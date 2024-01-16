Di Arie Interlude 2019

Like all of its predecessors, the 2018 "Interlude" is a blend of Primitivo, Zinfandel, Syrah and Petite Sirah. This wine created to be a food wine is elegantly crafted and magnificently balanced to enhance the flavors of any food. The name "Interlude", which is the instrumental music played between the parts of a song, was appropriately chosen as a metaphor to the interaction between wine and food. The composition of the 2018 vintage favors the Primitivo and Zinfandel with 76% of the blend. These four varietals are remarkably compatible acting together with synergy and harmony. The layers of dark berry aromas and flavors are complemented with smoke and game with hints of chocolate and herbal, earthy notes carrying all the way to the finish. Varietal Content: 37% Primitivo, Estate Grown 39% Zinfandel, Estate Grown 16% Syrah, Estate Grown 8% Petite Sirah, Estate Grown Region Sierra Foothills CA