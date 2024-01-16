Adornetto's
Pizza
Large Pizza
- Large Pizza$13.75
- Large Unbaked$13.75
- Large Deluxe$13.75
- Large A Veggie$13.75
- Large Classic$13.75
- Large Meat Lovers$13.75
- Large Diablo$13.75
- Large Love Pie$15.25
- Large Meatball$16.75
- Large Serious Cheese$15.25
- Large Alfredo Pizza$15.25
- Large Tuscan Pizza$15.25
- Large Deluxe Unbaked$13.75
- Large A Veggie Unbaked$13.75
- Large Classic Unbaked$13.75
- Large Meat Lovers Unbaked$13.75
- Large Diablo Unbaked$13.75
- Large Love Pie Unbaked$15.25
- Large Meatball Unbaked$16.75
- Large Serious Cheese Unbaked$15.25
- Large Alfredo Pizza Unbaked$15.25
- Large Tuscan Pizza Unbaked$15.25
- Unbaked Pan$0.95
Small Pizza
- Small Pizza$9.50
- Small Unbaked$9.50
- Small Cauliflower$14.00
- Small Cauliflower Unbaked$14.00
- Small Deluxe$9.50
- Small A Veggie$9.50
- Small Classic$9.50
- Small Meat Lovers$9.50
- Small Diablo$9.50
- Small Love Pie$10.50
- Small Meatball$11.70
- Small Serious Cheese$10.60
- Small Alfredo Pizza$10.70
- Small Tuscan Pizza$10.70
- Small Deluxe Unbaked$9.50
- Small A Veggie Unbaked$9.50
- Small Classic Unbaked$9.50
- Small Meat Lovers Unbaked$9.50
- Small Diablo Unbaked$9.50
- Small Love Pie Unbaked$10.50
- Small Meatball Unbaked$11.70
- Small Serious Cheese Unbaked$10.60
- Small Alfredo Pizza Unbaked$10.70
- Small Tuscan Pizza Unbaked$10.70
- Unbaked Pan$0.95
Mini Pizza
- Mini Pizza$6.25
- Mini Unbaked$6.25
- Mini Deluxe$6.25
- Mini A Veggie$6.25
- Mini Classic$6.25
- Mini Meat Lovers$6.25
- Mini Diablo$6.25
- Mini Meatball$6.85
- Mini Serious Cheese$6.55
- Mini Alfredo Pizza$6.75
- Mini Tuscan Pizza$6.75
- Mini Deluxe Unbaked$6.25
- Mini A Veggie Unbaked$6.25
- Mini Classic Unbaked$6.25
- Mini Meat Lovers Unbaked$6.25
- Mini Diablo Unbaked$6.25
- Mini Meatball Unbaked$6.85
- Mini Serious Cheese Unbaked$6.55
- Mini Alfredo Unbaked$6.75
- Mini Tuscan Unbaked$6.75
Pasta
Entrees
- Spaghetti
Homemade pasta served with the Adornetto's family sauce and two meatballs$7.50
- Meat Ravioli
Ravioli filled with meat and served with Adornetto's Family Sauce.$10.00
- Lasagna
Our 14 layer lasagna with ricotta, Romano, mozzarella, meatballs and Adornetto's Family Sauce$11.75
- Manicotti
One tube of pasta filled with Romano, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses with Adornetto's Family Sauce$10.00
- Cheese Tortellini
Tortellini filled with ricotta and Romano cheeses served with Adornetto's Family Sauce$10.00
- Tuscan Chicken
Marinated chicken strips sauteed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Tuscan Sauce and penne pasta$9.55
- Penne Carbonara
Fresh spinach, bacon, fresh garlic, tossed with penne and alfredo sauce$11.55
- Penne Pomodoro
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil sauteed with penne pasta$9.00
- Sausage and Sweet Peppers
Italian sausage, tri-colored sweet peppers tossed with penne and Adornetto's Family Sauce$14.50
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy white sauce with garlic and parmesan cheese tossed with house made fettuccine$12.00
- Italian Trio
Small Portions
Family Style
- Family Style Manicotti$29.00
- Family Style Ravioli$29.00
- Family Style Penne Pomodoro$29.00
- Family Style Spaghetti$29.00
- Family Style Cheese Tortellini$29.00
- Family Style Chicken Alfredo$36.00
- Family Style Fettuccine Alfredo$36.00
- Family Style Chicken Penne Pomodoro$36.00
- Family Style Lasagna$36.00
- Family Style Penne Carbonara$36.00
- Family Style Sausage and Sweet Peppers$36.00
- Family Style Tuscan Chicken$36.00
Salads, soups, breads, extras
Salad
- Salad
Iceberg lettuce, slice of tomato, house made dressing$4.25
- Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, slice of tomato, house made dressing$4.25
- OUT OF STOCKTomato Salad
Fresh vine ripe tomatoes, with our Italian dressing and basilOUT OF STOCK$4.25
- Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and mild peppers with choice of dressing$2.75
- Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, bacon and sliced chicken breast with choice of dressing$4.65
- Chopped Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, and feta cheese with choice of dressing$5.70
- Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, artichokes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette$5.35
- Giant Salad$24.00
- Crackers
Sandwiches
- Hero Sub
Salami, hot ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mild peppers on a hero bun$7.45
- Veggie Sub
Tri-colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese on a hero bun$7.20
- Meatball Sub
Hand rolled meatballs with sauce and mozzarella cheese on a hero bun$7.70
- Italian Hot Sausage Sub
Spicy hot Italian sausage, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a hero bun$7.70
- Hamburger Sub$6.65
- Salami Sub$6.65
- Italian Ham Sub$7.45