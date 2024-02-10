Acenar
Beverages
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Big Red$3.00
- Orange Crush$3.00
- Water
- Sparkling Water$4.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.25
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Kid Drink$2.50
- GInger Beer$4.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$4.95
- Virgin Margarita$4.95
- Virgin Strawberry Margarita$4.95
- Virgin Mary$4.95
- Virgin Daiquiri$4.95
- Virgin Mojito$4.95
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Milk$2.95
- Hot Tea$3.95
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler$20.00
Chicken Flautas, Beef Alambres, and Quesadillas served with Guac and Pico
- Guacamole for 2$14.50
Made to order at the tableside
- Oysters (10)$13.75
Buttermilk Fried Oysters
- Jicama Shrimp Tacos$14.25
Sauteed Shrimp served on Jicama Tortilla
- Alambres$13.50
Beef Skewers with Chimichurri on Cabbage Slaw
- Ahi Tuna Tostada$13.75
Ahi Tuna Piloncillo Garlic Soy Glaze, Jalapenos, Avocados, Microgreens, and Sesame Seeds
- Civeche$14.50
Lime Marinated Fish Served With Avocado and Chips
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$12.75
- Queso Flameado$13.50
Baked Cheese
- House Queso$12.75
Melted Cheese Fondue with Pico, Arbol Salsa, and Chorizo
- Expo Guac$12.75
Guacamole Made in Kitchen
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
Chips with House Roasted Salsa
- Chicken Tinga Empanadas$12.50
Half-moon Shaped Pastries stuffed with Shredded chicken and chorizo. Served with cabbage lime slaw, avocados, and jalapeno sauce.
- Copitas$12.75
Chicken stewed with chipotle, chili arbol, and tamarindo. Lettuce cups, Jicama, Cucumbers, Jalapeno sauce, and toasted nuts.
- To Go Chips and Salsa$4.00
Soups and Salads
- Azteca Soup$9.50
Grilled Chicken with Chili Pasilla in Tomato-Spiced Broth
- Cup Azteca$5.00
Grilled Chicken with Chili Pasilla in Tomato-Spiced Broth
- House Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens W/ Tomatoes, Avocado, Goat Cheese and Sherry Vinaigrette
- Side House Salad$4.95
Mixed Greens W/ Tomatoes, Avocado, Goat Cheese and Sherry Vinaigrette
- Mexican Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Cotija cheese, Chili Croutons, and Chipotle Caesar Dressing
- Side Mexican Caesar Salad$4.95
Romaine Hearts, Cotija cheese, Chili Croutons, and Chipotle Caesar Dressing
SA Favorites
- Acenar Combo$22.00
Cheese Enchiladas and Choice of Fajita with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
- Pibil$19.00
Achiote Marinated Pork. Served with Cilantro Pesto Rice and Black Beans
- Chipotle Chicken$17.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Chipotle Cream Sauce. Served with Spinach con Queso, Roasted Corn Rice, and Black Beans
- Chicken Mole$16.50
Grilled Chicken Breast Simmered in Mole Poblano sauce
- Relleno de Res/Stuffed Pepper$16.50
Stuffed Poblano with Beef, Topped with Ranchero Salsa
- Vegetarian Relleno$15.00
Poblano Chili Stuffed with Julienned Vegetables, Covered in Roasted Tomato Salsa and Monterey Jack Cheese with Queso Fresco
- Entomatadas$15.50
Chicken Flautas with Roasted Tomato Salsa. Topped with Sweet Potato Hay
- Quesadilla$11.95
Choice of Beef or Chicken on Flour Tortilla. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Pork Tenderloin$21.00
Grilled Adobo Pork Loin with Mole Guerrero and Mole Verde. Served With Sweet Potato and Spinach Tamale
- Grilled Shrimp$29.00
Garlic and Chipotle Buttered Shrimp Served with Cilantro Pesto Rice and Corn Hash.
