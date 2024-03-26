AFamily Wynwood
COMBOS
Family Combo (Sweet Box Included)
Friendship Combo
La del 10 a 10
Sandwich Combo
FOOD
Empanadas
- 1/2 Dozen Empanada$22.99
Choose any flavors you love!
- 2 Empanadas + Salad or Soup$17.99
- Beef Chimichurri Empanada$4.25
A traditional succulent ground beef with our signature chimichurri sauce (a family"s recipe).
- Beef Empanada$4.25
A traditional succulent ground beef (a family"s recipe).
- Caprese Empanada$4.25
A delicious handmade combinations of mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes and basil.
- Cheeseburger Empanada$4.25
Ground certified angus beef, melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and a touch of bbq sauce!
- Chicken Curry Empanada$4.25
- Chicken Verdeo Empanada$4.25
Creamy chicken empanada, chopped white onions and parsley...so yummy!
- Chimichurri Sauce$0.75
- Empanadas By Dozen$43.95
- Four Cheese & Smoked Bacon Empanada$4.25
Smoked it up cheezy!
- Habanero Sauce$0.75
- Ham & Mozzarella Empanada$4.25
Traditional chopped ham with mozzarella cheese.
- Mushroom & Fontina Empanada$4.25
Mushroom, fontina cheese, parsley Boom!
- Onion & Mozzarella Empanada$4.25
Sauteed onions mix with mozzarella cheese and a touch of oregano....yummy.
- Pepperoni & Mozzarella Empanada$4.25
A classic American flavor…Pepperoni, Mozzarella & a touch of fontina cheese with a hint of spices.
- Prosciutto, Mushroom & Brie Empanada$4.25
Watery mouth empanada with this exotic combination!
- Short Rib Empanada$4.25
Slow cooked short rib on our secret recipe!
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Spinach & Mozzarella Empanada$4.25
100% spinach and a touch of mozzarella cheese!!....this is healthy and delicious.
- Sweet Beef Empanada$4.25
Ground beef with raisins and a kick of sugar!
- Sweet Corn ''Humita'' Empanada$4.25
A combination of sweet corn, bechamel sauce and mozzarella cheese...so goooood!
Quiches
Breakfast
- Acai bowl$14.99
Blended Raw Organic Brazilian Açai - Banana + Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Coconut Flakes topping.
- Avocado toast$10.99
Multigrain toast topped with ripe avocado, cream cheese, mixed seeds, extra virgin olive oil & sprouts // Add egg $1.99 - Add smoked salmon* $7.99
- Bagel sandwich$10.99
Artisan Toasted bagel topped with scramble eggs, mozzarella cheese, applewood bacon served with roasted vegetables. Add avocado $ 2.50 Smoked Salmon $7.99
- Brunch your way$24.99
Choose your egg style, your spread, your protein your favorite pairing & your drink…ENJOY!
- Criollo$9.99
Toasted french baguette served with dulce de leche and butter, small orange juice and coffee of your choice.
- Omelette your style$10.99
Compliment your omelette with three toppings: Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ham or Bacon served with roasted vegetables
- Short rib benedict$15.99
English muffin topped with 24 hours slow cooked short rib, pasture raised eggs, hollandaise sauce and sprouts.
- Smoked salmon benedict$16.99
English muffin topped with smoked eggplant sauce, smoked salmon, pasture raised eggs, hollandaise sauce and sprouts.
- French Baguette with scrambled eggs and bread$7.00
- Bagel with scrambled eggs and bread$7.00
- French Baguette or bagel wit cream cheese$6.00
- Strawberry Jam$1.00
Appetizers
From our kitchen
- Afamily Salad$22.99
Grilled skirt steak, spring mix, tomato, avocado, crispy french fries, citrus vinaigrette & demi glaze.
- Beef Milanesa$17.99
Breaded beef served with french fries
- Beef Milanesa a caballo$19.99
Breaded beef topped with 2 sunny up eggs served with french fries.
- Beef Milanesa napolitana$21.49
Breaded beef topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & ham served with french fries.
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, crispy parmesan, croutons served with caesar dressing.
- Chicken Milanesa$17.99
Breaded chicken served with french fries
- Chicken Milanesa a caballo$19.99
Breaded chicken topped with 2 sunny up eggs served with french fries.
- Chicken Milanesa napolitana$21.49
Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & ham served with french fries.
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.99
Grilled chicken teriyaki, quinoa, cilantro mayo, roasted kale, chick peas, avocado, tomatoes & roasted pineapple.
- Foster bowl$15.99
Our signature falafel balls, quinoa, spicy mayo, spring mix, chick peas, roasted vegetables & roasted tomatoes.
- Special$10.00
Sandwiches
- Beef Milanesa Sandwich$15.99
Breaded beef topped with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella-parmesan cheese served in a french baguette.
- Chicken Milanesa Sandwich$15.99
Breaded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella-parmesan cheese served in a french baguette
- Chicken, Lettuce & Mozzarella Miga$6.99
- Crusted chicken sandwich$16.99
Parmesan-Panko crusted chicken, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce, spicy mayo served in a brioche bun.