ACA Cafe 8351 North 134th Avenue
Coffee Drinks
Coffee
Flavored Hot Latte
Flavored Iced Latte
Flavored Capuccino
Cold Brew
Plain Capuccino
Hot Chocolate
Americano
Chai
Espresso
Flavored Toddy Latte
Toddy Latte
Catering Coffee
Catering Invoices
Breakfast
- House Egg Casserole with Ham$50.00
- House Egg Casserole with Veggies$50.00
- Hash Brown Egg Casserole$55.00
- Eggs Benedict Casserole$55.00
- Frittata Casserole$55.00
- Biscuits & Gravy Casserole$50.00
- French Toast Bake$50.00
- Scrambled Eggs, by the person$5.50
- Scrambled Eggs with Veggies, by the person$6.50
- Breakfast Egg Sandwiches, with bacon, sausage, or ham$7.00
- Prosciutto Egg Cups$4.50
- Bacon Egg Cups$4.00
- Ham Egg Bites$3.50
- Veggie Egg Bites$3.50
- Cheese Egg Bites$3.50
- Sausage/Spinach Mini Quiches$4.25
- Veggie Mini Quuices$4.25
- Ham Mini Quiches$4.25
- Cheese Mini Quiches$4.25
- Breakfast Burritos$7.00
- Side of Breakfast Potatoes$3.75
- Assorted Baked Goods$18.75
- Bagels and Cream Cheese$2.75
- Cinnamon Rolls$3.50
- Specialty Cinnamon Rolls$4.50
- Fresh Fruit, by the person$4.25
- Fruit Skewers$4.50
- Fruit Cups$5.00
- Berries and Cream, by the person$5.50
- Greek Parfaits$5.50
- Side of Bacon$4.50
- Side of Sausage$3.75
- Hearty Breakfast$10.75
- Granola & Yogurt Bar$10.50
- Grab n Go box$10.00
- Grab n Go box with OJ$11.00
- Grab n Go Box with Egg Bite$13.00
- Quart of Fresh Pressed Juice-OJ$15.00
- Quart of Fresh Pressed Juice-Grapefruit$15.00
- Immunity Juice$10.00
- Coffee-Joe to Go$25.00
- Coffee for a Crowd, by the person$4.50
- Bloody Mary Bar, by the person$6.25
- Mimosa Bar, by the person$5.00
Lunch
- Seasonal Salad Bar, per person$12.50
- Salmon & Chicken Salad, per person$13.50
- Mediterranean Salad, per person$13.50
- Rice Bowl, per person$14.00
- Rice Bowl-Individual Box$16.00
- Beef and Chicken Sliders, per person$14.00
- Fajita Bar, per person$16.00
- Fajita Bar-Individual Box$18.00
- Taco Bar, per person$16.00
- Taco Bar- Individual Box$16.00
- Smoked Chicken Pasta, per person$14.00
- Smoked Chicken Pasta- Individual Box$16.00
- Chicken Tenders, per person$13.00
- Chicken Tenders-Individual Box$15.00
- BBQ Pulled Chicken, per person$13.50
- Platinum Sandwich Box, per person$16.00
- Executive Sandwich Box, per person$14.00
- Boardroom Sandwich Box, per person$12.00
- Mixed Grill with Chicken and Steak, per person$15.00
- Mixed Grill with Salmon and Steak, per person$22.00
- Mixed Grill-Individual Box$17.00
- ACA Sandwich Tray, per person$14.00
- Chicken & Shrimp Tacos, per person$15.50
- Chicken & Shrimp Tacos-Individual Box$17.50
- Baked Penne & Meatballs, per person$14.00
- Baked Penne & Meatballs-Individual Box$16.00
- Sloppy Joes, per person$12.50
- Gourmet Mac & Cheese, per person$12.50
- Gourmet Mac & Cheese- Individual Box$14.50
- Boxed Seasonal Salad, per person$14.00
- Boxed Salmon & Chicken Salad, per person$15.00
- Boxed Chicken Caesar Salad, per person$14.00
- Boxed Mediterranean Salad, per person$15.00
- Sandwich or Wrap, each$7.00
Hors D'oeurves
- Shrimp Two Ways, per dozen$20.00
- Extra Large Shrimp, per half dozen$25.00
- Jicama Slaw, Walnut, and Blue Cheese Phyllo Tartlets, per dozen$16.00
- Shrimp and Mango Phyllo Tartlets, per dozen$16.00
- California Chicken Salad Phyllo Tartlets, per dozen$16.00
