Pasta Mania every Wednesday 4-830pm!! (Dine-In only)
Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub
STARTERS
- HIGH COUNTRY CREAMERY CHEESE CURDS$14.00
Locally sourced, lightly breaded & flash fried, with spicy remoulade sauce
- JUMBO GARLIC BUTTAH SHRIMP$24.00
A full pound of shrimp, sauteed with lots of garlic in our special "Buttah" sauce
- BLACKENED TUNA TACOS$16.00
Ahi tuna, seared rare, with soy ginger slaw, spicy mayo, scallions, & JQ Dickinson WV Sea Salt in spft flour tortillas | Add a taco for $6
- VEGAN SPINACH QUESO DIP$13.00
Creamy vegan cheese queso with avocado, black beans, spinach & corn, cilantro & jalapeno accents, with corn tortillas
- CRAB PRETZEL$20.00
Topped with our house-made crab dip, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses & Old Bay
- PAN-SEARED SEA SCALLOPS$17.00
Three pan-seared sea scallops in a maple browned butter glaze served with crispy sweet potato gnocchi, bacon crumbles, cheese curds, & toasted banguettes | Add a scallop $3.50
SALADS
- GRILLED SALMON COBB$24.00
With tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, & blue cheese crumbles, atop crisp greens | Chile-Dust seasoning $2 extra
- LEAF SPINACH SALAD$11.00+
With berries, candies bacon, feta cheese, & our White Balsamic-Honey Vinaigrette
- WARM BEET SALAD$11.00+
With mixed greens, bacon, hard-cooked eggs, goat cheese, walnuts, onions, & our Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette
- BLT WEDGE SALAD$11.00+
Candied bacon, iceberg, blue cheese dressing, sprinkled with extra crumbles!
- CAESAR SALAD$8.00+
The classic treatment of crips romaine
- GARDEN GREENS SALAD$6.00+
With cucumber, tomato, red onion, & croutons
BURGER/SANDS
- THE ACE BURGER$18.00
With American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion, with house chips
- HICKORY BACON BBQ BURGER$22.00
With sauteed onions, candied bacon, cheddar cheese, & our special BBQ sauce, with house chips
- CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER$17.00
With avocado, Swiss cheese, & Chipotle mayo, with house chips
- SMOKEHOUSE MESQUITE 3-BEAN BURGER$18.00
Chickpeas, cannellini, & black beans with iceberg lettuce, frizzled onions, avocado, & our own special BBQ sauce, with house chips
- BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST$17.00
Grilled 8-ounce breast with caramelized onions, smoked gouda, & roasted garlic aioli on brioche, with house chips
- PRIME RIB KNUCKLEHEAD$17.00
Thinly sliced beef (8-ounces), caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, & horseradish mayo on a hero roll with jus & house chips
- THE REUBEN$16.00
House-brined corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & Russian dressinggrilled on marble rye, with house chips
- CATCH THIS$16.00
Codfish fillet in a golden ale batter with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, & slaw on brioche, with fries
- MARSH MOUNTAIN BURGER$25.00
Frizzled onions, fried egg & pickles, candied bacon, sauteed mushrooms & onions, Chipotle mayo, with choice of cheese. Extra napkins available on request. Trust us, you're going to need them!
ENTREES
- SEAFOOD SAUTE$36.00
Shrimp, scallops, & lump crab sauteed, with grape tomatoes, spinach, & Old Bay in a rich Asiago cream sauce, with soup or salad
- WILD MUSHROOM RAVIOLI$25.00
Raviolis stuffed with roasted portobello & crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, & Parmigiana Reggiano cheeses, served over wilted spinach in a fresh tomato cream sauce, with soup or salad
- CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE PASTA$34.00
Linguini, tossed in Old Bay white wine sauce, topped with grilled chicken breast, lump crab, Swiss cheese, & bacon, with soup or salad
- SHEPHERD'S PIE WITH ANGUS BEEF$22.00
A seasoned blend of short rib, sirloin, & brisket with carrots, celery, onions, peas, and gravy (GF), topped with mashed potatoes, served with soup or salad
- SESAME-CRUSTED TUNA$30.00
Seared rare, with edamame fried rice, pickled red onions, scallions, & Sesame-Honey Ponzu
- CHILE-DUST SALMON$30.00
8-ounce fillet, bronzed with seasonings, topped with Thai Chile peppers, with two sides
- OVEN-ROASTED HERBED CHICKEN$26.00
Seasoned half a free-range natural chicken, with two sides
- BLACKENED PORK CHOP$27.00
Char-grilled 12-ounce bone-in chop with blue cheese butter, apple sauce, & two sides | Add a chop for $12
- CHAR-GRILLED DELMONICO STEAK$44.00
A hearty 14-ounce slice of natural Angus rib-eye, served with two sides | Add blue cheese butter $3.50
- MAPLE BOURBON SEA SCALLOPS$34.00
Pan-seared & glazed with stir-fried vegetables over edamame fried rice, sweet corn puree
- ROASTED PORK SHANK$26.00
Braised low & slow, with red skin potatoes, smothered with white peppercorn gravy & frizzled onions, served with one side
SIDES
KIDS
- KIDS BUTTER PASTA$11.00
Served with one side and and Ace's Sundae!
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Served with one side and and Ace's Sundae!
- KIDS HAMBUGER$11.00
Served with one side and and Ace's Sundae!
- KIDS FOUR CHEESE MAC & CHEESE$11.00
Served with one side and and Ace's Sundae!
- KIDS ANGUS SIRLOIN$14.00
Served with one side and and Ace's Sundae!
DESSERT
- WARM BANANA NUTELLA BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Served with rum sauce and white chocolate lattice
- NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE$10.00
Your choice of sauce: chocolate, strawberry, or caramel. Make it Turtle Cheesecake for $2 extra
- CHOCOLATE FLOURLESS CAKE$7.00
Rich, fudgy, and it's gluten-free!
- AFFOGATO$10.00
Salted caramel gelato with chocolate cannoli pieces drizzled with chocolate sauce and a double shot of espresso
- SORBET$7.00
A gluten and dairy-free option
- CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE$10.00
6 layers of deep, dark chocolate cake with bittersweet mousse and dark chocolate ganache
- ICE CREAM SUNDAE$9.00
Choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream topped with hot fudge or caramel sauce, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry
- KIDS SUNDAE $$3.95
- B-DAY CREME BRULEE
- CAKE FEE$15.00
- APPLE CRISP$8.00