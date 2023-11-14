Abuelitas Mexican Restaurant 1623 N Valley Mills Dr
Food Menu
Antojitos
- Cup Chile con Queso$6.99
- Bowl Chile con Queso$8.49
- Botana Platter$10.59
appetizer platter with mini quesadillas, bean nachos, chicken flautitas, stuffed jalapenos, and chile con queso
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.59
served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Fajita Quesadillas$12.59
choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.99
flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp and melted cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Sm Bean & Cheese Nachos$7.39
- Lg Bean & Cheese Nachos$9.99
- Sm Beef & Cheese Nachos$8.39
- Lg Beef & Cheese Nachos$10.79
- Sm Supreme Nachos$10.79
beef and bean nachos, served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos
- Lg Supreme Nachos$11.99
beef and bean nachos, served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos
- Sm Fajita Nachos$10.99
choice of beef, chicken or combo fajita and bean nachos, served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos
- Lg Fajita Nachos$12.99
choice of beef, chicken or combo fajita and bean nachos, served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos
- Grande Quesadilla$21.99
extra large quesadilla with choice of beef, chicken or combo fajita, served with two scoops of guacamole, sour cream, and queso. Enough to share!
- Nachos de la Casa$9.59
stacked chips, topped with refried beans, ground beef, queso, melted cheeses, and pico de gallo
Salads & Soup
- Caldo de Camaron$15.79
spicy shrimp soup with carrots, zucchini, red peppers, served with crackers
- Caldo de Pescado$15.79
spicy tilapia fish soup with carrots, zucchini, red peppers, served with crackers
- Avocado Salad$10.99
sliced avocado and bacon on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese and choice of dressing
- Sm Guacamole Salad$5.99
two scoops of guacamole on a small bed of lettuce and tomato
- Lg Guacamole Salad$8.99
three scoops of guacamole on a small bed of lettuce and tomato
- Taco Salad$10.99
crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, ground beef, refried beans, tomato, shredded cheese, and chile con queso
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
crispy taco shell filled with lettuce choice of beef, chicken or combo fajita, refried beans, tomato, shredded cheese, and chile con queso
Platillos Mexicanos
- #16 Enchilada Dinner$11.99
two enchiladas, choice of cheese, beef, or sour cream chicken enchiladas; served with rice and refried beans
- #17 Brisket Tacos$15.99
three brisket tacos on our homade flour tortillas, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
- #18 Flaquito$12.99
chicken and mushroom flour chimichanga cut in quarters, smothered in queso, served with rice, refried beans and sour cream.
- #19 Fajita Burrito$13.99
large flour tortilla burrito stuffed with choice of beef or chicken fajita, onions and peppers, smothered in queso, served with rice, refried beans, and guacamole
- #20 Baylor Burrito$12.99
large flour tortilla burrito stuffed with ground beef, smothered in both chili and queso, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
- #21 Flautas de Pollo$12.99
two crispy chicken flautas smothered in ranchera sauce, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and sour cream
- #22 Tacos al Carbon$14.99
two flour tacos stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
- #23 Tamale Dinner$12.99
three pork tamales topped with chili, served with rice and refried beans
- #24 Burrito Dinner$12.99
two flour burritos stuffed with ground beef smothered in chili, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole
- #25 Taco Dinner$12.99
two crispy or soft tacos, with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, served with rice, refried beans
- #26 Chile Relleno Poblano$12.99
poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp, topped with queso, served with rice and refried beans
- #27 Carne Asada$18.99
grilled fajita skirt steak, served with rice, refried beans and a grilled jalapeno
Especialidades
- #28 Fundido$14.99
choice of beef or chicken or combo fajita mixed with queso, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheeses, served with rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole
- #29 Popular Platter$14.99
grilled chicken fajita strips on a bed of rice, topped with queso and mix cheeses, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
- #30 Campeche Steak$18.99
8 oz strip steak topped with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and monterrey jack cheese, served on a skillet, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
- #32 Pechuga Ranchera$14.99
grilled chicken breast, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole
- #34 Tapatia Enchiladas$14.59
two flour tortilla enchiladas, stuffed with beef fajita, smothered in chili, served with rice and refried beans
- #35 Pechuga Suiza$14.59
grilled chicken breast, topped with our spinach mushroom cream sauce, served with rice, sauteed veggies and sliced avocado
- #36 Enchiladas Suizas$12.99
two chicken enchiladas, topped with our spinach mushroom cream sauce, served with rice, sauteed veggies and sliced avocado
- #37 Fajita Chimichanga$14.99
beef or chicken fajita stuffed deep fried chimichanga, topped with you choice of sauce and cheese, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole
- Abuelitas Special$14.99
grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, cheeses, served with rice, charro beans and guacamole