- Greek Hummus Phyllo Tartlets, per dozen$16.00
- Caprese Phyllo Tartlets, per dozen$16.00
- Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Cucumber Cups, by the dozen$20.00
- Shrimp Cucumber Cups, by the dozen$20.00
- Salmon Cucumber Cups, by the dozen$20.00
- California Chicken Salad Cucumber Cups, by the dozen$20.00
- Mango and Roasted Red Pepper Cucumber Cups, by the dozen$20.00
- Beef Tenderloin Crostini, by the dozen$23.00
- Salmon Crostini, by the dozen$20.00
- Shrimp Crostini, by the dozen$20.00
- Mushroom Crostini, by the dozen$19.00
- BLT Crostini, by the dozen$19.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Crostini, by the dozen$17.00
- Caprese Sticks, by the dozen$14.00
- Caprese Sticks with Prosciutto, by the dozen$20.00
- Greek Salad Skewers, by the dozen$16.00
- Fruit Skewers, each$4.50
- Grilled Zucchini Rolls, by the dozen$18.00
- Avocado Zucchini Rolls, by the dozen$18.00
- Turkey Silver Dollar Sandwiches, each$5.00
- Ham Silver Dollar Sandwiches, each$5.00
- Chicken Salad Silver Dollar Sandwiches, each$5.00
- Club Sandwich, per half sandwich$5.00
- Asparagus in Prosciutto, by the dozen$20.00
- Asparagus in Phyllo, by the dozen$17.75
- Salmon Tea Sandwiches, by the dozen$17.00
- Cucumber Tea Sandwiches, by the dozen$15.00
- Prosciutto and Arugula Tea Sandwiches, by the dozen$17.00
- Korean Beef Skewers, by the dozen$20.00
- Bacon Skewers, by the dozen$17.00
- Spiced Rosemary Nuts, per bowl$15.00
- Marinated Olives, per bowl$15.00
- Chicken Strudel, by the dozen$20.00
- Mushroom Strudel, by the dozen$18.00
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops, by the dozen$27.00
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, by the dozen$27.00
- Bacon Wrapped Potato Wedges, by the dozen$18.00
- Bacon Wrapped Chicken by the dozen$19.00
- Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts, by the dozen$18.00
- Antipasto Skewers, by the dozen$20.00
- Tortellini Skewers, by the dozen$20.00
- Ahi Tuna, by the dozen$28.00
- Salmon Bites, by the dozen$20.00
- Hunter's Meatballs-BBQ, by the dozen$16.00
- Hunter's Meatballs-Swedish, by the dozen$16.00
- Hunter's Meatballs-Korean BBQ, by the dozen$16.00
- Hunter's Meatballs-Marinara, by the dozen$16.00
- Pork Belly Bites, by the dozen$18.00
- Grilled Steak Sliders, by the dozen$28.00
- Angus Beef Sliders, by the dozen$24.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders, by the dozen$24.00
- Grilled Chicken Sliders, by the dozen$20.00
- Black Bean Sliders, by the dozen$20.00
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms, by the dozen$30.00
- Chorizo Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms, by the dozen$16.00
- Bacon & Sage Stuffed Mushrooms, by the dozen$16.00
- Italian Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms, by the dozen$16.00
- Twice Baked Potato Bites, by the dozen$18.00
- Carnitas Street Tacos, by the dozen$20.00
- Chicken Street Tacos, by the dozen$18.00
- Black Bean & Veggie Street Tacos, by the dozen$18.00
- Buffalo Boneless Wings, by the dozen$14.00
- BBQ Boneless Wings, by the dozen$14.00
- Korean BBQ Boneless Wings, by the dozen$14.00
- Crab Cakes, by the dozen$36.00
- Pigs in a Blanket, by the dozen$16.00
- Small Firecracker Chicken & Shrimp Platter$80.00
