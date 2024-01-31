ACOCA Coffee
Drinks
Cold Brew
- Cold Brew$4.50+
House roasted cold brewed coffee. Best in town!
- Nitro$5.07+
Our house-made cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen!
- Nitro Float$6.73+
Our house-made nitrogen infused cold brew coffee serves\d with a floating scoop of Chocolate Shoppe premium ice cream
- CBAL$5.64+
A mix of cold brew liquor and lightly sweetened almond milk
- Cold Brew By Ounce$0.46
- 64oz Growler$26.50
Espresso Drinks
- Affogato$6.28
Double shot of Espresso serves over your choice of Chocolate Shoppe Ice cream
- Americano$3.41+
Hot water topped with Espresso shots
- Cappuccino$4.64+
Steamed milk poured into espresso, topped with a generous layer of foam
- Con Panna$3.65+
Shots of espresso topped with whipped cream
- Cool Coffee Whip$6.92+
Shots of espresso blended with ice and your choice of flavor, topped with whipped cream
- Cortado$3.65+
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
- Dirty Chai$6.07+
Big Train chai tea with steamed milk and shots of espresso
- Dirty Blended Chai$8.39+
Shots of espresso blended with ice and Big Train chai, topped with whipped cream
- Espresso Shake$7.87+
Shots of espresso blended with your choice of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream
- Espresso Shots$2.70+
- Latte$4.64+
Espresso and steamed milk with a touch of foam
- Mocha$5.88+
Dark chocolate mixed with steamed milk, shots of espresso and topped with whipped cream
- Red Eye$3.93+
House brewed coffee topped with espresso
- Traditional Macchiato$3.65+
Espresso shots topped with a dollop of foam
Tea
- Blended Chai$6.92+
Big Train chai blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
- Matcha Latte$6.35
Matcha tea mixed with vanilla and your choice of milk
- Matcha Chiller$6.68
Matcha tea blended with vanilla, your choice of milk, and ice
- Loose Leaf Tea$2.80+
- London Fog$4.50+
Earl Gray tea with vanilla steeped with hot water and steamed milk
- Apple Harvest Chai$4.41+
- Chai Tea Latte$4.93+
- Tea Lemonade$3.93+
Non Coffee Drinks
Barista Choices
- Adam: Iced Mocha W/ Caramel And Strawberry And Soymilk And Whip$6.46+
- Alex: White Chocolate Cortado w/ Cinnamon$6.12+
- Alison: Iced Americano$3.66+
- Alyssa: Iced Matcha Latte With Strawberry Cold Foam$6.12+
- Angel: Cortado W/ Lavendar And Honey$4.40+
- Angela: Iced Latte W/ Caramel And Salt Topping$5.12+
- Bill: CBAL$5.64+
- Denise: Iced Dirty Chai$5.61+
- Edith: Lavender Nitro w/ Oat$5.82+
- Fern: Nitro w/ White Chocolate Carmel and Oat milk$5.03+
- Jonny: Nitro Cold Brew W/ Half & Half & French Vanilla$5.82+
- Kim: Kenya AA$3.93+
- Nate: Double Espresso Shots$2.70
- Russ: Brewed Coffee$2.50+
- Simon: Nicaraguan$3.93+
Food Menu
Special of the Week!
Starters
- Fries or Bust$9.00
Our world famous crunchy herbed fries (well, okay, at least 500 W College Ave famous) with tasty house-made dipping sauces
- Fruit Bowl$6.00
A melange of fresh fruits with our delicious ginger syrup
- Granola & Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Greek vanilla yogurt, homemade ACOCA granola or Caliente Cacao Granola, and fresh fruit with ginger syrup
- Curds$12.00
Half of a pound of deep fried white cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of sauce
- Bagel$3.00
Salads
- Berry patch$16.00
Spring mix tossed in a light lemon vinaigrette, crumbled fresh goat cheese, candied pecans, sliced strawberries, and pickled blueberries
- Smoked Atlantic Salmon$15.00
Smoked Atlantic salmon, pickled red onions, everything bagel spice and thinly sliced cucumbers stacked on Spring mic with our balsamic dressing
- Cobb$16.00
Baby spinach topped with crispy Neuske’s bacon chunks, garlic brined chicken, marinated tomato wedges, pickled red onion and chevre. Served with a side of lively Catalina dressing
- Frenchie$16.00
***Dressed spinach, fried breakfast potatoes, fresh goat cheese crumbles*** and two fried eggs with bacon and a balsamic dressing
Sandwiches
- NOLA Bagel$13.00
Everything bagel sandwich with mozzarella, provolone, salami, mortadella, capicola and olive spread and lightly dressed salad greens
- French Onion Grilled Cheese$12.00
Caramelized onions with mozzarella and provolone melted in between two slices of herbed garlic bread
- A Little Chicken Philly$16.00
Organic chicken, caramelized onion, diced peppers and melted provolone with hoagie spread on a bun
- Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Everything bagel toasted with two scrambled eggs, and our house cheese blend. Add Wisconsin’s Neuske’s bacon, local Quinto Sol chorizo or Mother Nature’s roasted vegetables or extra cheese with a side of ginger infused fruit salad. Try it with hot honey!
