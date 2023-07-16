BURGERS

MOOOHHHH

$7.59

mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese

BBQ OINK

$7.99

bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese

AVO AVO

$7.89

ranch, lettuce, tomato, avocado

THREE LITTLE PEPPERS

$7.89

chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, 3 pepper mix, pepper jack cheese

MOOHSHROOM

$7.89

truffle mayo, grilled shataki and crimini mushrooms, swiss cheese

PASTRA MOOH ME

$8.29

pastrami. Coleslaw, russian dressing, swiss cheese

HUFF AND I'LL PUFF

$9.29

pulled pork, spicy bbq, pickled onions and jalapenos

BUILD YOUR OWN

$6.84
SON OF OINK

$7.89

Choice of Beef, Turkey, Chicken or Black Bean, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, American Cheese and Bacon.

EL FIDEL

$10.99

Burger Patty, Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mooh Sauce

OH PHILLY GOOSE

$11.99

Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mayo, American cheese on a 8'' hoagie roll.

SHARK BAIT

$12.99

6 oz Salmon Filet, lettuce, tomato, citrus aioli served on a parkerhouse bun

YO MY BRISKET

$12.99

burger patty, smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapeno

SALADS

COBB SALAD

$10.99

field greens, cucumber, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, fried egg, ranch dressing

MANGO AVOCADO SALAD

$11.99

field greens, avocado, mango, radish, goat cheese, chipotle dressing

SOUTHWEST

$10.99

Field greens, tomatoes, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese. Served with Poblano Ranch

WINGS

6 CLUCKS

$10.99
12 CLUCKS

$17.99
18 CLUCKS

$26.99

TENDERS

Hand breaded to order jumbo tenders.
4 CLUCKERS

$9.99

Hand breaded, made to order.

6 CLUCKERS

$12.99

Hand breaded, made to order.

8 CLUCKERS

$15.99

Hand breaded, made to order.

GRAZING PLATES

K POP

$10.99

Pulled pork, ranch, Korean BBQ, onions, tomatoes, cabbage and cheddar cheese served over fries.

ELMER SPUD

$10.99

Crispy chicken, buffalo, ranch, tomatoes, onion and cheddar cheese served over fries.

THE B.FF

$11.99

Brisket, BBQ sauce, onions, jalapenos and cheddar cheese served over fries

GRILLED CHEESE

Tom and cheese

$8.99

Peter Popper

$8.99

Garlic Cheese

$8.99

Plane Jane

$8.99

SIDES

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.69
BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$4.29

Flash fried and seasoned with house seasoning

HAYSTACK ONIONS

$3.99
FRIED PICKLES

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99
GARLIC PARM FRIES

$3.49

Tots

$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Sweet Garlic Parm Fries

$3.99

Garlic Parm tots

$3.99

Avocado Fries

$6.49

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.49

MOOH SHAKES

CHOCA CHOCA CHU CHU

$8.49
THIS PUN IS SO VANILLA

$8.49
SUPER STRABERLISTIC EXPIALIDOCIOUS

$8.49
ORR-REE-OOO-OOOREEEEEE-OOO

$8.49
BROWNIE CHIKI WOW WOW

$8.49

WHY YOU SO SALTY

$8.49
SWEET HOME COTTON CANDY

$8.49

REGULAR SHAKES

CHOCALATE

$6.49

STRAWBERRY

$6.49

VANILLA

$6.49

OREO

$6.49

LITTLE CLUCKERS

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

KIDS NUGGETS

$8.99

Hand breaded kids nuggets

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

ADD SAUCE

Extra sauces on side

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SD BUFFALO HOT

$0.50

SD BUFFALO MEDIUM

$0.50

SD BUFFALO MILD

$0.50

SD CLUCKIN BOURBON

$0.50

SD GARLIC PARM

$0.50

SD HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

$0.50

SD JERK

$0.50

SD KOREAN BBQ

$0.50

SD LEMON PEPPER

$0.50

SD LEMON PEPPER HOT

$0.50

SD MANGO HABANERO

$0.50

SD RANCH

$0.50

SD TERIYAKI

$0.50

SD CHIPOTLE

$0.50

SD MOOH SAUCE

$0.50

SD HONEY SIRACHA

$0.50

GIFT CARDS

GIFT CARDS