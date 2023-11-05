Addi's Darbar
FOOD
Appetizer
- Papadum Roasted$2.95
Crispy Lentil wafer
- Fried Papadum$3.25
Crispy lentil wafer
- Vegetable Samosas$6.50
Savory pastry with mildly spiced potatoes and peas
- Onion Bhajia$6.50
Crisp onion fritters
- Vegetable Pakoras$6.50
Mildly spiced vegetable fritters
- Mysore Aloo Samosas$6.50
Mini samosas stuffed with mild spices, potatoes and herbs
- Bombay Aloo Pakoras$6.50
Potato fritters marinated in a spicy tandoori masala
- Chicken Samosas$7.50
Minced chicken seasoned with Spices wrapped in a pastry.
- Chicken Pakoras$7.95
juicy chicken breast fritters in garlicy batter
- Mirchiwalla Wings$7.75
Fiery red hot chicken wings . Chefs own special creative recipe
- Amchur Shrimp$14.50
Shrimp marinated in dry mango and rock salt with spices and baked in a clay ownen
Salads
Vegetarian
- Saag Aloo$17.95
Spinach and potatoes cooked in a mild spices
- Saag Paneer$18.75
Spinach and homemade cottage cubes sautéed with garlic and mild spices
- Vegetable Makhani$17.95
Mixed veges in tomato and ginger curry sauce
- Baigan Bharta$17.95
Charbroiled eggplant cooked with onions , tomatoes in mild spices
- Malai Kofta$17.95
Cheese, vegetables, and nut kabobs in delicate cashew nut curry sauce
- Paneer Makhani$18.75
Homemade cottage cheese in a mild tomato and ginger curry sauce
- Paneer Korma$18.75
Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in a creamy cahewnut curry sauce
- Channa Palak$17.95
Spinach & garbanzo beans cooked in mild spices
- Dal Makhani$16.50
Assorted black lentils cooked with onions . garlic and spices
- Paneer Methi$18.95
Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in a fenugreek herb and cashewnut sauce
- Navratan Korma$17.95
Mixed veges in a creamy cashewnut curry suce
- Maatar Paneer$17.95
Peas and homemade cottage cheese cubes in a mild curry sauce
- Baigan Paneer$18.95
Charbroiled eggplant and homemade cottage cheese cubes with , onions , tomatoes in mild spices
Vegan
- Aloo Gobhi$17.95
A traditional potato and cauliflower blend
- Gobhi Matar Artichoke$17.95
Fresh cauliflower, peas, artichoke, and roma tomatoes with a blend of herbal spices
- Chana Masala$17.95
Garbanzo beans cooked with onions and Kashmiri spices
- Vegetable Curry$17.95
Mixed vegetables cooked with garlic, ginger, and spices in a curry sauce
- Vegetable Vindaloo$17.95
Mixed vegetables cooked in a "fiery red hot and tangy" curry sauce. Specialty of Goa
Specialities
- Tandoori Chicken$18.95
Half a chicken marinated with fresh garlic - ginger, yogurt and mild spices, baked in a clay oven
- Chicken Tikka$19.95
Chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, and mild spices (white meat only)
- Chicken Combo$19.95
Tandoori chicken & chicken tikka combo
- Chicken Katakat (Spicy)$19.95
Chicken breast marinated with garlic, tomato, parsley and hot kashmiri peppers
- Mahi Mahi Tikka$22.95
Mahi Mahi fish steaks cut into cubes, marinated with garlic, ginger, mild spices and baked in a clay oven
- Tandoori Shrimp$25.95
Jumbo shrimp marinated with garlic and light spices
- Lamb Chops$37.95
Rack of lamb royal (Coastal lamb from New Zealand) marinated with Chef Gurbachan's special recipe and baked in a clay oven
Poultry
- Chicken Korma$19.95
Chicken in a delicate cashew nut curry sauce
- Saag Chicken$19.95
Chicken simmered with spinach, herbs and spices
- Chicken Curry$19.95
Authentic chicken curry for curry lovers
- Chicken Vindaloo$19.95
Chicken cooked in a "fiery red hot and tangy" curry sauce. Specialty of Goa!