- Medium Firecracker Chicken & Shrimp Platter$130.00
- Large Firecracker Chicken & Shrimp Platter$180.00
- Small Corona Chicken & Shrimp Platter$80.00
- Medium Corona Chicken & Shrimp Platter$130.00
- Large Corona Chicken & Shrimp Platter$180.00
- Small Lemon Chicken Satay Platter$70.00
- Medium Lemon Chicken Satay Platter$100.00
- Large Lemon Chicken Satay Platter$135.00
- Small Greek Chicken Skewers Platter$70.00
- Medium Greek Chicken Skewers Platter$100.00
- Large Greek Chicken Skewers Platter$135.00
- Small Key West Shrimp Platter$70.00
- Medium Key West Shrimp Platter$130.00
- Large Key West Shrimp Platter$165.00
- Filet of Beef, per person$6.00
- Small Antipasto Platter$85.00
- Medium Antipasto Platter$135.00
- Large Antipasto Platter$185.00
- Charcuterie, per person$8.00
- Small Meat, Cheese, and Crackers Platter$100.00
- Medium Meat, Cheese, and Crackers Platter$150.00
- Large Meat, Cheese, and Crackers Platter$190.00
- Small Bruschetta Platter$50.00
- Medium Bruschetta Platter$100.00
- Large Bruschetta Platter$145.00
- Small Mezze Platter$65.00
- Medium Mezza Platter$105.00
- Large Mezze Platter$140.00
- Small Hot Artichoke Dip$55.00
- Medium Hot Artichoke Dip$95.00
- Large Hot Artichoke Dip$140.00
- Small Spinach Artichoke Dip$60.00
- Medium Spinach Artichoke Dip$100.00
- Large Spinach Artichoke Dip$145.00
- Small Beer Cheese Dip$55.00
- Medium Beer Cheese Dip$95.00
- Large Beer Cheese Dip$140.00
- Small Bacon Jalapeno Dip$55.00
- Medium Bacon Jalapeno Dip$95.00
- Large Bacon Jalapeno Dip$140.00
- Small Southwest Salsa Bar$60.00
- Medium Southwest Salsa Bar$100.00
- Large Southwest Salsa Bar$145.00
- Small Chips, Salsa, & Guacomole$45.00
- Medium Chips, Salsa, & Guacomole$85.00
- Large Chips, Salsa, & Guacomole$120.00
- Small Cheesy Crab & Shrimp Dip$85.00
- Medium Cheesy Crab & Shrimp Dip$125.00
- Large Cheesy Crab & Shrimp Dip$165.00
- Small Salmon Board$70.00
- Medium Salmon Board$125.00
- Large Salmon Board$160.00
- Small Shrimp & Avocado Ceviche Platter$70.00
- Medium Shrimp & Avocado Ceviche Platter$125.00
- Large Shrimp & Avocado Ceviche Platter$160.00
- Small Hearts of Palm Ceviche Platter$45.00
- Medium Hearts of Palm Ceviche Platter$85.00
- Large Hearts of Palm Ceviche Platter$120.00
- Small Fresh Fruit Platter$50.00
- Medium Fresh Fruit Platter$100.00
- Large Fresh Fruit Platter$145.00
- Small Fresh Berries Platter$65.00
- Medium Fresh Berries Platter$115.00
- Large Fresh Berries Platter$250.00
- Small Domestic Fruit & Cheese Platter$50.00
- Medium Domestic Fruit & Cheese Platter$100.00
- Large Domestic Fruit & Cheese Platter$145.00
- Small Artisan Fruit & Cheese Platter$80.00
- Medium Artisan Fruit & Cheese Platter$130.00
- Large Artisan Fruit & Cheese Platter$180.00
- Small Crudite Platter$50.00
- Medium Crudite Platter$100.00
- Large Crudite Platter$145.00
- Small Grilled Crudite Platter$60.00
- Medium Grilled Crudite Platter$110.00
- Large Grilled Crudite Platter$150.00
- Small Relish Tray$50.00
- Medium Relish Tray$100.00
- Large Relish Tray$145.00
- Mini reubens, per dozen$24.00
Sides/Snacks
- Boxed Charcuterie$14.00
- Charcuterie Cups, each$3.50
- Hummus Sampler Box$10.00
- Chips, Salsa, and Guac Box$7.50
- Assorteed bags of chips$2.50
- Housemade Soup, per person$4.00
