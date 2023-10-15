Popular Items

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$18.00

basil marinated Mary's chicken breasts, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, aioli


Antipasti

Arancini

$16.00+

3 fried risotto balls with a mozzarella center, marinara

Diane's Bread

$12.00

garlic, olive oil, parmigiano, marinara

Delicata Squash

Delicata Squash

$12.00

roasted delicata squash, microbasil, spicy honey, pomegranate arils, toasted pistachios

Octopus

$15.00

fried octopus, crispy grilled Yukon potatoes, salsa verde, fennel, lemon

Stuffed Cherry Peppers

$8.00

sweet and hot marinated cherry peppers stuffed with chevre goat cheese

Insalate

Caesar

$14.00

romaine, croutons, parmigiano, homemade anchovy dressing

Harvest Salad*

$14.00

radicchio, spinach, roasted butternut squash, apple, cauliflower, creamy red wine vinaigrette (this dressing contains egg, upon request it can be substituted with our house red wine vinaigrette for a vegan option)

House

$11.00

mixed greens, preserved tomato, pickled red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Panini

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$18.00

basil marinated Mary's chicken breasts, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, aioli

Destini's Sandwich

$16.00

tomatoes, caramelized onions, piquillo peppers, avocado, roasted garlic, chili flakes, spianch

Meatball Sub

$16.00

mozzarella, marinara

BLT

$15.00

applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, aioli

Adamo's Cheeseburger

$18.00

1/3lb Certified Angus beef, jalapeno aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, homemade pickles

Pasta

Carbonara

$22.00

spaghetti, applewood smoked bacon, garlic, egg, grana padano

Bolognese

$24.00

pappardelle, Certified Angus ground beef, mirepoix, san marzano tomatoes

Alfredo

$18.00

pappardelle, parmesan cream

Fall Gnocchi

$24.00

sweet potato and yam gnocchi in a brown butter sage sauce with roasted butternut squash, broccoli rabe, walnuts, and pancetta

Four Cheese Ravioli

$23.00

calabrian chili and garlic oil, basil pesto, pine nuts

Salmon Picatta

$24.00

pappardele, grilled salmon, lemon caper sauce

Adult's Meatballs

$22.00

spaghetti, meatballs, marinara, parmigiano, basil

Creamy White Wine

$24.00

pappardelle, roasted butternut squash, cauliflower, chili flakes, parsley

Adult's Red Sauce

$20.00

spaghetti, marinara, parmigiano, basil

Pesto Genovese

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

spaghetti

Kid's Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kid's BLT

$9.00

Secondi

Risotto

$20.00

butternut squash puree, cauliflower, broccoli rabe, sage, pecorino romano (can be made vegan upon request)

Meatballs and Polenta

$19.00

pork and Certified Angus beef meatballs, creamy polenta, marinara, parmigiano, basil

Ossobucco

$26.00Out of stock

Dolci

Tiramisu

$10.00

espresso ladyfingers, coffee custard, Kahlua coffee mousse

Cannoli

$8.00

whipped ricotta marscapone cream, chocolate ganache

Panna cotta

$9.00

Chocolate Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Aioli

$1.00

Jalapeno Aioli

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Parmigiano

$1.00

Fries

$4.00

Marinara

$2.00

Meatballs

$7.00

Polenta

$5.00

Chicken

$7.00

Salmon

$9.00

Garlic bread

$2.00