- Butter Chicken$21.50
Shredded tandoor chicken in a mild ginger and tomato curry sauce
- Chicken Tikka Masala$21.95
Tender chicken cubes cooked in an aromatic and delicious zesty tomato and ginger sauce (White meat only)
- Chicken Tikka Methi$21.95
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, backed in a clay oven and then cooked with fenugreek (herb) and mild spices
- Baigan Chicken$19.95
Chicken with charbroiled eggplant in mild spices (White meat only)
Lamb
- Rogan Josh$21.95
Lamb curry cooked in traditional kashmiri style
- Saag Lamb$21.95
Tender lamb cubes cooked with spinach and spices
- Lamb Vindaloo$21.95
Lamb cooked in a "fiery hot and tangy" curry sauce. Specialty of Goa!
- Lamb Korma$21.95
Tender lamb in a delicate cashew nut curry sauce
- Lamb Tikka Masala$21.95
Lamb cubes marinated and baked in a clay oven and served in a mild tomato and ginger curry sauce
Seafood
- Shrimp Masala$21.95
Goan style shrimp curry simmered with coconut milk
- Shrimp Vindaloo$21.95
Shrimp cooked in a "fiery hot and tangy" curry sauce. Specialty of Goa!
- Fish Masala$21.95
Catch of the day cooked with malabar spices and coconut
- Scallops Malabar$22.95
Jumbo scallops cooked in a fresh garlic curry sauce
Rice
- Basmati Rice (1/2)$3.30
- Basmati Rice$5.75
- Vegetable Biryani$18.95
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables cooked with spices
- Chicken Biryani$20.95
Seasoned chicken cooked with saffron rice & spices
- Lamb Biryani$21.95
Succulent lamb cooked with basmati rice, herbs and spices
- Shrimp Briyani$21.95
Shrimp cooked with saffron rice and spices
- Peas Pulao$8.95
Basmati rice flavored with green peas, caramelized onions and aromatic spices
Exotic Breads
On the Side
Desserts
- Carrot Halwa$9.95
Fresh carrot pudding
- Gulab Jamun$7.95
Homemade cottage cheese with dry milk with rosewater and honey
- Kulfi$9.95
Indian ice cream made with pistachio
- Mango Kulfi$9.95
Indian ice cream made with mango
- House Special Kulfi$16.95
Indian ice cream made with pistachio, cashew, cardamom seeds, and orange
WINE
Sparkling
White & Rose
- Albrecht Reisling$45.00
- Crossings$44.00
- Fleur Du Cap$40.00
- Hugel Pinot Gris$48.00
- Stone Cellars$40.00
- Jordan Chard$75.00
- Wht Zin$27.00
- Pale Rose$42.00
- Errazuriz Chard$48.00
- Esperto Pinot Gris$38.00
- Pinot Gris$14.00
- St. Clrs Chard$10.00
- Corkage$15.00
- Fleur Du Cap$10.00
- Crossings$11.00
- Albrecht Reisling$12.00
- Esperto Pg$10.00
- Errazuriz Chard$13.00
- Pale Rose$11.00
Reds
- Silk & Spice$48.00
- Boen Pinot$48.00
- Frank Family$88.00
- Justin Cab$60.00
- Prisoner$86.00
- Jordan Cab$120.00
- Caymus Winery$170.00
- Stone Celrs Cab$44.00
- Mt. Veeder$32.00
- Mont Redon$48.00
- Saratori Pinot$40.00
- La Linda$44.00
- Leviathan$63.00
- Quilt Threadcount$52.00
- Boen Pinot$13.00
- Silk & Spice$13.00
- Stone C Cab$11.00
- Justin$16.00
- Saratori Pinot$10.00
- Quilt Threadcuont$14.00