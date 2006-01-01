Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge 84 Winthrop st
Bowls
*Bowls Veggie
- Impossible Bowl*$13.00
Your choice bowl served with impossible plant based meat cooked in our chile sauce, mexican rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle mayo. CONTAINS DAIRY & EGGS. This is a GF option.
- Impossible Vegan Bowl*$13.00
Your choice bowl served with impossible plant based meat cooked in our chile sauce, mexican rice (v), black beans (v), pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan chipotle mayo. This is a GF option.
- Fajita Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with Grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde. This is a GF option.
- Fajita Vegan Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice (v), black beans (v), guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, salsa verde. This is a GF option.
- Mango Spinach Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with Mango salsa, spinach, cilantro rice, black beans, cotija cheese, cilantro crema. This is a GF option.
- Mango Spinach Vegan Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with Mango salsa, spinach, cilantro rice, black beans, sweet chipotle. This is a GF option.
- Mango Black Bean Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with Mango salsa, black beans, guacamole, mexican rice, cheese, cilantro crema. This is a GF option.
- Mango Black Bean Vegan Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with Mango salsa, black beans, guacamole, cilantro rice, cilantro crema. This is a GF option.
- Plantain Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, chipotle mayo
- Plantain Vegan Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, vegan chipotle mayo
- Bean & Guacamole Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde. This is a GF option.
- Bean & Guacamole Vegan Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with cilantro rice (v), black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde. This is a GF option.
*Bowls Chicken
- Grilled Chicken Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option.
- Chipotle Chicken Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option.
- Mango Chicken Bowl*$11.00
Grilled lime chicken, mango salsa, spinach, cilantro rice, black beans, cilantro, cotija, mango chipotle salsa. This is a GF option.
- Spicy Chicken Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with spicy chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese. This is a GF option.
- Chicken Enchilada Bowl*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with grilled lime chicken, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, topped with salsa verde and cheese. This is a GF option.
- Chicken & Yucca Bowl*$13.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled chicken, yucca fries, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, habanero salsa.
- Chicken California Bowl*$13.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled chicken, fries, mexican rice, black beans guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle mayo.
- Chicken & Plantains Bowl*$13.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, sweet plantains, mango salsa, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo.
*Bowls Steak
- Tex-Mex Bowl*$11.50
Your choice bowl served with Ground beef, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option.
- Ancho Steak Bowl*$12.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde.This is a GF option.
- Spicy Steak Bowl*$12.50
Your choice bowl served with Spicy steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde This is a GF option.
- Brisket Bowl*$13.50
Your choice bowl served with Slow cooked brisket, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option.
- Steak California Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with Ancho steak, fries, mexican rice, black beans guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle mayo. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
- Steak & Plantains Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, sweet plantains, mango salsa, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Steak Enchilada Bowl*$12.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, topped with mole rojo and cheese. This is a GF option.
*Bowls Pork
- Carnitas Bowl*$11.50
Your choice bowl served with slow cooked pork, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
- Chorizo Bowl*$11.50
Your choice bowl served with chorizo, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Al Pastor Pork Bowl*$11.50
Your choice bowl served with Al Pastor pork, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
*Bowls Seafood
- Grilled Shrimp Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Grilled Cod Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa verde NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Fried Shrimp Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with fried shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Fried Cod Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with fried cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa verde. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Baja Shrimp Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with fried wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Baja Cod Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with fried cod, mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Grilled Baja Shrimp Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Grilled Baja Cod Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled cod, mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Shrimp & Chorizo Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled wild shrimp (3), & chorizo, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, and smokey taquera slasa. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Shrimp & Cod Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled shrimp (3) & Cod , mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Surf & Turf Bowl*$14.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled Shrimp (3) and ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and smokey taquera salsa. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
Burrito*
Burrito Veggie*
- Impossible Burrito*$10.50
The impossible plant based meat cooked in our chile sauce, mexican rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle mayo. Contains CHEESE AND MAYO. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Impossible Vegan Burrito*$10.50
The impossible plant based meat cooked in our chile sauce, Mexican rice (v), black beans (v), pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan chipotle mayo. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Fajita Burrito*$9.50
Grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Fajita Vegan Burrito*$9.50
Grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Mango Spinach Burrito*$9.50
Mango salsa, spinach, cilantro, tomato, cilantro rice, black beans, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Mango Spinach Vegan Burrito*$9.50
Mango salsa, spinach, cilantro, tomato, cilantro rice, black beans, sweet chipotle. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Mango Black Bean Burrito*$9.50
Mango salsa, black beans, guacamole, mexican rice, cheese, cilantro crema. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Mango Black Bean Vegan Burrito*$9.50
Mango salsa, black beans, guacamole, cilantro rice, and salsa verde. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Plantain Burrito*$9.50
Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, chipotle mayo.
- Plantain Vegan Burrito*$9.50
Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, vegan chipotle mayo.
- Bean & Guacamole Burrito*$9.50
Cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Bean & Guacamole Vegan Burrito*$9.50
Cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
Burrito Chicken*
- Grilled Chicken Burrito*$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
- Chipotle Chicken Burrito*$9.50
Chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
- Mango Chicken Burrito*$9.50
Grilled lime chicken, mango salsa, spinach, cilantro rice, black beans, cilantro, cotija, mango chipotle salsa. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
- Green Chicken Enchilada Burrito*$10.50
Grilled lime chicken, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, topped with salsa verde and cheese. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
- Chicken & Yucca Burrito*$11.00
Griiled chicken, yucca fries, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, habanero salsa. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Chicken California Burrito*$11.00
Grilled chicken, fries, mexican rice, black beans guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle mayo. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Chicken & Plantains Burrito*$11.00
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, sweet plantains, mango salsa, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo, NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
Burrito Steak*
- Tex-Mex Burrito*$10.00
Ground beef, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
- Ancho Steak Burrito*$11.00
Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
- Spicy Steak Burrito*$11.00
Spicy steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
- Brisket Burrito*$11.00
Slow cooked brisket, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
- Steak California Burrito*$12.00
Ancho steak, fries, mexican rice, black beans guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle mayo. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Steak & Plantains Burrito*$12.00
Grilled ancho steak, sweet plantains, mango salsa, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Steak Enchilada Burrito*$11.00
Burrito Pork*
- Carnitas Burrito*$10.00
Slow cooked pork, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
- Chorizo Burrito*$10.00
Slow cooked pork, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Al Pastor Pork Burrito*$10.00
Slow cooked pork, cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
Burrito Seafood*
- Grilled Shrimp Burrito*$11.00
Grilled shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Grilled Cod Burrito*$11.00
Grilled cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa verde. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Fried Shrimp Burrito*$11.00
Fried shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Fried Cod Burrito*$11.00
Fried cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa verde. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Baja Shrimp Burrito*$12.00
Fried wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Baja Cod Burrito*$12.00
Fried cod, mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Grilled Baja Shrimp Burrito*$12.00
Grilled wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Grilled Baja Cod Burrito*$12.00
Grilled cod, mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Shrimp & Chorizo Burrito*$12.00
Grilled wild shrimp (3), & chorizo, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, and smokey taquera slasa. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Surf & Turf Burrito*$12.00
Grilled Shrimp (3) and ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and smokey taquera salsa. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
- Shrimp & Cod Burrito*$12.50
Flour tortilla burrito served with grilled shrimp (3) & Cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle. NOT GLUTEN FEE OPTION.
CATERING
Event Catering
- 10 Person Catering$170.00
Taco Party served with: Choice of Protein Pico de gallo (V,GF) lettuce (V,GF) Cheese (GF) Sour Cream (GF) Salsa verde (V,GF) Choice of Tortilla Please allow 2 hours notice. Please remember to purchase serving utensils if needed. Questions, email us at info@achilitos.com. Tax exempt? Please place order and email us a certificate of exemption, immediately. We will then adjust and send you an updated receipt. Tax adjustments can only be made on day of purchase.
- 20 Person Catering$340.00
Small Party order served with: Choice of 2 Protein Pico de gallo (V,GF) lettuce (V,GF) Cheese (GF) Sour Cream (GF) Salsa verde (V,GF) Choice of Tortilla Chips For Next Day order please place before 9pm. Same day orders please chat with us to determine availability. Please remember to purchase serving utensils if needed. Questions, email us at info@achilitos.com. Tax exempt? Please place order and email us a certificate of exemption, immediately. We will then adjust and send you an updated receipt. Tax adjustments can only be made on day of purchase.
- 40 Person Catering$680.00
Large Party order served with: Choice of 4 Protein Pico de gallo (V,GF) lettuce (V,GF) Cheese (GF) Sour Cream (GF) Salsa verde (V,GF) Choice of Tortilla Chips For Next Day order please place before 9pm. Same day orders please chat with us to determine availability. Please remember to purchase serving utensils if needed. Questions, email us at info@achilitos.com. Tax exempt? Please place order and email us a certificate of exemption, immediately. We will then adjust and send you an updated receipt. Tax adjustments can only be made on day of purchase.
- Churro (10 Person)$30.00
- 1/4 Tray Impossible$60.00
- 1 Tray Chips and Salsa 20ppl$40.00
- 1/2 Tray Peppers and Onions$40.00
Snacks*
- Chicken Taquitos*$9.50
Chicken Taquitos (4) fried and served with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of sour cream.
- Loaded Queso and Chips*$8.00
Warm queso toppedwith ground beef and guacamole, served with our house made chips.
- Grilled Elote (GF)*$5.00
one grilled corn topped with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime
- Vegan Grilled Elote (GF,V)*$5.00
one grilled corn topped with vegan chipotle mayo, cilantro, lime
- Mexican Fries*$9.00
Season fries topped with chorizo, cheese, jalapeno and cilantro
- Chicken Empanada*$4.25
Crispy chicken and cheese empanada
- Steak Empanada*$4.25
Crispy steak and cheese empanada
Salads*
Salad*
- Bean & Guacamole Salad*$10.50
Black bean, guacamole, lettuce or spinach, pico de gallo, corn salsa, shredded cheese, topped with salsa verde
- Spinach Mango Salad*$10.50
Mango, cotija cheese, cilantro, spinach served with cilantro dressing (dairy), or sweet chipotle (v)
- Impossible Salad*$12.50
Your choice bowl served with Impossible plant meat, lettuce/spinach base, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese. Rice and beans optional. Make it vegan by removing cheese.
- Tex-Mex Salad*$10.50
Your choice bowl served with Ground beef, lettuce/spinach base, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream. Rice and beans optional.
- Chicken Salad*$10.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
- Ancho Steak Salad*$10.50
Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
- Grilled Shrimp Salad*$13.00
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
- Baja Shrimp Salad*$14.00
Your choice salad bowl served with fried wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
Taco Plates*
Taco Plate*
- Chicken Taco Plate*$11.00
Two (2) chicken tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde served with mexican rice and black beans
- Carnitas Taco Plate*$11.50
Two (2) carnitas tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
- Ground Beef Taco Plate*$11.50
Two (2) ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde served with mexican rice and black beans
- Steak Taco Plate*$12.50
Two (2) steak tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
- Grilled Shrimp Taco Plate*$12.50
Two (2) grilled shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
- Grilled Cod Taco Plate*$12.50
Two (2) grilled cod tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
- Fried Shrimp Taco Plate*$12.50
Two (2) fried shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
- Fried Cod Taco Plate*$12.50
Two (2) fried cod tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
- Baja Shrimp Taco Plate*$13.00
Two (2) fried shrimp tacos topped with mango salsa and chipotle crema, served with mexican rice and black beans. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
- Baja Cod Taco Plate*$13.00
Two (2) fried cod tacos topped with mango salsa and chipotle crema, served with mexican rice and black beans. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
- Surf and Turf Taco Plate*$13.00
One (1) fried shrimp and one (1) steak tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
- Lengua Taco Plate$15.00
- Birria Taco Plate$15.00
Tacos*
Tacos*
- Grilled Chicken Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Chipotle Chicken Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Spicy Chicken Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with spicy chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Carnita Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with carnitas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Fajita Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with fajita, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Impossible Taco*$4.50
- Ancho Steak Taco*$4.50
Corn tortilla topped with ancho steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Brisket Taco*$5.00
Corn tortilla topped with brisket, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Spicy Steak Taco*$4.50
Corn tortilla topped with spicy steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Ground Beef Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Al Pastor taco*$4.50
Corn tortilla topped with al pastor pork, pineapple cilantro, onions
- Grilled Shrimp Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Grilled Cod Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with grilled cod, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Fried Shrimp Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Fried Cod Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried cod, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
- Baja Shrimp Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried shrimp, mango salsa and chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
- Baja Cod Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried cod, mango salsa and chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
- Birria Taco$6.00
slow cooked beef and cheese served on an enchilada tortilla, topped with cilantro, onions and dipping sauce. quantity 1
- 3 BIRRIA TACO$16.00
slow cooked beef and cheese served on an enchilada tortilla, topped with cilantro, onions and dipping sauce. quantity 3
QuesaTaco*
Flauta*
Flautas*
- Chicken & Fajita Flauta*$9.50
Chicken, fajitas and cheese burrito fried and served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Bean & Fajita Flauta*$9.00
Beans, fajitas and cheese burrito fried and served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Steak & Fajita Flauta*$11.00
