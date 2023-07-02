Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Main Menu

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Queso Dip

$4.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Chori Queso

$5.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Nachos Pollo O Ground Beef

$7.99

Nachos Steak O Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Nachos Con Queso

$6.99

Papas Con Queso

$6.99

Tamal

$2.99

Chile Poblano

$3.99

Stuffed with egg and cheese

Chile Relleno

$3.99

Hot Poppers

$6.99

Cheese Stuff Shrimp

$8.99

French Fries

$2.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Chori Papas

$7.99

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.00

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Distinctively flavorful chorizo sausage blended with melted cheese and tomatillo sauce garnished with red onion and served piping hot

Holy Guacamole

$10.99

Made fresh to order at your table with two whole avocados, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, lime juice, and signature spices

El Trio

$10.99

Frijoles Negros

$2.50

Frijoles Charros

$2.50

Frijoles Fritos

$2.50

Arroz

$2.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Pollos Locos

Choripollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Pollo Poblano

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked with poblano peppers and topped with homemade poblano sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Pollo Osin

$13.99

Chicken breast mushrooms and onion topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Pollo Con Crema

$13.99

Grilled chicken strips with a sour cream cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.99

Chicken grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Parrilladas

Carne Asada

$15.99

Carne asada steak grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, beans, jalapeño, onion, avocado salad, and flour tortillas

Mar Y Tierra

$18.99

Juicy t-bone steak and shrimp cooked as you wish, with jalapeño and onions. Served with rice and flour tortillas

Steak Con Papas

$18.99

T-bone steak served with french fries, tossed salad, and flour tortillas

Chuletas Mexicanas

$12.99

2 pork chops topped with homemade tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$13.99

Fried pork tips with sautéed onion, guacamole salad, beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas

Molcajete

$28.99

Shrimp, steak, chicken, and chorizo served in a volcano rock topped with nopales, ranchera sauce rice, and beans

Chile Poblano

$13.99

Jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese and topped with red salsa. Served with rice, beans and flour tortilla

Chuletas a La Mexicana

$13.99

Pork chops with onions, tomato, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans

Chile Verde

$13.99

Carnitas in green sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Carnitas Fiesta

$13.99

Served with Mexican rice, onions, beans, flour tortillas, and nopales

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

T-bone steak with ranchera sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas

Beto

$19.99

Carne asada and chicken breast topped with chorizo and onions with a side of rice and beans. Served with flour tortillas

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajita

$16.99

Served with flour tortillas

Fajitas Texanas

$16.99

A combination of grilled shrimp or chicken and steak with a mixture of sautéed veggies. Served with flour tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

A sizzling skillet served with sautéed veggies and chicken. Served with flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

A sizzling skillet served with sautéed veggies and steak. Served with flour tortillas

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$16.99

A sizzling skillet served with sautéed veggies, chicken, and steak. Served with flour tortillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed veggies and your choice of meat. Served with rice, flour tortillas, and a Mexican side salad

Fajita Quesadilla - Steak

$14.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed veggies and steak. Served with rice, flour tortillas, and a Mexican side salad

Fajitas Acapulco

$15.99

Chicken breast topped with creamy melted cheese and savory bacon crumbles. Served with flour tortillas

Fajitas Cancun

$17.99

Grilled shrimp and scallops with sautéed veggies. Served with flour tortillas

Carnitas Fajita

$14.99

Served with flour tortillas

Cazuelada Dinner for Two

$29.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with onion, tomato, and pepper with rice, beans, and guacamole salad on the side. Served with flour tortillas

Tacos Mexicanos

Fish Taco

$5.00

Campe Chano

$4.00

Steak and Chorizo

Asada

$3.00

Steak

Pollo

$3.00

Grilled chicken

Molida

$3.00

Ground beef

Al Pastor

$3.00

Marinaded pork tips with pineapple and onion

Carnitas

$3.00

Fried pork, onion, and spices

Chorizo Mexican

$3.00

Sausage

Fish Tilapia

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Tongue

$4.00

Tripe

$4.00

Rib Eye Steak

$4.00

Cecina Dry Salted Steak

$4.00

Torta Mexicana

$9.00

Asada, Pollo, and Carnitas

$8.00

Al Pastor, Cecina O Ribeye

$9.50

Barbacoa

$3.00

Platos Del Mar

Salmon with Vegetables

$16.95

Grilled salmon with vegetables, rice, and tossed salad. Served with flour tortillas

Camaron a La Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with a hot diabla sauce. Served with rice, salad, and flour tortillas

Camaron Al Chipotle

$14.99

Camarones cooked in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, salad, and flour tortillas

Camaron Al Mojo Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp cooked in a garlic sauce and onion with rice and salad. Served with flour tortillas

Burritos

Burrito California

$12.99

Large flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, sour cream cheese, and your choice of one filling. Served with house salad

Burrito El Rancho

$13.99

Flour burrito filled with fresh carnitas, rice, and beans topped with our ranchera

Burrito Jumbo

$13.99

Large burrito filled with rice, beans, ground beef or shredded chicken, and sour cream with salad on the side