- Snapper$29.00
Grilled Filet of Snapper with Guajillo Chili Rub and Cilantro Pesto and Garlic
- Pescado Veracruzano$26.00
Pan Seared Filets of Tilapia in Tomato, Caper and Green Olive Sauce
- Cabrito$28.00Out of stock
Young Texas Goat Steam Roasted and Served With Ancho Salsa Ranchera, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
Tacos and Chalupas
- Rib Tacos$18.75
Guajillo Braised Beef Short Rib with Cabbage Lime Slaw. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Crab Tinga Tacos$18.75
Gulf Blue Crab Sauteed with Tomatoes, Onions, and Chipotle Butter. served with Avocado Slices, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Shrimp Tacos$17.50
Sauteed Shrimp with Pico de Gallo and Chipotle Butter
- Tinga Chicken Chalupas$16.00
Chicken Sauteed with Tomatoes, Onions, Chorizo, and Chipotle Butter. served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rican Rice
- Oyster Tacos$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Oysters, Charred Pineapple, Jalapeno Honey Mayo. Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
- Tacos Beef$15.00
Beef Fajitas diced with Onions, Cilantro, and Pineapple. Served with refried Beans and Mexican rice
- Chicken Tacos$15.00
Chicken Fajitas diced with Onions, Cilantro, and Pineapple. Served with refried Beans and Mexican rice
- Pork Tacos$15.00
Carnitas diced with Onions, Cilantro, and Pineapple. Served with refried Beans and Mexican rice
- Tacos al Parilla Combo$15.00
Mixed Beef, Chicken or Pork Tacos
- Grilled Fish Tacos$16.50
Grilled Fish with Cabbage Lime Slaw, Pickled Red Onions and Jalapeno Honey Mayo
- Fried Fish Tacos$16.50
Fried Fish with Cabbage Lime Slaw, Pickled Red Onions and Jalapeno Honey Mayo
- Chalupas Compuestas$15.00
Beans and Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole. Choice of Beef or Chicken
- Mushroom and Calabacita Tacos$14.00
Grilled mushrooms and squash served with cabbage slaw, avocado, and pickled red onions.
Enchiladas
- Seafood Enchiladas$16.00
Sauteed Shrimp and Crab Filled Corn Tortillas, topped with Roasted Tomato Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese. Serves with White Rice and Black Beans
- Enchilada Trio$16.25
Tasting of 3 Signature House Enchiladas: Queso, Mole and Verde. Served with refried Beans and Mexican Rice
- Verde Enchiladas$15.50
Chicken Filled Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Corn, Crema, and Queso Fresco. Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
- Mole Enchiladas$15.50
Chicken Filled Corn Tortillas, Mole de Poblano, Monterey Jack Cheese. served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Cheese Enchiladas$14.50
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Chili Con Carne and More Cheese
- Veggie Enchiladas$13.00
Corn Tortillas stuffed with Veggies and Topped with Roasted Tomato Sauce. served with white Rice and Black Beans
Fajitas Y Mas
- Poquito De Todo for 2$50.00
Shrimp,Beef and Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, Sausage, and Corn. Served with Charro Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
- Poquito De Todo for 4$100.00
Shrimp,Beef and Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, Sausage, and Corn. Served with Charro Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
- Fajitas for 1$20.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Guac and pico with charro beans
- Fajitas for 2$40.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Guac and pico with charro beans
- Small Mixed Fajitas$23.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Guac and pico with charro beans
- Large Mixed Fajitas$43.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Guac and pico with charro beans
- Carnitas for 1$20.00