Steak, fajitas and cheese burrito fried and served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Shrimp & Fajita Flauta*$11.50
Shrimp, fajitas and cheese burrito fried and served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla*
Quesadilla*
- Impossible Quesadilla$11.00
- Impossible and Daiya Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
- Black Bean Quesadilla*$8.50
Crispy black beans and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla*$8.50
Crispy cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Daiya Cheese Quesadilla$9.50
- Fajita Quesadilla*$10.00
Crispy fajita and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Fajita & Daiya Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
- Chicken Quesadilla*$10.00
Crispy chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Chipotle Quesadilla*$10.00
Crispy chipotle chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla*$10.00
Crispy buffalo chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Carnita Quesadilla*$10.00
- Ancho Steak Quesadilla*$11.00
Crispy ancho steak and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Birria Quesadilla$14.00
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla*$11.00
Crispy shrimp and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Shrimp and Chicken Quesadilla*$12.00
Crispy shrimp, chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Shrimp and Steak Quesadilla*$12.00
Crispy steak, chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla Wrap
Nacho*
Nachos*
- Bean Nachos*$10.00
Season house chips topped with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
- Daiya Nachos$11.00
- Impossible Nachos$14.00
- Impossible & Daiya Cheese Nachos$15.00
- Fajitas Nachos*$14.00
Season house chips topped with grilled peppers and onions, corn salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo
- Chicken Nachos*$14.00
Season house chips topped with chicken, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
- Steak Nacho*$15.00
Season house chips topped with steak, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
- Carnitas Nacho*$14.00
Season house chips topped with pork, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
- Loaded Nachos*$14.00
Season house chips topped with ground beef, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, queso, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo
- Shrimp Nacho*$15.00
Season house chips topped with grilled shrimp, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
Chips*
- Chips*$2.00
Seasoned chips
- Chips and Guacamole***$5.50
Seasoned chips and 4oz Guacamole
- Chips and Salsa Roja*$2.50
Seasoned chips and 4oz Salsa
- Chips and Salsa Verde*$2.50
- Chips and Queso*$5.50
Seasoned chips and 4oz Queso
- Chips and Refried Beans*$5.50
Seasoned chips and refried beans toped with cheese and sweet chipotle
Enchilada Plates*
Enchiladas*
- Queso & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$10.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with queso fresco, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Queso & Mole Enchilada Plate*$10.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with queso fresco, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Mole contains sesame, chocolate (May contain peanuts).
- Fajita & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with fajita and cheese, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Fajita & Mole Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with fajita and cheese, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Mole contains sesame, chocolate (May contain peanuts).
- Chicken & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Chicken & Mole Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Mole contains sesame, chocolate (May contain peanuts).
- Carnita & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with carnitas, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Carnita & Mole Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with carnitas, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Mole contains sesame, chocolate (May contain peanuts).
- Brisket & Mole Enchilada Plate*$13.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with brisket, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Mole contains sesame, chocolate (May contain peanuts).
- Brisket & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$13.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with brisket, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
Sides*
- Extra Chipotle Mayo 2oz$0.50
- Extra Vegan Chipotle Mayo 2oz$0.50
- Queso 4oz*$2.35
- Salsa Verde 4oz$2.35
- Salsa Roja 4oz*$2.35
- Black Beans Side*$5.00
- Pinto Beans Side*$5.00
- Refried Beans Side*$5.00
- Mexican Rice Side*$5.00
- Cilantro Rice Side*$5.00
- Rice and Beans Side*$5.00
- Yucca Fries Side*$6.00
- French Fries Side*$5.00
- Sweet Plantains Side*$5.50
- Flour Tortilla$1.00
- Corn Tortilla (2)$1.00
- Gluten Free Tortilla$1.00
Drinks*
Domestic drinks choices
- Coca Cola 12oz$2.00
- Coca Cola 20oz$3.00
- Coca Cola Diet 12oz$2.00
- Coca Cola Diet 20oz$3.00
- Pepsi 12oz$2.00
- Pepsi 20oz$3.00
- Pepsi Diet 20oz$3.00
- Pepsi Diet 12oz$2.00
- Gingerale 12oz$2.00
- Sprite 12oz$2.00
- Fanta Orange 20oz$3.00
- Pure Leaf Raspberry$3.00
- Purel Leaf Lemon$3.00
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$3.00
- Sanpellegrino Lemon$2.00
- Sanpellegrino Orange$2.00
- Water$2.00
- Perrier Water$2.50
- Gatorade Lime$3.00
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$3.00
- Monster energy Drink$3.50
- Redbull 8oz$3.50
- Celcius Energy Drink Orange$3.50
- Celcius Energy Drink KiwiGuava$3.50
- Celcius Energy Drink Watermelon$3.50