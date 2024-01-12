Acme by Full Circle 1105 E State Blvd.
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Acme Sampler$15.00
onion rings, fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, chicken strips & french fries
- Guacamole$8.00
house made guacamole & fresh fried tortilla chips
- Breadsticks$7.00
4 sticks topped with garlic butter, served with side of beer cheese or marinara
- Loaded Fries$9.00
topped with beer cheese, bacon, jalapenos, green onions & cream fraiche
- Onion Rings$6.00
crisp, golden beer battered onion rings
- Hatch chili queso dip$9.00
Queso featuring Jalapeno Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, roasted hatch green chilies & served with house fried tortilla chips
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
House made salsa & fresh fried tortilla chips
- Beef Bites$10.00
5 Italian beef bites with hot giardinerapeppers, served with marinara & parmesan
- Amy's homemade cup of soup$4.00
Choice of soup
- Amy's homemade bowl of soup$6.00
Choice of soup
- 8 Smoked Wings$14.00
served with celery, carrots, choice of sauce with ranch or blue cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
6 battered sticks fried golden & served with marinara
- Fried Pickle Spears$8.00
6 battered pickle spears, fried golden and served with Acme sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
12-14 battered mushrooms fried golden & served with Acme sauce
- Maple Leaf Farms Duck Bacon Wontons$14.00
4 duck bacon, charred sweet corn, and cream cheese crescent shaped wonton with sweet chili sauce
Sides
Acme Homeruns
- Chicken Tender Meal$14.00
4 Chicken Tenders with choice of 2 sides
- Acme Burger$16.00
8 oz flame-broiled ground brisket patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
- The Big One Breaded Tenderloin$15.00
8 oz Indiana hand-breaded pork deep fried & topped with lettuce, tomoto, onions & pickles
- Acme Onion Sliders$13.00
3 grilled ground brisket patties topped with Helen's vinegarette marinated onions
- BYO BBQ Sliders$12.00
choose between spicy chicken, crack chicken, pulled pork or brisket (+2.00) topped with housemade coleslaw & BBQ sauce choice
- Pull Pork Sandwich$13.00
Piled High with Pulled Pork and topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce choice
- Crack Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Piled High with Crack Chicken and topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce choice
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Piled High with Spicy Chicken and topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce choice
- Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Piled High with Brisket and topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce choice
- 1/2 Size Brisket Manhattan$10.00
Grilled Texas Toast topped with Mashed Potatoes, Brisket Gravy & Chives
- Full Size Brisket Manhattan$16.00
2 Pieces of Grilled Texas Toast topped with Mashed Potatoes, Brisket Gravy & Chives
- Acme Wing Basket$14.00
6 smoked wings served with celery & carrots and choice of side
Smoked BBQ
- Full Gut Buster$58.00
1/2 rack of ribs, 6 smoked wings, 1/2 lb pulled pork, 1/2 lb crack chicken, 2 sides of coleslaw and mac & cheese
- 1/2 Gut Buster$32.00
1/4 rack of baby back, 3 smoked wings, 1/4 lb. pulled pork, 1/4 lb. crack chicken, 1 side of coleslaw, 1 side of mac & cheese
- Shareable Combo$28.00
1/2 rack of baby back & 8 smoked wings with choice of sauce
- Dry Rub Full Rack Baby Back Smoked Ribs$28.00
12 baby back rib bones
- Dry Rub 1/2 Rack Baby Back Smoked Rib$16.00
6 baby back rib bones
- Brisket Mac$15.00
Bowl of Mac & Cheese topped with brisket and housemade BBQ sauce
- Porky Mac$12.00
Bowl of Mac & Cheese topped with pulled pork and housemade BBQ sauce
- Crack Mac$13.00
Bowl of Mac & Cheese topped with crack chicken and housemade BBQ sauce
- Spicy Mac$13.00
Bowl of Mac & Cheese topped with spicy chicken and housemade BBQ sauce
- 8 Smoked Wings$14.00
served with celery, carrots, choice of sauce with ranch or blue cheese
Meaty Tacos
- 3 Spicy Chicken Tacos$15.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- 3 Crack Chicken Tacos$15.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- 3 Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- 3 Brisket Tacos$17.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- 3 Maple Farms Ground Duck Tacos$18.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- One of Each Taco$23.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with each different meat option chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