Crisp Marinated Pork Served with Onions and Peppers. Charro Beans and Guac and Pico de Gallo
- Carnitas for 2$38.00
Crisp Marinated Pork Served with Onions and Peppers. Charro Beans and Guac and Pico de Gallo
- Mushroom and Squash Skillet$16.00
Roasted Mushrooms and Squash served Fajita Style with Grilled Onions and Peppers, Black Beans, and Guac and Pico
Dessert
- Chocolate Mus$10.00
Silky Cinnamon-Spiked Mousse Cake with Banana and Whipped Cream
- Caramel Flan$10.00
Creamy Caramel Flan with Whipped Cream and served with Berry Compote
- Tres Leches$10.00
Moist cake layered with sweet milks, with Cajeta and Melon Pico
- Bread Pudding$10.00
Warm Buttery Croissant Souffle with golden raisins, pecans, and cajeta. Served with scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Churritos$10.00
Mini Churros coated in cinnamon and sugar. Served with Cajeta, chocolate and berry sauces
- Ice Cream$10.00
Vanilla, Chocolate, or Coc-Habanero Ice Cream
- Sorbet$10.00
Strawberry, Lime or Mango Sorbet
- Kid Vanilla
Included in kids meal
- Kid Chocolate
Included in kids meal
Kids Menu
Sides
- Spinach$3.75
- Cabbage Slaw$2.50
- Plantains$2.50
- Corn Hash$3.25
- Refried Beans$2.50
- Charros$2.75
- Black Beans$2.75
- Mexican Rice$2.50
- White Rice$2.50
- White Corn Rice$2.75
- Green Rice$2.50
- Grilled Jalapenos$1.95
- Pico$1.95
- Pickled Red Onions$1.75
- Fresh Jalapenos$1.25
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.50
- SD Verde Sauce$1.50
- SD Mole Sauce$1.50
- SD Carne Sauce$1.50
- SD Ranchero Sauce$1.50
- Chipotle Cream Sauce$2.25
- Yellow Cheese$1.25
- White Cheese$1.25
- Queso Fresco$1.75
- Small Guacamole$3.75
- Sd Tomatoes$2.25
- Sd Lettuce$1.95
- Escabeche Pickled Veggies$3.00
- Jalapeno Sauce$2.50
- Sour Cream$1.95
- Small Queso$5.00
A la Carte
- A la carte Cheese Enchilada$2.75
- A la Carte Relleno de Res$7.25
- A la Carte Veggie Relleno$7.25
- A la carte Verde Enchilada$2.95
- A la Carte Mole Enchilada$2.95
- A la Carte Beef Enchilada$2.95
- A la Carte Chicken Enchilada$2.95
- A la Carte Chicken Breast$6.50
- A la Carte Large Shrimp$4.25
- A la carte BF Fajita Taco$3.75
- A la carte CK Fajita Taco$3.75
- A la carte Carnitas Taco$3.50
- A la carte Grilled Fish Taco$4.25
- A la carte Oyster Taco$6.25
- A la carte Shrimp Taco$5.50
- A la Carte Short Rib Taco$5.50
- A la carte Chicken Tinga Chalupa$6.95
- A la carte Chalupa Compuesta$4.50
- A la carte Bean and Cheese Taco$3.25
Margaritas
Margaritas
- Handshake$12.50
- Skinny Marg$13.00
- Tuna Marg Rocks$12.00
- Casa Rock Margarita$10.50
- Coconut Rita$12.00
- Tito's Rita$11.00
- Tuna Marg Frozen$12.00
- Casa Frozen Margarita$10.50
- Patron Mango Margarita$13.00
- Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita$12.50
- Jumbo Handhake$24.00
- Jumbo Skinny Marg$25.00
- Jumbo Patron Mango Marg$25.00
- Jumbo Casa Rocks Marg$20.00
- Jumbo Tuna Rocks$23.00
- Jumbo Casa Frozen Marg$20.00
- Jumbo Tuna Frozen$23.00
- Jumbo Cucumber Jalapeño marg$24.00
- Jumbo Coconut Margarita$23.00
Cervezaritas
Jumbo Top Shelf Margaritas
- Jumbo 1800 Silver Marg$26.00
- Jumbo 1800 Repo Marg$28.00
- Jumbo 1800 Anejo Marg$32.00
- Jumbo Avion Silver Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Avion Repo Marg$30.00
- Jumbo Avion Anejo Marg$32.00
- Jumbo Casa Noble Blanco Marg$29.00
- Jumbo Casa Noble Repo Marg$30.50
- Jumbo Casa Noble Anejo Marg$36.00
- Jumbo Casamigos Silver Marg$32.00
- Jumbo Casamigos Repo Marg$38.00
- Jumbo Casamigos Anejo Marg$40.00
- Jumbo Milagro Silver Marg$24.50
- Jumbo Milagro Repo Marg$26.50
- Jumbo Milagro Anejo Marg$28.50
- Jumbo Jimador Silver Marg$24.00
- Jumbo Jimador Repo Marg$25.00
- Jumbo Herradura Silver Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Herradura Repo Marg$30.00
- Jumbo Herradura Anejo Marg$32.00
- Jumbo Socorro Blanco Marg$26.00
- Jumbo Socorro Repo Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Socorro Anejo Marg$32.00
- Jumbo Olmeca Altos Blanco$24.00
- Jumbo Olmeca Altos Repo Marg$26.00
- Jumbo Olmeca Altos Anejo Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Tres Gen Silver Marg$26.00
- Jumbo Tres Gen Repo Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Tres Gen Anejo Marg$30.00
- Jumbo Tesoro Blanco Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Tesoro Repo Marg$30.00
- Jumbo Tesoro Anejo Marg$34.00
- Jumbo Don Julio Silver Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Don Julio Repo Marg$30.00
- Jumbo Don Julio Anejo Marg$32.00
- Jumbo Patron Silver Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Patron Repo Marg$30.00
- Jumbo Patron Anejo Marg$34.00
- Jumbo Casa Dragones Silver Marg$42.00
- Jumbo Dulce Vida Silver Marg$26.00
- Jumbo Dulce Vida Repo Marg$28.00
- Jumbo Dulce Vida Anejo Marg$30.00
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
- Well Tequila$6.25
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 1800 Repo$10.00
- 1800 Anejo$12.00
- Avion Silver$10.00
- Avion Repo$11.00
- Avion Anejo$12.00
- Avion 44$24.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$10.50
- Casa Noble Repo$11.25
- Casa Noble Anejo$14.00
- Casamigos Silver$12.00
- Casamigos Repo$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Milagro Silver$8.25
- Milagro Repo$9.25
- Milagro Anejo$10.25
- El Jimador Silver$8.00
- El Jimador Repo$8.50
- Herradura Silver$10.00
- Herradura Repo$11.00
- Herradura Anejo$12.00
- Herradura Ultra Anejo$14.00
- Socorro Blanco$9.00
- Socorro Repo$10.00
- Socorro Anejo$12.00
- Olmeca Altos Blanco$8.00
- Olmeca Altos Repo$9.00
- Olmeca Altos Anejo$10.00
- Tres Gener Silver$9.00
- Tres Gener Repo$10.00
- Tres Gener Anejo$11.00
- Tesoro Blanco$10.00
- Tesoro Repo$11.00
- Tesoro Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio Silver$10.00
- Don Julio Repo$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$26.00
- Cuervo Reserva XT Anj$24.00
- Clase Azul Repo$25.00
- Casa Dragones Silver$17.00
- Dulce Vida Silver$9.00
- Dulce Vida Repo$10.00
- Dulce Vida Anejo$11.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Patron Repo$11.00
- Patron Anejo$12.00
- Patron Extra Anejo$17.00
- Vida Mezcal$9.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$6.25
- Angels Envy$10.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$10.00
- Bulliet Rye$10.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Knob Creek 9 YR$9.00
- Knob Creek 12 YR$15.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Wild Turkey$9.00
- Wild Turkey Rye$9.00
- Wild Turkey Longbrch$12.00
- Seagram's 7$8.00
- Balcones Baby Blue$9.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Elijah Craig$11.00
- Stranahans$9.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Jack Honey$9.00
Scotch
Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$9.00
- Ancho Reyes$9.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse, Green$8.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Chambord$8.25
- Godiva Chocolate$9.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Gran Gala$7.95
- Kahlua$7.95
- Tia Maria$8.00
- Tuaca$8.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Midori$7.95
- Bailey's$7.95
- Rumchata$7.95
- Sambuca$7.95
- Hennessy VS$10.95
- Amaretto Well$6.00
- Apple Pucker$6.00
- FIreball$7.50
Cocktails
- Handshake$12.50
- Jumbo Handhake$24.00
- Mezcal Mojito$11.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Bacardi Mojito$11.00
- Melon Mojito$10.50
- Amigos Old Fashioned$16.00
- Sangria Cocktial$9.00
- Michelada$7.50
- Paloma$11.00
- Tito's Rita$11.00
- Mexican Martini$12.50
- Jameson Green Tea$10.50
- Negroni$10.00
- Mexican Candy$10.50
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- Baybreeze$8.50
- Bloody Mary$7.50
- Blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Cape Cod$8.00
- Effin Cucumber Martini$12.00
- Fuzzy Navel$8.00
- Greyhound$8.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$8.95
- Lemon Drop Martini$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Midori Sour$8.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Pina Colada$9.00
- Red Snapper$7.50
- Rob Roy$7.00
- Rusty Nail$8.50
- Salty Dog$8.00
- Screw Driver$8.00
- Seabreeze$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.50
- Strawberry Colada$9.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.50
- Texas Tea$10.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Vodka Collins$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Blood Orange Mojito$10.50
Beer
Bottled Beer
- Bud Light$4.50
- Shiner Bock$4.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Lone Star$4.50
- Lone Star Light$4.50
- Michalob Ultra$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Dos XX Lager$5.50
- Tecate$5.50
- Tecate Light$5.50
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Premier$5.50
- Modelo Especial$5.50
- Negra Modelo$5.50
- Pacifico$5.50
- Indio$5.50
- Heieken Silver$5.50
- Stella$5.50
- O'Douls$4.50
- Lagunitas IPA$6.50
- Hopadillo IPA$5.50
- Alamo Golden Ale$5.50
Canned
Wine
Red Wine
- GLS Cline Pinot Noir GL$12.00
- GLS Souverain Merlot GL$9.00
- GLS Barrosa Valley GL$10.00
- GLS Silver Palm Cab GL$11.00
- GLS Rodney Strong GL$15.00
- GLS Unshackled Red Blend GL$15.00
- GLS Terrazas Altos Malbec Gl$8.00
- GLS Louis Martini Cab Gl$12.00
- GLS Raimat Temp GL$8.00
- GLS Clos du Bois Cabernet Gl$9.00
- GLS Unshackled Cabernet GL$15.00
- GLS House Cabernet Gl$6.00
- GLS House Pinot Noir GL$6.00
- GLS House Merlot GL$6.00
- GLS House Malbec$6.00
- Cline Pinot Noir BTL$48.00
- Souverain Merlot BTL$36.00
- Barrosa Valley BTL$40.00
- Silver Palm Cab BTL$44.00
- Rodney Strong BTL$60.00
- Unshackled Red Blend BTL$60.00
- Terrazas Altos Malbec BTL$32.00
- Louis Martini Cab BTL$48.00
- Raimat Temp BTL$32.00
- Clos du Bois Cabernet BTL$36.00
- Unshackled Cabernet BTL$60.00
- Macmurray P/N BTL$66.00
- Etude Pinot Noir BTL$74.00
- North Star Merlot BTL$80.00
- Ferrari-Carrano Cab BTL$85.00
- Septima Obra Malbec BTL$52.00
- Colome Malbec BTL$70.00
- Baron De Lay Temp BTL$70.00
- House Cabernet BTL$24.00
- House Pinot Noir BTL$24.00
- House Merlot BTL$24.00
- House Malbec BTL$24.00
White Wine
- GLS Villa Pozzi Moscato$10.00
- GLS Danzante Pinot Grigio$10.00
- GLS A to Z Pinot Gris$12.00
- GLS Martin Codax Albarino$10.00
- GLS Crossings S/B$9.00
- GLS William Hill Chard$12.00
- GLS Talbot Chard$12.00
- GLS Terrazas Alto Chard$9.00
- GLS Beringer Wht Zin$8.00
- GLS Vionta Albarino$9.00
- GLS Colome Torrentes$8.00
- GLS House Pinot Grigio$6.00
- GLS House Chardonnay$6.00
- GLS House S/B$6.00
- Villa Pozzi Moscato BTL$40.00
- Danzante P/G BTL$40.00
- A-Z Pinot Gris BTL$48.00
- Martin Codax Albarino BTL$40.00
- The Crossing S/B BLT$36.00
- William Hill Cardonnay BTL$36.00
- Talbot Chardonnay BTL$48.00
- Terrazas Alto Chard BTL$36.00
- Beringer Wht Zin BTL$32.00
- Vionta Albarino BTL$36.00
- Colome Torrentes BTL$32.00
- House Pinot Grigio BTL$24.00
- House Chardonnay BTL$24.00
- House S/B BTL$24.00
- Oyster Bay S/B BTL$40.00
- J Pinot Gris BTL$44.00
- Etude Pinot Gris BTL$60.00
- Filus Torrentes BTL$40.00
- Kim Crawford S/B BTL$58.00
- Casa Madero Chard BTL$40.00
- Cakebread Chard BTL$90.00
- Sonoma-Cutrer BTL$60.00
- Franciscan Equilibrium BTL$40.00