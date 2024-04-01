Absolute Thai Sushi (New)
STARTERS
SM Plates
- Crab Rangoon$8.00
Mixture of imitation crab stick, cream cheese wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy
- Chicken Satay$8.00
Malaysian inspired grilled chicken on skewers with curried peanut sauce & cucumber relish
- Cubic Chive Dumplings$8.00
Thai style Garlic Chive dumplings in cubes with fried garlic, cilantros, spicy soy chili sauce, house pickles (Vegan)
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed Japanese soybean sprinkled with salt. (Vegan)
- Fried Tofu$9.00
Fried crispy tofu serves with homemade sweet chili sauce and ground peanut (Vegan)
- Rocket shrimp$10.00
Fried lightly battered shrimp/topped with spicy mayo
- Tofu summer roll (2)$7.00
slice fried Tofu/lettuce/carrot/bean sprout/cilantro/wrapped with delicate rice wrapper serve w/ homemade Hoisin sauce
- Shrimp summer roll (2)$8.00
Shrimp/lettuce/carrot/bean sprout/mint/cilantro/wrapped with delicate rice wrapper serve w/ homemade Hoisin sauce
- Chicken Massaman curry with Roti$8.00
A cup of chicken Massaman curry served with Roti
Soup
- Tom Yum$7.00
Thai lemongrass soup with tomatoes, onion, cilantro roasted chili jam, fresh lime & mushrooms
- Tom Kah$7.00
Coconut milk soup with our delicious Tom Yum base infused
- Wonton Soup$7.00
Chicken and Shrimp wontons in napa cabbage, snow pea and scallions top with fried garlic
- Miso soup$2.50Out of stock
- Vegetable Tofu Soup$7.00
Thai style mixed vegetable and cube steam tofu soup with fried garlic
Salad
- Crying Tiger Steak Salad$12.00
esaan style grilled beef salad with spicy chili lime sauce, red onion, cilantro, scallions & rice powder
- Som Tam$10.00
green papaya salad w/ garlic & chili fish sauce, carrot, fresh lime juice, string beans, tomatoes, peanut
- Laab Gai$10.00
hot minced chicken toss with light spicy lime dressing cilantro, red onion, ground roasted chili & rice powder
- Seaweed Salad$5.00Out of stock
side of japanese seaweed salad
- Yum woon sen$12.00
Bean thread noodle/shrimp/ground chicken/celery/red onion/tomato/cilantro/in chili lime sauce
MAINS
Stir-Fried
- Spicy Eggplant$14.00
stir-fried purple japanese eggplant w/chili bean sauce red peppers, carrots & fresh basil
- Street Style Ka-Prao$14.00
original street style BASIL CHICKEN w/minced chicken, spicy garlic & basil sauce, string beans & red chili
- Ginger$14.00
Fresh julienne cut ginger with fungus mushroom, onion, scallions and bean paste sauce
- Garlic & Broccoli$14.00
Stir-fried garlic sauce complement with steam broccoli
- Mixed Vegetable$14.00
Broccoli, carrots, snow pea, string bean, Napa cabbage sautéed with homemade sauce
The Classics
- Drunken Noodle$13.00
southern Thai version of stir-fried wide rice noodles minced chicken, green beans, tomatoes w/fresh Thai chili, garlic & basil sauce
- Absolute Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
chicken & shrimp, jasmine rice stir-fried w/scallions onion, curry powder, peas, carrots, pineapple, cashew tomatoes & cilantro
- Classic Fried Rice$13.00
simplicity at its best, classic fried rice w/light soy sauce egg, scallions, onion, cilantro, peas & carrots
- Ka-Prao Fried Rice$13.00
Spicy fried rice garlic, string beans, onion, red chili with basil sauce.