Nachos
- Spicy Chicken Nachos$15.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- Crack Chicken Nachos$15.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- Brisket Nachos$15.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- Maple Farms Ground Duck Nachos$18.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- All The Meats Nachos$23.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
Just the Meat
- 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork$9.00
8 oz of pulled pork
- 1/2 lb. Crack Chicken$10.00
8 oz of crack chicken
- 1/2 lb. Spicy Chicken$10.00
8 oz of spicy chicken
- 1/2 lb. Brisket$12.00
8 oz brisket
- 1 lb. Pulled Pork$17.00
16 oz pulled pork
- 1 lb. Crack Chicken$19.00
16 oz crack chicken
- 1 lb. Spicy Chicken$19.00
16 oz spicy chicken
- 1 lb. Brisket$23.00
16 oz brisket
Kids or Lighter Appetites
- KM - Chicken Tenders$8.00
2 breaded tenders served with choice of fries, cottage cheese or applesauce
- KM - Pulled Pork Sammy$8.00
4 oz of pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce choice and side
- KM - 2 Baby Back Ribs$8.00
2 baby back rib bones and choice of side
- KM - 2 Jumbo Wings$8.00
3 smoked jumbo chicken wings and choice of sauce and side
- KM - Crack Sammy$8.00
4 oz of crack chicken and choice of side
- KM - Mac & Cheese$8.00
6 oz bowl of mac & cheese with side choice
- KM -Brisket Sammy$10.00
4 oz brisket topped with BBQ sauce and comes with choice of side
- KM - Burger Meal$10.00
4 oz grilled ground brisket patty with choice of side
Pizzas / Rolls
- ACME Deluxe$15.00+
Marinara base topped with sausage, bacon, tomato, pepperoni, black olive, green olive, red onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom & mozzarella cheese
- ACME T.N.T.$13.00+
Buffalo sauce base topped with pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese
- All The Meats$15.00+
Marinara base topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, chicken, sausage, pork, brisket & mozzarella cheese
- Taco 'Bout Speedy Gonzales$14.00+
Housemade refried bean base baked with beef taco meat and Mexican cheese blend then topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions & crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos
- The Johnny Italian Brisket$14.00+
Base choice, topped with smoked brisket, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild giardeniera peppers
- Porky Pig Pizza$13.00+
Base choice topped with smoked pulled pork, diced pickles, mozzarella cheese and a swirl of housemade BBQ sauce choice
- Foghorn Leghorn Buffalo Chicken$14.00+
Buffalo Ranch Base topped with chopped fried chicken tenders, green onions, bleu cheese crumbles and mozzarella cheese
- The Looney Toon C.B.R.$15.00+
Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, house smoked bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Bahn Mi$16.00+
Sriracha mayo base baked with marinated pulled pork, picled matchstick carrots and radished, sliced cucumbers, jalapeno topped with fresh cilantro & Hoisin sauce
- Margherita$13.00+
Marinara base baked with sliced fresh mozzarella and diced tomato garnished with fresh slied basil leaf
- A La Veg$14.00+
Marinara base topped with red onion, green pepper, tomato, mushroom, green & black olives, banana peppers & vegan cheese
- Garlic Cream Cheese Artichoke$14.00+
Alfredo marinara base baked with garlic artichoke hearts, tomato, cream cheese and topped with fresh sliced basil
- Hawaiian$13.00+
Base choice topped with dicded pepperoni, ham, red onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and housemade BBQ sauce
- BYO 1 Topping$10.00+
Base choice & 1 topping
- BYO 2 Topping$11.00+
Base choice & 2 toppings
- BYO 3 Topping$12.00+
Base choice & 3 toppings
- BYO 4 Topping$13.00+
Base choice & 4 toppings
- PB & J Pizza$12.00+
Creamy peanut butter base swirled with grape jelly baked gooey and sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Yogi Bear's Pie$14.00+
Sweet cream cheese base baked with choice of pie filling and topped with streusel crumble
- Cheesy Bacon Hash$14.00+
Cheese sauce base topped with hash browns, green onions, house smoked bacon, mozzarella and asiago cheese.
