Acero Acero
Snacks and Shareables
- Arancini$15.00
6 Risotto balls made with 4 cheeses, bacon, and green onions, rolled in herbed panko, and fried. Garnished with fresh basil, parsley, and grated parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce.
- Wagyu Meatballs$17.00
6 - House made, all beef, Wagyu meatballs topped in marinara sauce. Topped with ricotta cheese and fresh basil. Served with toasted bread.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
House made four cheese, spinach and artichoke dip served with toasted bread.
- Crispy Brussels$14.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with goat cheese, crispy bacon pieces, and pepper jam. Topped with pickled Fresno peppers.
- Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Fried cauliflower served over Romesco sauce and topped with marinated golden raisins and capers. Garnished with pickled Fresno peppers and parsley.
- Baked Brie$14.00
Melty brie cheese inside a crispy puff pastry shell with candied pecans and fig jam. Served with crispy puff pastry wedges.
- Heirloom Burrata$15.00
Slices of heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil with a light garlic herb oil and a burrata cheese ball. Garnished with more fresh basil and a balsamic reduction. Served with toasted bread.
Boards
- Mediterranean$17.00
Pistachio hummus, roasted red pepper hummus, and sundried tomato hummus with pickled cauliflower, Mediterranean olives, dried figs, roasted red pepper strips, feta cheese, pepperoncini's and toasted flatbread.
- Chef's Board$24.00
Prosciutto, salami, parmesan wedges, brie wedges, lemon whipped ricotta, hummus, Mediterranean olives, mixed nuts, grapes, and toasted crostini's.
- Smoked Salmon$19.00
Smoked Salmon with diced red onions and crispy fried capers, lemon whipped ricotta, fresh arugula lightly tossed with white balsamic vinaigrette. Served with toasted crostini's.
Soups and Salad
- Chopped Italian$17.00
Chopped romaine, salami, provolone, cucumber, Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini's, feta, Mediterranean olives, croutons, and pepper jam tossed with an Italian vinaigrette.
- Chicken Caesar$16.00
Chopped romaine, fresh grated parmesan, herb croutons tossed with Caesar dressing. Topped with sliced, grilled chicken breast.
- Grilled Shrimp & Burrata$19.00
4 flame grilled tail-on shrimp surrounding a burrata ball over fresh spinach, arugula, sliced strawberry, crispy fried chick peas, shaved red onions, candied pecans, and capers. All tossed with white balsamic vinaigrette with a light drizzle of a balsamic reduction.
- Butternut Squash$6.00+
- Tuscan Sausage & Kale$6.00+
- Roasted Fresno & Tomato Bisque$6.00+
Pasta
- Scampi$24.00
Flame grilled and sauteed, tail-on shrimp, over angel hair pasta with a white wine and garlic butter sauce. Topped with fresh parsley, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and toasted bread.
- Four Cheese Ravioli$18.00
6 - Four cheese raviolis tossed in either a pesto cream sauce or a sage and brown butter white garlic sauce. Garnished with fresh grated parmesan and fresh basil. Served with toasted bread.
- Spicy Rigatoni$22.00
Spicy Italian sausage, Wagyu meatball, Sauteed Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers with a touch of crushed red pepper over Rigatoni. Tossed in Marinara sauce and garnished with fresh basil, fresh parsley, and whipped ricotta cheese. Served with toasted bread.
- Pappardelle$21.00
Spicy Italian sausage, roasted garlic, diced yellow onion, and grilled broccolini tossed with Pappardelle with a Romesco cram sauce. Topped with freshly grated parmesan and served with toasted bread.
Bruschetta
Flatbreads
- Margherita Flatbread$15.00
A toasted flatbread with light marinara, mozzarella blend, heirloom tomatoes, , fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and a balsamic glaze.
- Spicy Sausage Flatbread$17.00
A toasted flatbread with ricotta cheese, fresh spinach, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella blend, fresh basil, and hot honey.
- Chicken Bacon Flatbread$18.00
A toasted flatbread with white garlic sauce, mozzarella blend, grilled chicken, tomatoes, crispy bacon, asiago cheese, and a basil pesto drizzle.
- Veggie Flatbread$16.00
A toasted flatbread with whipped ricotta, light marinara, mozzarella blend, sauteed cremini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sauteed red onions, artichokes, grilled broccolini, and shredded asiago cheese.
- Shaved Prime Flatbread$19.00
A toasted flatbread with whipped ricotta, mozzarella blend, shaved prime rib, sauteed red onions, horseradish cream sauce, and shredded asiago cheese.
- Meatball Flatbread$18.00
A toasted flatbread with Romesco sauce, mozzarella blend, wagyu meatballs, pickled Fresno peppers, and fresh basil.
- Pig & Fig Flatbread$17.00
A toasted flatbread with fig jam, sliced prosciutto, fresh arugula, balsamic drizzle, and goat cheese.
- Pepperoni Flatbread$16.00
A toasted flatbread with marinara, mozzarella blend, pepperoni, whipped ricotta, and fresh basil.
- Italian Flatbread$17.00
A toasted flatbread with marinara, mozzarella blend, sliced pepperoni, sliced salami, sauteed red onions, roasted red peppers, pickled Fresno peppers, and shredded asiago cheese.