Burrito BBQ

$13.99

Large flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, and BBQ pulled pork. Served with house special salad

Burrito Deluxe

$13.99

(2) burritos (1) chicken, and (1) ground beef with red sauce, lettuce, and sour cream

Burrito Acapulco

$15.99

Extra large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, refried beans, and sautéed veggies topped with our homemade cheese sauce. Served with rice and a Mexican side salad

Burrito Fajita

$13.99

Chicken or steak. Served with guacamole salad

Burrito Fajita with Shrimp

$15.99

Tomato, bell pepper, onion, and white cheese with tossed salad and rice

Burrito El Paso

$13.99

Chicken or steak. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Super Burrito

$12.99

Extra large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, sautéed veggies, and your choice of grilled chicken or sirloin steak topped with cheese and burrito sauce. Served with rice and Mexican salad

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla - Small

$4.50

Served with cheese

Chicken Quesadilla - Large

$7.50

Served with cheese

Steak Quesadilla - Small

$4.50

Served with cheese

Steak Quesadilla - Large

$7.50

Served with cheese

Shrimp - Small

$8.00

Onions, chili, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese

Shrimp - Large

$12.00

Onions, chili, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese

Quesadilla Rellena Chicken

$11.99

Chicken stuffing with rice, crema salad, and guacamole

Vegetarian

Pick Two Items (Vegetarian)

$13.99

Comes with rice and beans

Vegetarian Fajita

$14.99

Stuffed with bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, carrot, squash, and zucchini topped with queso rice and sour cream salad on the side. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.99

Stuffed with bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, carrot, squash, and zucchini topped with queso rice and sour cream salad on the side

Vegetarian Taco

$3.00

Soups and Sadas

Taco Salad

$8.99

Taco bowl with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Taco Salad Fajita

$12.99

Grilled chicken or steak cooked with beans, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Served with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Served with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions

Avocado Salad

$5.00

Served with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions

Tossed Salad

$4.00

With bell pepper, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions

Caldo Camaron

$14.00

Caldo De Pollo Con Arroz

$8.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

Four pulled chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce, and Mexican parmesan cheese

Enchiladas Acapulco

$14.99

Four corn tortillas filled with shrimp and sautéed veggies topped with our delicious red mole sauce (multi-pepper, gravy-like sauce)

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

3 chicken corn enchiladas topped with salsa Verde and cheese served with Mexican rice and salad

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.99

4 enchiladas with bean, cheese, chicken, and beef topped with cheese sauce and sour cream salad

Enchiladas Tapatias

$13.99

3 pork green salsa enchiladas served with Mexican rice and salad

Enchiladas De Mole

$13.99

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef tips or pulled chicken. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce

Chimichanga Acapulco

$15.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp and grilled vegetables. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce

Chimichanga Old School

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, black beans, and rice. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce

Chimichanga Loca

$13.99

2 deep-fried carnita burritos topped with green and queso on the side. Server with rice and guacamole salad

Flautas Mexicanas

$13.99

4 fried tacos with corn tortillas, (2) chicken, and (2) beef served with corn, cream salad, rice, and beans

Combo Platters

Two Items + Two Side

$13.99

Three Items + One Side

$14.99

Desserts

Churros Con Nutella

$6.00

Fried dough sticks rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with Nutella

Churros De Caramelo

$6.00

Flan

$4.00

Nieve

$6.00

Pastel De 3 Leches

$6.00

Kids Menu

Hamburguesa

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with french fries

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Served with french fries

Nuggets

$5.99

Served with french fries

Rice, Beans, and Taco

$5.99

Quesadilla and Rice

$5.99

Cheese quesadilla

Enchilada Molida

$5.99

Served with rice and beans

Lunch

Lunch Specials

Burrito

$7.99

Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans

One Enchilada

$7.99

Served with rice and beans

One Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans

One Taco

$7.99

Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans

Mini Burrito

$7.99

Chicken or beef. Crema salad, rice, and beans

Lunch Chimichanga

$7.99

Chicken or shredded beef, rice, beans, and crema salad

Lunch Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$8.99

Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans

Steak Fajita

$9.99

Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans

Steak and Chicken Fajita

$10.99

Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans

Texana Fajita

$10.99

Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans

Breakfast

Eggs with Chorizo

$7.99

Served with rice, beans, and salad

Eggs Rancheros

$7.99

Served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles - Chicken

$7.99

Red or green, with chicken. Served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles - Steak

$7.99

Red or green, with steak. Served with rice and beans

Lunch (After Hours)

Lunch Specials

Burrito

$9.98

Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans

One Enchilada

$9.98

Served with rice and beans

One Quesadilla

$9.98

Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans

One Taco

$9.98

Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans

Mini Burrito

$9.98

Chicken or beef. Crema salad, rice, and beans

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.98

Chicken or shredded beef, rice, beans, and crema salad

Lunch Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$10.98

Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans

Steak Fajita

$11.98

Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans

Steak and Chicken Fajita

$12.98

Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans

Texana Fajita

$12.98

Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans