Cluck N Mooh Acworth
BURGERS
MOOOHHHH
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
BBQ OINK
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
AVO AVO
ranch, lettuce, tomato, avocado
THREE LITTLE PEPPERS
chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, 3 pepper mix, pepper jack cheese
MOOHSHROOM
truffle mayo, grilled shataki and crimini mushrooms, swiss cheese
PASTRA MOOH ME
pastrami. Coleslaw, russian dressing, swiss cheese
HUFF AND I'LL PUFF
pulled pork, spicy bbq, pickled onions and jalapenos
BUILD YOUR OWN
SON OF OINK
Choice of Beef, Turkey, Chicken or Black Bean, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, American Cheese and Bacon.
EL FIDEL
Burger Patty, Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mooh Sauce
OH PHILLY GOOSE
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mayo, American cheese on a 8'' hoagie roll.
SHARK BAIT
6 oz Salmon Filet, lettuce, tomato, citrus aioli served on a parkerhouse bun
YO MY BRISKET
burger patty, smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapeno
SALADS
COBB SALAD
field greens, cucumber, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, fried egg, ranch dressing
MANGO AVOCADO SALAD
field greens, avocado, mango, radish, goat cheese, chipotle dressing
SOUTHWEST
Field greens, tomatoes, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese. Served with Poblano Ranch