- Loaded Omelette$15.00+
Scrambled egg base topped with house smoked bacon, ham, bell pepper, green onion, tomato, mozzarella and asiago cheese.
- Sausage n Gravy$12.00+
House made sausage gravy base topped with green onion and mozzarella cheese
- Crispy Prosciutto Arugula$15.00+
Garlic butter shaved parmesan base topped with carmalized onions, sauteed mushrooms, prosciutto strips and cracked eggs
- Dough Puffs - 8$6.00
Baked sourdough puffs coated w/ garlic butter & parmesan served with marinara or beer cheese
- Dough Puffs - 16$10.00
Baked sourdough puffs coated w/ garlic butter & parmesan served with marinara or beer cheese
- ACME Cheese Roll$8.50
Sourdough filled with a blend of mozzarella & Mexican cheese, brushed with garlic butter and topped with more mozzarella and baked golden
- Garlic Cheesy Bread$8.00
4 pieces of sliced cuban bread brushed with garlic butter and baked with mozzarella cheese
- Specialty Pizza of the Month$15.00+
Salads
- Cobb Salad$10.00
Fresh chopped Romaine topped with tomato, green onion, house smoked bacon, sliced hard boilded egg, avocado, house smoked chicken and bleu cheese crumble. Served with choice of dressing
- House Salad$8.50
Fresh chopped Romaine toped with tomato, cucmber, red onion, green pepper and shredded cheddar. Served with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Fresh chopped Romaine topped with shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with Caesar or choice of dressing
- ACME Salata$9.00
Spring mix topped with tomato, black olive, green onion, pieapple, mandarin orange and feta crumbles. Served with red wine inaigrette or choice of dressing
- State Street Spinach Salad$10.00
Spinach topped with green apple, mandarin orange, green oinion, dried cherries, candied pecans, croutons and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with sweet & sour or choice of dressing
- Asian Pear (v)$10.00
Spring mix topped with toasted walnuts, pomegranate arlis and Asian pear. Served with housemade maple mustard vinaigrette or choice of dressing
- Build Your Own Salad$8.00
Choice of greens, 4 toppings, cheese and dressing
Family Meals
- Family Acme Onion Sliders Meal$50.00
10 onion sliders, basket of fries and 4 foutain drinks
- Family Breaded Tenderloin & Pizza Meal$45.00
2 breaded tenderloins, 2 sides & 14" Up to 4 Topping Pizza
- Family Acme Burger & Pizza Meal$47.00
2 Acme Burgers, 2 sides & 14" upto 4 topping pizza
- Family Brisket & Pulled Pork Meal$60.00
1 lb of brisket 1 lb of pulled pork, 4 sides, 8 buns & choice of 2 sauces
- Family BBQ Meal$65.00
1 Full Rack of Baby Back, 20 Smoked WIngs, 1 Pint of Mac & Cheese and Fry Basket
- Family Pizza Meal$60.00
1 Specialty 14" Pizza, 1 upto 4 topping 4" Pizza, Choice of 2 Salads & 4 Fountain Drinks
- Family Pizza & BBQ Meal$80.00
Any 14" Pizza, Choice of 2 Salads, 1/2 Rack of Baby Back, 12 Smoked Wings, 1 Pint of Mac & Cheese and Basket of Fries
- Family BBQ Meal$90.00
1 lb. Brisket, 1 lb. Pulled Pork, 1lb Crack Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Baby Back, 4 Sides, 8 buns, Choice of 3 Sauces
