Acadia Coffee Co. Cafe
DRINKS
COFFEE
- DRIP COFFEE (SELF SERVE)
Freshly brewed coffee, roasted here in Bar Harbor at Acadia Coffee Company. All drip coffee is self-serve, along with the cream, milks, sugars & other ad-ins!$0.93
- RED EYE
Your choice of freshly brewed dark or light roast drip coffee, with a double shot of espresso!$4.00
- AMERICANO
Espresso + hot water. 8oz: double shot 12oz: triple shot 16oz/iced 20oz: quad shot$3.25
- ESPRESSO
A traditional Italian style doppio, made with the "On Point" espresso blend, or the decaf "Sunset" blend, from Acadia Coffee Company in Bar Harbor.$3.00
- MACHIATTO
A double shot of espresso with a dollop of foamed milk. (the traditional Italian style!) No extra charge for alternative milk.$3.25
- CAFÉ CUBANO
A double shot of espresso served over sweetened condensed milk in a 4oz cup, or iced in a 12oz cup.$4.00
- CORTADO
Equal parts espresso + steamed milk. Served in a 4oz cup. No extra charge for alternative milk.$3.50
- CAPPUCCINO
A traditional Italian style cappuccino, with a double shot of espresso, and equal ratios of steamed + foamed milk.$4.50
- CAFÉ AU LAIT
Your choice of our freshly brewed light, dark, or decaf roast drip coffee, with steamed milk.$3.50
- LATTÉ
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Offered in a 12oz, 16oz, or Iced 20oz.$4.50
- MOCHA
A specialty latté with our house-made chocolate syrup, or white chocolate syrup.$4.75
- CHOCO-LATTÉ
A specialty latté with our house-made chocolate syrup + a spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger - with a dash of vanilla extract.$5.00
- CAFÉ DE OLLA
A specialty latté with our house-made cinnamon and cardamom syrups.$5.00
- MAPLE OAT LATTÉ
A specialty latte made with local Maine maple syrup & oat milk.$5.75
- COLD BREW
Iced coffee made in-house with grounds steeped overnight in cold water. All cream, milks, sugars, & other add-ins are self serve at our pick up counter!$4.50
TEAS & COLD DRINKS
- HOT TEA
Your choice of tea, steeped in house.$2.75
- CHAI LATTÉ
House-made chai with your choice of milk.$4.25
- MATCHA LATTÉ
Matcha powder steeped in hot water with your choice of milk.$4.25
- LONDON FOG (HOT)
Earl grey tea with house-made vanilla syrup + honey, and your choice of steamed milk. The earl grey tea can be substituted with any of our other teas, unless you are ordering this drink iced.$4.50
- LONDON FOG (ICED)
Iced earl grey tea with vanilla extract and maple syrup topped with your choice of milk.$4.50
- BLUEBERRY LEMONADE
Lemonade with our house-made blueberry syrup.$4.25
- LIMONADA
Lemonade with ginger.$4.00
- JAMAICA (UNSWEETENED)
Unsweetened iced hibiscus tea.$3.75
- EARL GREY ICED TEA (SWEETENED)
Iced Earl Grey, served sweetened.$4.00
- TROPICAL GREEN TEA (UNSWEETENED)$3.50
HOT CHOCOLATE
DRINK SPECIALS
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
- Celsius (All Flavors)$2.79
- Dole Apple Juice$1.99
- Dole Orange Juice$1.99
- Just Water$2.00
- Maine Root Blueberry$2.99
- Maine Root Ginger Brew$2.99
- Maine Root Root Beer$2.99
- Oakhurst Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Oakhurst Lemonade$1.50
- Poland Spring 0.5 L$1.50
- Polar Seltzer Grapefruit$1.50
- Polar Seltzer Pink Apple Lemon$1.50
- Polar Seltzer Raspberry Lime$1.50
- Pure Leaf Lemon$2.50
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened$2.50
RETAIL
- 12 OZ BAG OF ACC BEANS
Have the same coffee we serve at the cafe at home! Acadia Coffee Company roasts imported high quality organic beans right here in Bar Harbor, Maine. They offer a great selection of micro roasted coffee.$14.00
- TOTE BAG$15.00
- COLD BREW CONCENTRATE BOTTLE (REFILLABLE)
Our uniquely designed glass bottle filled with our freshly brewed cold brew concentrate. Just mix 1:1 with water to make our famous cold brew! After purchasing the bottle, bring the bottle back anytime to receive a refill of concentrate for $6! Refill is only available in-store not online.$13.00