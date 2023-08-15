ACK Gioia 302 Underpass Rd.
FOOD & DRINK
Sandwiches
Salads
Desserts
Drinks
Aqua Panna
$2.75
Arizona Iced Tea
$2.50
Bubbly/Aha/Polar
$2.50
Coke/Diet Coke
$2.50
Cold Brew
$5.50
Coffee (Small)
$3.50
Coffee (Medium)
$3.75
Coffee (Large)
$4.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Iced Tea
$5.00
Naked Smoothie
$5.50
Pure Leaf Tea
$3.50
San Pellegrino
$3.00
Spindrift
$3.00
Springline Cold Brew
$5.00
Venas Nipper
$8.00
Venas Sipper
$17.00
Boxed Water
$3.25
Yoga Apricot Nectar
$1.50
Minute Maid Lemonade
$2.50
BEER & WINE
Wine
Other
IMPORTED CHEESE & MEAT
Meat
Cheese
Kunik Mini
$12.00
Champlain Valley
$10.00
Great Hill Blue
$21.00
High Lawn Crema Alpina
$36.00
Seal Cove Chevré
$9.75
Pont Reyes Toma/Toma Truffle
$10.75
Cypress Grove Chevré
$10.00
Mt. Tam
$27.00
St. Stephens Four Fat Fowls
$20.00
Moliterno Classic
$11.00
Grey Barn Eidolon
$35.00
Sweet Grass Thomasville
$12.50
Moliterno All Tartufo
$17.00
Salty Sea Feta
$7.00
Tapping Reeve
$13.50
Grafton Village Smoked Chili
$11.50
Grafton Village Cheddar
$12.00
Plymouth Cheddar Block
$13.00
Roccolino
$30.00
Culabro Buffalo Ricotta
$21.50
Parmesan - 24 month
$28.00
Old Chatham Gouda
$22.00
ITEMS/MERCHANDISE
Crackers
Oils
Artisons Infused Oil
$11.00
Artisons Dipping Oil
$13.00
Artisons Shake & Serve
$16.00
Artisons Basamic Glaze
$10.00
Artisons Balsamic Vinegar
$12.00
Artisons White Balsamic
$10.00
Partanna Mini Olive Oil
$6.00
Partanna Olive Oil - 1 Litre
$26.00
Partanna Olive Oil - 17 Ounce
$23.50
Mini Infused Oil - 3.38 Ounce
$13.00
Pasta
Spreads & Sauces
ACK Gioia 302 Underpass Rd. Location and Ordering Hours
(774) 323-0686
Closed