yuzu tobiko, topped with hone sauce
String Bean Temp Roll
Green Roll
avocado, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seaweed salad, sriracha sauce
Veggie Roll
avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, shiitake, cabbage
Spider Roll
deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, spicy mayo, tobiko
Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, avocado
Vegas Roll
eel, crab stick, avocado, cream cheeses, topped with eel sauce *deep fried
Tuna
Salmon
Yellowtail
Izumidai
Crabstick
Smoked Salmon
Hokkigai
Mackerel
White Tuna
Tamago (Egg)
Octopus
Squid
Inari (Fried Tofu)
Avocado
Asparagus
Sweet Potato
Shrimp
Real Crab Meat
Masago (Smelt Egg)
Shrimp Tempura (Nigiri)
Yellowtail Belly
Salmon Toro
Scallop
Eel
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Chu-Toro
O-Toro
Lidako (Baby Octopus)
Sweet Shrimp
Fire Crunch Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with salmon, spicy crabstick, tempura crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
French Maki Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crabstick, tempura crunch, sweet wasabi sauce.
Sunset Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, pineapple honey
Trio Roll
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, topped with white fish
Dancing Eel Roll
crabstick, cucumber, masago, eel, topped with avocado
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with broiled crabstick, roe and spicy mayo
Butterfly Roll
shrimp tempura, cucumber, cilantro, topped with tuna, salmon, guacamole, jalapeño on top
Cracker Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, crispy potato, and spicy sauce
Tiger Roll
yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, masago (roe) topped with crabstick, red onion, black pepper, and wasabi mayo sauce
Cozy Roll
tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, cream cheeses, deep fried and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, red tobiko, stallion
Spicy Tuna Jalapeño Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, scallion, red tobiko
DC Roll
soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with black and red tobiko
VA Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crabstick, topped with sliced avocado, jalapeño and eel sauce
Maryland Roll
jumbo lump crab, shrimp, avocado, roasted bell pepper, old bay, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Hokkaido Roll
salmon, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried with tempura, topped with tobiko and spicy mayo sauce
Mexican Roll
spicy crunchy tuna, topped with spicy tuna , scallions, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo
Alaskan Roll
cream cheeses, spicy crunchy salmon, topped with salmon, avocado, crispy potato, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Hawaii Roll
spicy crunchy yellowtail, topped with honey pineapple, crispy potato, and wasabi mayo
Florida Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, masago (roe), topped with tuna, salmon and mango salsa
White House Roll
spicy crunchy, white tuna, cream cheeses, topped with white tuna, avocado, crunchy and wasabi mayo