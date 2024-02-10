AFURI ramen + dumpling: Culver City
Food
Ramen
- yuzu shio (gfo)$17.00
salt tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, nori
- yuzu shoyu$17.00
shoyu tare, chicken broth, yuzu, bamboo shoots, egg, chashu pork, endive, fried garlic, nori
- yuzu ratan$17.50
spicy soy tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, leek, sesame seed, nori
- tonkotsu shio (gfo)$17.50
shio tare, pork broth, chashu, pork, egg, black garlic oil, green onion, pickled ginger, kikurage mushroom, sesame (GFO)
- ninniku shoyu$17.50
shoyu-based tonkotsu, topped with kikkurage, green onion, chashu, egg, and finished with garlic and chili paste.
- tonkotsu tantanmen$18.50
spicy sesame miso tare, pork broth, bok choy, leek, white soy mushroom mix, sesame chili oil, garlic, ginger pork crumbles
- hazelnut tantanmen (v)$19.00
vegan, spicy sesame miso tare, hazelnut broth, leek, bok choy, white soy mushroom mix, sesame chili oil, miso cashew crumbles
- kara tsuyu tsukemen$18.00
kara tsuyu tsukemen cold noodles, chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, Frisee, green onion, nori, chili powder, spicy soy tsuyu (dipping noodles, not a traditional ramen with broth)
- yuzu tsuyu tsukemen$18.00
soy tsuyu, kakuni chashu, egg, endive, yuzu, bamboo shoot, chili, green onion, sesame seed, nori (dipping noodles, not a traditional ramen with broth)
Dumplings
- buta gyoza$12.00Out of stock
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, sesame oil, soy
- crispy pork gyoza$9.00Out of stock
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, scallion, sesame oil, soy
- spicy crispy gyoza$10.00Out of stock
fried pork dumplings, cucumber, cilantro, spicy vinaigrette sauce, lemon
- classic sui gyoza$7.00Out of stock
boiled pork dumplings, scallion, soy vinaigrette sauce
- garlic ginger sui gyoza$9.00Out of stock
boiled pork dumplings, garlic chips, leeks, sesame, soy garlic ginger sauce
- spicy sui gyoza$9.00Out of stock
boiled pork dumplings, scallion, sesame, garlic chips, chili threads, spicy tobanjan sauce
- tonkotsu taki gyoza$10.00Out of stock
pork dumplings, tonkotsu broth, chicken broth, bok choy, sesame, hazelnut ra-yu, scallion, pickled ginger
- miso cashew gyoza (v)$12.00
cashews, kimchi, carrot, miso, green onion, garlic, cabbage
Donburi
- karaage donburi$12.00
japanese fried chicken, sweet chili soy sauce, mayo, sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
- spicy karaage donburi$12.00
japanese fried chicken, spicy sauce, spicy mayo sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice
- aburi koro chashu$12.00
grilled kakuni pork, green onion, grated daikon, yuzu shoyu sauce, pickled vegetables, rice
- nasu donburi$11.00
fried crispy eggplant, miso katsu sauce, frisee, scallion, sesame, hazelnut ra-yu, pickled ginger, kizami nori
Small Plates
- yuzu shio edamame$6.00
edamame, yuzu shio sauce, black pepper, garlic chips vg
- takoyaki$12.00
5 battered octopus balls, takoyaki sauce, yuzu kosho egg salad, scallion, bonito flake, pickled ginger, house chili sauce
- aburi chashu salad$10.00
grilled chashu pork, cucumber, sesame, scallion, savory soy, nori, amazu pickles
- kakuni pork bun$8.00
kakuni pork bun - kakuni pork, sweet chili soy sauce, green onion, cucumber, pickled ginger
- soft shell crab bun$12.00
soft shell crab bun - soft shell crab, spicy mayo, kimchi, cucumber
- crispy nasu bun$7.00
crispy eggplant, yuzu sweet chili sauce, cucumber, pickles
- tori karaage$12.00
tori karaage - marinated fried chicken thigh, yuzu kosho egg salad, lemon
- spicy karaage$13.00
marinated fried chicken thigh, tossed in red chile, shichimi togarashi, and nori, served with spicy chili sauce, mayo, sesame, lemon, and green onion
- warm maitake salad$9.00
fried pickled maitake mushroom, frisee, cilantro, daikon radish, pickled carrot and radish, garlic chips, chili sesame, sesame dressing
Sides
- AFURI + Juice Apron (black)$95.00
limited addition afuri and juice collaboration aprons, get them while they last
- AFURI + Juice Apron (white)$95.00
limited addition afuri and juice collaboration aprons, get them while they last
- AFURI LA Hoodie large (b&y)$60.00
- AFURI LA Hoodie medium (b&y)$60.00
- AFURI LA Hoodie small (b&y)$60.00
- AFURI LA Hoodie xlarge (b&y)$60.00
- AFURI LA large (b&y)$30.00
- AFURI LA Large (white and pink)$25.00Out of stock
LA AFURI shirt Large
- AFURI LA medium (b&y)$30.00
- AFURI LA Medium (white and pink)$25.00Out of stock
LA AFURI shirt Medium
- AFURI LA small (b&y)$30.00
- AFURI LA Small (white and pink)$25.00Out of stock
LA AFURI shirt Small
- AFURI LA X-Large (white and pink)$25.00Out of stock
LA AFURI shirt X-Large
- AFURI LA xlarge (b&y)$30.00
- Ramen Like No Other (white) Large$44.00Out of stock
limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE LARGE
- Ramen Like No Other (white) Medium$44.00Out of stock
limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE MEDIUM
- Ramen Like No Other (white) Small$44.00Out of stock
limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE SMALL
- Ramen Like No Other (white) X-Large$44.00Out of stock
limited addition AFURI and juice collaboration shirts, get them while they last SIZE X-LARGE