- Croissant Sandwich$12.00
Everything bagel toasted with two scrambled eggs, and our house cheese blend. Add Wisconsin’s Neuske’s bacon, local Quinto Sol chorizo or Mother Nature’s roasted vegetables or extra cheese with a side of ginger infused fruit salad. Try it with hot honey!
All Day Breakfast
- Sol Bowl$13.00
Local Quinto Sol chorizo ladled over our herbed home fries, black bean corn salsa, a dose of house-made queso, and two fried eggs
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Avocado smeared on Italian toast with pickled red onion and everything bagel seasoning, Side of ginger infused fruit salad
- Fresh Belgian Waffle$12.00
Powdered sugar and whipped salted butter on a fresh Belgian waffle with fruit salad and ginger infused syrup and Maple Dude’s maple syrup
- strawberry granola waffle$14.00
Belgian waffle, sliced fresh strawberries, Granola, Maple Dude’s java maple syrup,ginger infused fruit salad
- Lox and Bagel$15.00
Toasted Everything bagel, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, smoked Atlantic salmon, and plain cream cheese on greens
- Brussels the Veg$16.00
Roasted red pepper coulis, flash fried brussels, candied pecans, Neuske’s bacon bits, caramelized onion and 2 fried eggs
- Morning Sprouts$15.00
Flash fried brussels on a bed of sweet potato puree and topped with candied pecans and two (2) fried eggs drizzled with aged balsamic.
- Classic Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Two Scrambled eggs, our house Wisconsin cheese blend, salsa, and your choice of protein wrapped in a tortilla, with a side of our herbed home fries and roasted red pepper sauce
Sides
Bulk Coffee / Tea
Roasted Coffee
- 441 Dark Roast Sumatra (FTO)$11.00+
Heavy bodied coffee with a rich, smoky aroma, mild earthiness butterscotch and low acidity.
- Alison's Blend$11.00+
Costa Rica and Guatemala blend; Savory and tart with lemongrass, cocoa and citrus fruit with a hazelnut aftertaste.
- Classic Espresso$11.00+
A unique blend of Sumatra and Costa Rica. This blend creates a bold, earthy, chocolate and nuttiness, finishing with the perfect amount of creamy brightness.
- Colombia (FTO)$11.00+
Complex flavors with sugar cane, lemon-lime, perfumed florals, apple and clove flavors with a nutty aftertaste; bright and sweet with tart fruit acidity and a smooth mouthfeel.
- Cold Brew Blend$11.00+
Specialty ACOCA cold brew blend of fair trade organic Sumatra and Papua New Guinea. A smooth low acid 24 hour cold press with notes of chocolate and hazelnut. Recommended grind for Cold brew prep at home: Course.
- Costa Rica$11.00+
Classic South American coffee. Sweet with lots of tart acidity; lemon, toffee, almond and melon flavor.
- DECAF Mexico$11.00+
Utilizes the Swiss Water process that provides a drinkable decaf.
- Ethiopia (FTO)$11.50+
Classic African origin coffee. Balanced, sweet and smooth with toffee, lemon and mellow floral flavors.
- Guatemala (FTO)$11.00+
Toffee and ameretto flavors with tart citric acidity.
- House Blend AKA Roy's Blend (FTO)$11.25+
ACOCA original house blend. Ethiopia (FTO) and Sumatra (FTO); vegetal with lemon and cedar flavors.
- Kenya AA$11.00+
An excellent African origin based coffee. Sweet with tart acidity and smooth mouthfeel; peanut brittle, lemon and chocolate flavors.
- Light Roast$11.00+
- Mexico (FTO)$11.00+
Complex characteristics that delicately balance chocolate tones with bright acidity
- Nicaragua (FTO)$11.00+
Mellow cocoa and coffee flavors with citric acidity and a savory aftertaste.
- Overwatch Blend (APD)$11.00+
A wonderful blend inspired by a wonderful person!
- Panama$11.00+Out of stock
Complex flavors with sugar cane, lemon-lime, perfumed florals, apple and clove flavors with a nutty aftertaste; bright and sweet with tart fruit acidity and a smooth mouthfeel.
- Papua New Guinea (FTO)$11.00+
Heavy with cedar flavor.
- Peru (FTO)$11.00+
Savory and sweet with citric acidity and a smooth mouth feel; almond and citrus fruit flavors with an herbal aftertaste.
- Sumatra (FTO)$11.00+
Sweet and tangy acidity and a smooth mouthfeel; grapefruit and sweet cedar flavors.
- Tanzania Peaberry$11.00+
Sweet and savory with praline and cocoa flavors.