- Side of Penne Pasta Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Potato Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Farmstand Pasta Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Fresh Fruit, per person$4.00
- Side of Crudite, per person$4.00
- Side of ACA House Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Caesar Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Spinach Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Autumn Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Insalata Caprese Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Harvest Wild Rice Pilaf, per person$4.00
- Side of Cilantro Rice, per person$4.00
- Side of Mexican Red Rice, per person$4.00
- Side of Cheesy Zucchini Rice, per person$4.00
- Side of Green Beans Almondine, per person$4.00
- Side of Haricot Verts, per person$4.00
- Side of Grilled Seasonal Veggies, per person$4.00
- Side of Asparagus, per person$4.00
- Side of Southern Green Beans, per person$4.00
- Side of Mashed Cauliflower, per person$4.00
- Side of Citrus Thyme Veggies, per person$4.00
- Side of Oven Roasted Root Veggies, per person$4.00
- Side of Parmesan Parsley Carrots, per person$4.00
- Side of Seasoned Corn, per person$4.00
- Side of Corn Casserole, per person$4.00
- Side of Yukon Potatoes, per person$4.00
- Side of Fingerling Potatoes, per person$4.00
- Side of Baby Jewel Potatoes. per person$4.00
- Side of Loaded Yukon Gold Mash, per person$4.00
- Side of Twice Baked Potatoes, per person$4.00
- Side of Au Gratin Potatoes, per person$4.00
- Side of Au Gratin Stacked Potatoes, per person$4.00
- Side of Mashed Potato Csserole, per person$4.00
- Side of Sweet Potato Mash, per person$4.00
- Side of Potato Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of German Potato Salad. per person$4.00
- Side of Gourmet Mac & Cheese, per person$4.00
- Side of Naked Penne, per person$4.00
- Side of Broccoli Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Fresh Corn Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Creamy Cucumber Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Quinoa Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Bulgar Wheat Salad, per person$4.00
- Side of Mexican Street Corn, per person$4.00
- Side of Lasagna, per person$4.00
- Side of Pasta Primavera, per person$4.00
- Side of Smoked Chicken Pasta, per person$4.00
- Side of Baked Penne & Meatballs, per person$4.00
- Side of Chicken & Spinach Lasagna, per person$4.00
- Side of Spinach Lasagna, per person$4.00
- Rolls & Butter, per person$1.00
- Bags of Trail Mix, per person$3.50
- Bags of Popcorn, per person$3.50
Drinks
Desserts
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries$3.50
- Strawberry and Brownie Skewer$5.00
- Specialty Brownies/Bars$5.00
- Brownies/Bars$3.50
- Brownie Triangle$2.50
- Macaroons$1.00
- Cookies$2.50
- Take and Bake Cookie dough, per dozen$6.00
- Assorted Bite Size Desserts, per person$3.50
- Mini Cupcakes$2.25
- Cupcakes$3.50
- Mini Cakes, serves 4$14.00
- Carly Cakes$7.50
- Cheesecake Bites$2.50
- Mousse Cups$5.50
- Mousse Cakes$5.00
- Mousse Shooters$4.00
- Mouse Martini Shooters$5.50
- Strawberry shortcake shooters$4.00
- Custom 6 inch cake, serves 10-12$25.00
- Custom 8 inch cake, serves 15-18$35.00
- Custom 2 tiered cake, 6 inch and 8 inch$75.00
