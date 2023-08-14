Acre Pizza - Cotati Highway 116
NY THIN CRUST PIZZA ROUND 16 IN
NY Fungi
Mycopia & cremini mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, fontina, red onion, Matos cheese, Pecorino Romano, EVOO, lemon zest
NY Margherita
Double 8 Dairy mozzarella, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano
NY Meat Lovers
SOCO Meat Co. Italian sausage, bacon, Zoe’s pepperoni, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, spicy marinara, wild oregano
NY Original Cheese
mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, marinara, wild oregano
NY Pepperoni
Zoe’s pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella, marinara, wild oregano
NY Pesto
pesto, mozzarella, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, Dorati tomatoes, walnuts
NY Pig & Poblano
SOCO Meat Co. bacon, roasted poblano peppers, mozzarella, Dorati tomatoes, chili jam
NY Potato
thinly sliced potatoes, mozzarella, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, rosemary, S&P
NY Puttanesca
anchovies, kalamata olives, cremini mushrooms, capers, Pecorino Romano, marinara
NY Salsiccia Bianca
Mozzarella, black olives, mushrooms, sausage, basil, garlic oil
NY Spicy Sausage
SOCO Meat Co. Italian sausage, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano
NY Summer Solstice
marinara, mozzarella, spinach, roasted bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, garlic oil
DETROIT
Detroit Cheese
brick cheddar, mozzarella, marinara
Detroit Green
pesto, roasted Dorati tomatoes, Pecorino Romano
Detroit Pepperoni
Zoe’s pepperoni, brick cheddar, mozzarella, marinara
Detroit Pineapple
fresh pineapples, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, Mike’s Hot Honey
Detroit Ranch
SOCO Meat Co. bacon, smoked chicken, pesto, Grana Padano, ranch dressing, dried parsley
Detroit Veggie
brick, cheese, mozzarella, kalamata olives, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, red onions, Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, fennel, red onion
Detroit Couch Potato
PLANT-BASED & VEGAN
NY Vegan Fungi
Mycopia & cremini mushrooms, spinach, vegan cheese, red onion, EVOO, lemon zest
NY Vegan Pepperoni
vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano
NY Vegan Potato
thinly sliced potatoes, vegan cheese, rosemary, S&P
NY Vegan Spicy Sausage
Beyond Sausage, vegan cheese, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano
Detroit Vegan Sausage
Beyond Meat sausage, fennel, red onion, vegan cheese, marinara, basil
Detroit Vegan Vegetable
mushrooms, black olives, vegan cheese, marinara
SALADS
Acre Chopped
romaine, salami, provolone, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onions, black olives, aged parmesan, Italian herb dressing
Caesar
romaine, Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing
Grains, Greens & Roots
baby kale, roasted beets, farro, pickled radishes, goat cheese, dill, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette dressing
Orchard
gems & baby kale, dried cherries, tamari spiced almonds, gorgonzola, Dijon Champagne vinaigrette
Tri-Colore
arugula, romaine, radicchio, lemon & olive oil dressing
SIDES
DRINKS
BEER
PANTRY
Dough - Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 count)
Six of our delicious Chocolate chip cookies ready for you to bake fresh at home (Frozen)
Pizza Dough
284 g. Pizza dough (Makes one 12in Pizza) (Frozen)
Acre Ranch Dressing 12 ounces
12oz. - Made in house, Ingredients: Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Jalapeño