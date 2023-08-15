FOOD & DRINK

Breakfast

Gioia

$9.00

Inglese

$9.00

Lemon Thyme Eggwich

$9.00

Zucchini Torta

$7.00

Sandwiches

Sandala

$15.00

Diamond Girl

$14.00

Renegade

$15.00

Knotty Girl

$15.00

Three Graces

$16.50

Kate

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Bresaoloa Special

$15.00

Salads

Burrata & Balsamic

$16.00

Burrata & Lemon Basil Vin

$16.00

Roasted Beet & Burrata

$16.00

Panzanella

$16.00

Peach Please

$16.00

Pastas

Mafaldi

$15.00

Campanelle

$15.00

La Pasta

$10.00

Desserts

Sfogliatelle

$3.75

Individual Tiramisu

$12.00

Large Tiramisu

$30.00

Panna Cotta

$6.00

Biscotti

$2.50

Tartlet

$6.00

Chocolate Bar

$6.00

Baci Chocolate

$1.00

Drinks

Aqua Panna

$2.75

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.50

Bubbly/Aha/Polar

$2.50

Coke/Diet Coke

$2.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Coffee (Small)

$3.50

Coffee (Medium)

$3.75

Coffee (Large)

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Naked Smoothie

$5.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Springline Cold Brew

$5.00

Venas Nipper

$8.00

Venas Sipper

$17.00

Boxed Water

$3.25

Yoga Apricot Nectar

$1.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

HOUSE MADE

Cheese

Burrata

$13.00

Mozzarella

$10.00

Stracciatella

$14.00

Cooking Mozzarella

$5.00

Small Buratta

$7.00

Bread

Focaccia

$10.00

Ciabatta

$10.00

Special Focaccia

$12.00

Day Old Focaccia

$6.00

Day Old Ciabatta

$6.00

BEER & WINE

Wine

Bohigas Cava Bottle

$33.00

Ercole Bottle

$28.00

Lelievre Bottle

$32.00

Murgo Etna Rosso Bottle

$38.00

Via Alpina Bottle

$35.00

Milleuve Bottle

$42.00

Angelo Negro Bottle

$36.00

Paolo Scavino Vino Bottle

$28.00

Unlitro Bottle

$40.00

Gran Sasso Bottle

$24.00

Centovige Rosato Bottle

$36.00

Beer

Cape Cod Beer

$7.50

Other

Ramona Can

$8.00

IMPORTED CHEESE & MEAT

Meat

Vermont Salumi Salami

$11.50

Salt & Twine Salami

$10.75

Short Creek Fennel

$10.50

Short Creek Gin/Chorizo

$14.75

Salt & Twine Sliced

$10.50

Cheese

Kunik Mini

$12.00

Champlain Valley

$10.00

Great Hill Blue

$21.00

High Lawn Crema Alpina

$36.00

Seal Cove Chevré

$9.75

Pont Reyes Toma/Toma Truffle

$10.75

Cypress Grove Chevré

$10.00

Mt. Tam

$27.00

St. Stephens Four Fat Fowls

$20.00

Moliterno Classic

$11.00

Grey Barn Eidolon

$35.00

Sweet Grass Thomasville

$12.50

Moliterno All Tartufo

$17.00

Salty Sea Feta

$7.00

Tapping Reeve

$13.50

Grafton Village Smoked Chili

$11.50

Grafton Village Cheddar

$12.00

Plymouth Cheddar Block

$13.00

Roccolino

$30.00

Culabro Buffalo Ricotta

$21.50

Parmesan - 24 month

$28.00

Old Chatham Gouda

$22.00

ITEMS/MERCHANDISE

Crackers

Bello Rustico Crostini

$8.50

Bello Rustico Taralli

$6.00

GF Casarecce

$6.25

Cape Cod/Lays Chips

$2.50

Croutons

$5.00

Jans Crackers

$7.00

Firehook Crackers

$10.00

Flowers Crackers

$10.00

Asturi Bruschetta

$6.00

La Panzanella Crackers Mini

$6.50

Onesto Crackers

$11.00

Mary's Gone Crackers

$10.50

Oils

Artisons Infused Oil

$11.00

Artisons Dipping Oil

$13.00

Artisons Shake & Serve

$16.00

Artisons Basamic Glaze

$10.00

Artisons Balsamic Vinegar

$12.00

Artisons White Balsamic

$10.00

Partanna Mini Olive Oil

$6.00

Partanna Olive Oil - 1 Litre

$26.00

Partanna Olive Oil - 17 Ounce

$23.50

Mini Infused Oil - 3.38 Ounce

$13.00

Honey

Small Honey

$15.00

Large Honey

$25.00

Pasta

Pappardelle All'Uovo

$13.00

Spaghetti Alla Chitarra

$10.75

Pennoni

$10.75

Gioia Fresh Homemade Pasta

$5.00

Garofalo Pappardelle

$7.00

Gragnano

$9.00

Gluten Free Quinoa Pasta

$6.25

Sfoglini Beet Fusili

$8.00

Spreads & Sauces

Paesana Garlic Pasta Sauce

$10.00

Paesana Basil Pasta Sauce

$10.00

LK Tomato Chutney

$11.00

LK Hot Sauce

$11.00

LK Jam

$11.00

LK Mustard

$11.00

San Giuliano Alghero Pesto

$8.00

Sundried Tomatoes

$8.00

Tomato & Olive Sauce

$7.50

Garlic Confit

$10.00

Compound Butter

$12.00

Olive Tapenade

$8.00

Fig preserve

$6.00

Other

Finishing Salt

$16.00

Marcona Almonds

$9.00

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.50

7/8 Candle Pair

$20.00

1/2 Candle Pair

$10.00

Candle Box

$100.00

1/2 Candle Stick

$7.00

Alex's Fresh Eggs (12)

$7.00

Alex's fresh eggs (18)

$9.00