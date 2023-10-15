Adamo's 2107 P St
Antipasti
Arancini
3 fried risotto balls with a mozzarella center, marinara
Diane's Bread
garlic, olive oil, parmigiano, marinara
Delicata Squash
roasted delicata squash, microbasil, spicy honey, pomegranate arils, toasted pistachios
Octopus
fried octopus, crispy grilled Yukon potatoes, salsa verde, fennel, lemon
Stuffed Cherry Peppers
sweet and hot marinated cherry peppers stuffed with chevre goat cheese
Insalate
Caesar
romaine, croutons, parmigiano, homemade anchovy dressing
Harvest Salad*
radicchio, spinach, roasted butternut squash, apple, cauliflower, creamy red wine vinaigrette (this dressing contains egg, upon request it can be substituted with our house red wine vinaigrette for a vegan option)
House
mixed greens, preserved tomato, pickled red onion, red wine vinaigrette
Panini
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
basil marinated Mary's chicken breasts, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, aioli
Destini's Sandwich
tomatoes, caramelized onions, piquillo peppers, avocado, roasted garlic, chili flakes, spianch
Meatball Sub
mozzarella, marinara
BLT
applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, aioli
Adamo's Cheeseburger
1/3lb Certified Angus beef, jalapeno aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, homemade pickles
Pasta
Carbonara
spaghetti, applewood smoked bacon, garlic, egg, grana padano
Bolognese
pappardelle, Certified Angus ground beef, mirepoix, san marzano tomatoes
Alfredo
pappardelle, parmesan cream
Fall Gnocchi
sweet potato and yam gnocchi in a brown butter sage sauce with roasted butternut squash, broccoli rabe, walnuts, and pancetta
Four Cheese Ravioli
calabrian chili and garlic oil, basil pesto, pine nuts
Salmon Picatta
pappardele, grilled salmon, lemon caper sauce
Adult's Meatballs
spaghetti, meatballs, marinara, parmigiano, basil
Creamy White Wine
pappardelle, roasted butternut squash, cauliflower, chili flakes, parsley
Adult's Red Sauce
spaghetti, marinara, parmigiano, basil