Lunch Menu
- 6 Smoked Wings w/ Side$10.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich, Coleslaw & Mac and Cheese$11.00
- Crack Chicken Sandwich w/ Side$12.00
- 1/4 Rib Basket w/ Side$13.00
- 8oz Burger w/ Side$13.00
- Brisket Sandwich w/ Side$14.00
- Half Rack Baby Back$14.00
- Full Rack Baby Back$25.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Only$7.00
- Crack Chicken Sandwich Only$8.00
- Brisket Sandwich Only$10.00
- Caesar Salad (Lunch)$7.00
- House Salad (Lunch)$7.00
- State Street Spinach Salad (Lunch)$8.50
- Cobb Salad (Lunch)$8.50
- 10" Deluxe Pizza (Lunch)$11.00
- 10" Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza (Lunch)$8.50
- 10" Pepperoni Pizza (Lunch)$7.50
- Sausage Roll (Lunch)$7.50
- 10" Cheese Pizza (Lunch)$7.00
- 14" 2 Topping Pizza w/ 2 Side Salads (Lunch)$22.00
- Breaded Tenderloin w/ Side$12.00
Vegan Menu
- Fried Cauliflower Wings$8.00
- Vegan Crab Rangoons$8.00
- Vegan Nachos$12.00
- Onion Slider (Vegan)$4.00
- Dalechos (Vegan)$10.00
- Refried Beans (Vegan)$3.00
- Pineapple Beans (Vegan)$3.00
- Fries (Vegan)$4.00
- Spicy Cauliflower Rice (Vegan)$4.00
- Cup Chickpea Soup$4.00
- Bowl Chickpea Soup$6.00
- Asian Pear Salad$10.00
- Vegan Banh Mi Pizza$15.00+
Extra BBQ
Extra Buffalo
Extra Sauce
Bar Menu
NA Beverage
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Cherry Pepsi$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Coffee$2.25
- Raspberry Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Pitcher Of Soda$10.00
- Mexican Coke$2.50
- Mexican Sprite$2.50
- Lime Jarritos$2.50
- Mandarin Jarritos$2.50
- Fruit Punch Jarritos$2.50
- Pineapple Jarritos$2.50
- 20oz To Go Soda$2.25
- Smart Water$4.00
- AHA Blueberry Pomegrante$3.00
- AHA Watermelon Lime$3.00
- Fairlife Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Fairlife Strawberry Milk$3.00
- Fairlife White Milk$3.00
- DUNKIN Iced Coffee$4.00
- Dasani Bottle Water$2.25
- Fanta Glass Bottle$2.50
- Liquid Death (all flavors)$3.00
- Minute Maid Juice Bottle$2.25
- Red Bull$3.50
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.50
- Seagrams Gingerale$2.50
Beverage Menu
Soft Drinks
20oz Cooler Drinks
- AHA Blueberry Pom$3.00
- AHA Watermelon Lime$3.00
- Fairlife Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Fairlife Milk$3.00
- Fairlife Strawberry Milk$3.00
- Mr. Pibb 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Pepsi Maxx 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Coke 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Coke Cherry 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Diet Coke 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Fanta Glass Bottle$2.25
- Coke Glass Bottle$2.25
- Sprite Glass Bottle$2.25
- Diet Coke Glass Bottle 8oz$2.00
- Dasani Water Bottle$2.25
- Fairlife Core Protein Vanilla$4.00
- Fairlife Core Protein Chocolate$4.00
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$2.25
- Minute Maid Orange/Pineapple$2.25
- Jarritos - Mandarin$2.50
- Jarritos - Lime$2.50
- Jarritos - Fruit Punch$2.50
- Dunkin Iced Coffee - FCH VNA$4.00
- Dunkin Iced Coffee - MCHA$4.00