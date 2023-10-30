Arepa Express Backyard Social
Antojitos
Mini arepas deep fried to perfection paired with Nata (Homemade Venezuelan Cream)
Rustic & thin Venezuelan corn pancakes filled with Queso de mano cheese
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake filled with your choice of protein and shredded mozzarella cheese. Please select chicken, pernil, or shredded beef. Protein preference must be selected.
5 pc. per order
One per order
5 pc. per order
5 pc. per order Drizzled with Nutella & powered sugar
Tostones topped with beef, chicken, pulled pork & potato sticks. Drizzled with our famous garlic-cilantro ailoi sauce and grated cheese.
Las Classicas
Las Poderosas
Arepa Pabellon is a mixture of a very popular Venezuelan dish made of shredded beef, mozzarella, savory black beans and sweet plantains.
Arepa Dominó a simple yet delicious arepa comprised of savory black beans, mozzarella, and sweet plantains.
For those who prefer a meatless option, this arepa includes non-dairy cheese, black beans, sweet plantains and avocado.
Everyone’s favorite, our flavorful Santa Fe arepa is the definition of healthy, bold & fresh ingredients. Made of our seasoned grilled chicken, mixed cheese, black beans, avocado, corn & drizzled with our house garlic-cilantro aioli sauce.
Another Venezuelan classic filled with zesty chicken, mozzarella and avocado salad full of lime juice & cilantro. It’s a great way to switch up if you’re getting tired of basic avocado toast.
Filled with our favorite Puerto Rican flavors arroz con gandules, pernil (roasted pulled pork) and cheddar cheese.
Arepa Pelúa, white corn meal hot pocket sandwich piled high with juicy, tender pulled beef and filled with heaps of cheddar cheese.