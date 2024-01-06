Adams Ribs East 921 Chesapeake Avenue
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bacon Cheddar Skins$11.99
Four potato skins topped with bacon & cheddar cheese.
- Boneless Wings$14.99
10 boneless chicken wings tossed in Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, Old Bay, or Hawg sauce. Served with ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
- Buffalo Fried Ribs$16.99
4-6 Bone-in ribs deep fried and tossed in Adam's Buffalo sauce
- Buffalo Tenders$10.99
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with you choice of dipping sauce
- Chips & Dip$9.99
Corn tortilla chips served with homemade queso & salsa
- Crab Dip$16.99
Served with baked bread
- Crab Pretzel$14.99
Adam's homemade crab dip served on a baked pretzel topped with cheddar cheese
- Crock of Mac$7.49
Fresh homemade Mac & Cheese topped with cheddar cheese and homemade queso
- Fresh Mozzarella$9.99
Homemade, lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce
- Gator Wings$16.99
Oven baked, grilled, then tossed in Hawg gator sauce (8)
- Nacho's Supreme$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, chili, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.
- Onion Ring Appetizer$7.99
- Quesadilla$9.99
With cheese, tomatoes, and onions with your choice of filling.
- Raw Veggies & Dip$10.99
Carrots, celery, cucumbers, broccoli, tomatoes & peppers. Served with a ranch dipping sauce
- Seared Tuna$15.99
Your choice of Cajun, jerk or salt and pepper seasoning. Served over a seaweed salad, garnished with Siracha, Wasbi, Chipotle Mao, and a Sesame Ginger Glaze. All sauces served on the side for To Go orders.
- Spiced Shrimp$14.99+
Served with cocktail sauce
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
Served with salsa & tortilla chips
- Wings$14.99
8 wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Soups & Salads
- Chili$6.99
Our homemade famous recipe.
- Small House Salad$6.99
A small house salad of mixed greens
- Small Caesar$7.99
Crisp romaine with Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons.
- Large House Salad$7.99
A house salad of mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and croutons. Add a protein of your choice.
- Large Caesar Salad$8.99
Crisp romaine with Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons.
- Grilled Steak Salad$18.99
Grilled 6oz strip steak over our house mixed green salad with roasted red peppers and parmesan cheese.
- Grilled Portabella Mushroom Salad$13.99
Grilled marinated portabella mushroom over our house mixed green salad with roasted red peppers and parmesan cheese.
Entrees
- Full Rack$25.99
Our famous baby back pork ribs served with your choice of two sides.
- Small Rack$20.99
Our famous baby back pork ribs served with your choice of two sides.
- 1/2 Chicken$14.99
A slow cooked half chicken with leg, thigh, and breast
- Rib & Chicken$27.99
A small rack of ribs with a 1/2 chicken
- BBQ Shrimp Dinner$23.99
Nine skewered shrimp wrapped in bacon with Adam's BBQ sauce
- BBQ Shrimp & Rib$28.49
Three bacon wrapped shrimp & a small rack of ribs
- BBQ Shrimp & Chicken$22.49
Three bacon wrapped shrimp & a half chicken
- New York Strip Steak$29.99
A 14oz cut of aged choice beef
- Prime Rib Steak$29.99
A 14oz cut from a slow roasted prime rib then grilled.
- Center Cut Filet$27.99
8oz cut of choice beef tenderloin
- Pork Chop Rib Eye$17.99
Boneless 8oz cut grilled with your choice of BBQ, Bourbon sauce, or House marinade.
- Brisket Dinner$19.99
8oz of our dry rubbed smoked brisket drizzled with your choice of sauce
- Crab Cake Dinner$34.99
Two broiled 5oz homemade crab cakes
- BBQ by the Bay$35.99
Three bones of BBQ ribs, Three BBQ bacon wrapped shrimp, and a 5oz crab cake
- Steak & Cake$37.99
8oz beef tenderloin served with a 5 oz crab cake
- Rack & Cake$33.99
Half rack of BBQ ribs served with a 5oz crab cake
- Grilled Salmon$21.99
8oz fillet in a citrus marinade then grilled
- Petite Salmon$15.99
Pan seared 4oz salmon drizzled with a balsamic glaze and served with two sides of your choice.
Online Sandwich Platters
- BBQ Chix Sand Platter$12.49
6oz Chicken breast grilled with Adam's BBQ sauce. Served on Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickle.
- Buffalo Chicken Platter$13.49
Lightly breaded fried & dipped in Adam's spicy wing sauce. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing.
- Burger Platter$13.99
8oz Fresh ground chuck grilled and served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickle.
- Cajun Chix Sand Platter$12.49
6oz Cajun grilled chicken breast. Served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickles.
- Chicken Ham Swiss Platter$13.49
6oz chicken breast grilled with Adam's BBQ sauce topped with ham & swiss cheese. Served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickles.
- Crab Cake Sandwich Platter$22.99
5oz. of lump backfin, "All killer no filler" broiled. Served with on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickles.
- Grilled Tuna Platter$16.99
A 6oz. "dolphin safe" tuna steak grilled with a spicy lemon butter. Served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickles.
- Marinated Chix Sand Platter$12.49
6oz. in our house marinade grilled. Served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickles.
- New Yorker Platter$18.99
6oz. New York Strip with mushrooms, onions & provolone cheese on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
- Pig Pickin Platter$11.99
Adam's slow roasted pulled pork with a Carolina style vinegar BBQ sauce.
- Pork BBQ Platter$11.99
Slow roasted and mixed with Adam's homemade BBQ sauce.
- Portobello Sandwich Platter$12.99
Grilled marinated Portobello mushroom topped with roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, a balsamic drizzle and pesto spread.
- Primer Platter$18.99
A one half inch cut of prime rib with melted provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickles.
- Brisket Sand Platter$14.99
Sliced and piled high. Topped with your choice of sauce.
A la Carte
- 1/2 Chicken$10.99
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.49
- Brisket Sandwich$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.49
- Burger$10.99
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$9.49
- Chix, Ham, Swiss Sandiwch$10.99
- Crab Cake Sandwich$19.99
- Full Rack Ribs$21.99
- Grilled Tuna Sandwich$13.99
- Marinated Chicken Sandwich$9.49
- New Yorker Sandwich$15.99
- Pig Pickin Sandwich$8.99
- Pork BBQ Sandwich$8.99
- Portobello Sandwich$9.99
- Primer Sandwich$15.99
- Small Rack Ribs$16.99
- BBQ Bacon Shrimp Skewer$6.99
Three bacon wrapped shrimp with BBQ sauce
A La Carte Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Baked Apple Pie$4.99
Fresh baked apple pie. Served with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream
- Fudge Brownie Sundae$6.99
Fudge brownie served with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce
- Key Lime Pie$4.99
Our homemade cool and tangy sweet treat
- Smith Island Cake$6.99
Layers upon layers of moist cake and icing. Maryland's state dessert.
- Bourbon Pecan Pie$5.99
Georgia pecans and Kentucky bourbon baked in an all butter shortbread crust.
- Brownie$2.25
- Ice Cream$2.99
- Root Beer Float$4.99