- Half sheet cake, serves 50$60.00
- Cookies by the dozen$12.00
- Brownies and bars by the dozen$16.00
- Dessert Platter with cookies and bars, by the person$2.50
- Turtle Brownies$5.00
- Sticky Buns$2.25
- Pecan Sticky Buns$2.75
Add ons
Miscellaneous
- Half Pan of Pasta, feeds 10-20$50.00
- Full Pan of Pasta, feeds 30-40$100.00
- One Entree Buffet Meal, per person$24.50
- Two Entree Buffet Meal, per person$26.50
- Pasta Bar Meal, per person$14.50
- House made Tortilla Chips, per bag$4.50
- Smore's Bar, per person$4.00
- Mac N Cheese Bar, per person$4.50
- Ice Cream Bar, per person$5.00
- Baked Potato Bar, per person$10.50
- Pretzel Bar, per person$5.00
- Bloody Mary Bar, per person$6.25
- Mimosa Bar, per person$5.00
- Chicken Tenders, each$2.50
Grab n Go
- Grab n Go Caprese Chicken for 4$46.00
- Grab n Go Chicken Piccata for 4$46.00
- Grab n Go Firecracker Chicken for 4$46.00
- Grab n Go Herb Chicken for 4$46.00
- Grab n Go Tuscan Champagne Chicken for 4$46.00
- Grab n Go Chicken with Roasted Garlic for 4$46.00
- Grab n Go Mixed Grill for 4$57.00
- Grab n Go Flank Steak & Shrooms for 4$70.00
- Grab n Go Short Ribs for 4$108.00
- Grab n Go Enchiladas for 4$26.00
- Grab n Go Roast Beef for 4$46.00
- Grab n Go Grilled Salmon for 4$64.00
- Grab n Go Lasagna for 4$28.00
- Grab n Go Shepard's Pie for 4$28.00
- Grab n Go Gourmet Mac n Cheese for 4$24.00
- Grab n Go Penne & Meatballs for 4$28.00
- Grab n Go Meatloaf for 4$28.00
- Grab n Go Sliced Grilled Chicken for 4$18.00
- Grab n Go Grilled Salmon for 4$44.00
- Grab n Go House Salad for 4$10.00
- Grab n Go Twice Baked Potatoes for 4$18.00
- Grab n Go Loaded Mashed Potatoes for 4$16.00
- Grab n Go Whipped Mashed Potatoes for 4$16.00
- Grab n Go House Veggies for 4$16.00
- Grab n Go Asparagus for 4$16.00
- Grab n Go RIce Pilaf for 4$16.00
- Grab n Go Rolls & Butter for 4$4.00
- Grab n Go Granola, per half pound$5.00
- Grab n Go Protein Balls, per half dozen$6.00
- Grab n Go Veggie Egg Bites for 4$14.00
- Grab n Go Bacon Egg Cups for 4$16.00
- Grab n Go Prosciutto Egg Cups for 4$16.00
- Grab n Go Hash Brown Egg Casserole for 4$55.00
- Grab n Go House Egg Casserole for 4$50.00
- Grab n Go French Toast Bake for 4$50.00
Disposables
Peaceful Hearts Hospice Meals
- Option 1: Herb Chicken
Herb Chicken with house salad, house veggies, rice, rolls and butter, and a bars/brownies tray.$14.00
- Option 2: Meatloaf
Meatloaf with house salad, mashed potatoes, corn casserole, rolls and butter, and a bars/brownies tray.$14.00
- Option 3: Lasagna
Lasagna (choice of italian sausage, chicken and spinach, or veggie with zucchini) with house salad, rolls and butter, and a bars/brownies tray.$11.00
- Option 4: Mixed Grill
Mixed Grill with Steak, Chicken, Mashed potatoes, house salad, house veggies, rolls and butter, and a bars/ brownies tray.$17.25
- Option 5: Smoked Chicken Pasta
Smoked Chicken pasta (with asparagus, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, and creamy parmesan sauce) with house salad, rolls and butter, and a bars/brownies tray.$10.25
- Option 6: Chicken and Shrimp Tacos
Chicken and Shrimp tacos (with flour tortillas, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro aioli, and limes) with rice, beans, house salad, and a vars/brownies tray.$12.00