Delicias del Mar
- #38 Ninos Enbueltos$17.99
bacon wrapped shrimp on a bed of rice, topped with cream sauce, served with charro beans and avocado salad
- #39 Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$16.99
shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, served with rice and avocado salad
- #40 Camarones a la Diabla$17.99
shrimp sauteed in tomato, onions, and jalapenos; served with rice and avocado salad
- #41 Tilapia Empapelado$17.99
tilapia filet steams in foil with tomato, onions and jalapeno; served with rice and avocado salad
- #42 Tilapia Filet$16.99
tilapia topped with mushrooms, bacon and our cream sauce; served with rice and charro beans
- #43 Tacos de Pezcado$16.99
tilapia fish tacos on corn tortilla, served with cilantro cream sauce, rice and avocado salad
- #44 Camarones con Crema$17.99
shrimp sauteed in our homemade cilantro cream sauce, served with rice, sauteed veggies, and guacamole
La Parilla
- Fajitas for 1$19.99
choice of beef, chicken or combo fajitas served on a hot plate with grilled onions and bell pepper; served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, charro beans, and choice of tortillas
- Fajitas for 2$35.99
choice of beef, chicken or combo fajitas served on a hot plate with grilled onions and bell pepper; served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, charro beans, and choice of tortillas
- Supreme Fajitas for 1$21.99
beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served on a hot plate with grilled onions and bell pepper; served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, charro beans, and choice of tortillas
- Supreme Fajitas for 2$35.99
beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served on a hot plate with grilled onions and bell pepper; served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, charro beans, and choice of tortillas
- Veggie Fajitas for 1$17.99
grilled and seasoned seasonal vegetables that includes green zucchini, yellow zucchini, carrots, onions, bell pepper; served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, charro beans, and choice of tortillas
- Veggie Fajitas for 2$33.99
grilled and seasoned seasonal vegetables that includes green zucchini, yellow zucchini, carrots, onions, bell pepper; served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, charro beans, and choice of tortillas
American Fare
- Cheeseburger$10.99
served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, mustard and fries
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
served with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, mustard and fries
- Chicken Tenders$11.99
served with gravy, toast, a side salad, and fries
- Chicken Fried Steak$11.99
served with gravy, toast, a side salad, and fries
Postres
- Cheesecake$5.50
delicious New York cheesecake
- Churro Sundae$6.50
churros topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate
- Flan$5.50
custard topped with whipped cream and a cherry - muy bueno!
- Precan Praline$2.50
Homemade as always!
- Sizzling Apple Pie$6.50
hot apple pie served on a hot skilled topped with vanilla ice cream and a delicious brandy sauce
- Sopapilla Sundae$6.50
three sopapillas topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
- Sopapillas (3)$4.99
served with butter and honey
Child Menu
- Child Burrito$6.99
ground beef burrito smothered in your choice of chili or queso, served with rice and refried beans
- Child Enchilada$6.99
cheese, beef, or sour cream chicken enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Child Nachos$6.99
bean or ground beef nachos, topped with queso and cheese
- Child Quesadilla$6.99
cheese quesadilla, served with rice and refried beans
- Child Rice & Beans$3.99
- Child Taco$6.99
choice of crispy or soft taco
- Child Tamale$6.99
tamale smothered in choice of chili or queso, served with rice and refried beans
- Child Cheeseburger$6.99
veggies on the side, served with fries
- Child Chicken Tenders$6.99
served with gravy and fries
- Child Fries$3.99
- Child Grill Cheese$6.99
served with fries
A la Carta
- 1 Enchilada$2.99
choice of cheese, beef, or sour cream chicken
- 2 Enchiladas$5.59
choice of cheese, beef, or sour cream chicken
- 3 Enchiladas$7.99
choice of cheese, beef, or sour cream chicken
- 1 Taco$2.99
choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
- 2 Tacos$5.59
choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
- 3 Tacos$7.99
choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
- 1 Chalupa$2.99
choice of beans, ground beef, or shredded chicken
- 2 Chalupa$5.59
choice of beans, ground beef, or shredded chicken
- 3 Chalupa$7.99
choice of beans, ground beef, or shredded chicken
- 1 Tamale$2.99
- 2 Tamales$5.59
- 3 Tamales$7.99
- 1 Flauta$2.99
stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with ranchera sauce
- 2 Flautas$5.59
stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with ranchera sauce
- 3 Flautas$7.99
stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with ranchera sauce
Side Orders
- 1 Dozen Flour Tortillas$4.99
- 1/2 Dozen Flour Tortillas$3.29
- Side of Cup Charro Beans$3.99
- Side of Bowl Charro Beans$5.99
- Side of Cup Whole Beans$2.29
- Side of Bowl Whole Beans$3.59
- Side of Refried Beans$3.00
- Side of Rice$3.99
- Side of Grill Jalapeno$1.00
- Side of Guacamole$2.00
- Side of Jalapenos$1.00
- Side of Mushrooms & Onions$4.00
sauteed or grilled
- Side of Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Side of Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Veggies$5.00
sauteed or grilled