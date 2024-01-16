Afuri ramen + dumpling - New York 61 N 11th St
Food
Ramen
- yuzu shio (gfo)
salt tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, nori$18.00
- yuzu shoyu
shoyu tare, chicken broth, yuzu, bamboo shoots, egg, chashu pork, endive, fried garlic, nori$18.00
- yuzu ratan
spicy soy tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, leek, sesame seed, nori$19.00
- tonkotsu shio (gfo)
shio tare, pork broth, chashu, pork, egg, black garlic oil, green onion, pickled ginger, kikurage mushroom, sesame (GFO)$19.00
- tonkotsu tantanmen
spicy sesame miso tare, pork broth, bok choy, leek, white soy mushroom mix, sesame chili oil, garlic, ginger pork crumbles$20.00
- hazelnut tantanmen (v)
vegan, spicy sesame miso tare, hazelnut broth, leek, bok choy, white soy mushroom mix, sesame chili oil, miso cashew crumbles$20.00
- kara tsuyu tsukemen
kara tsuyu tsukemen cold noodles, chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, Frisee, green onion, nori, chili powder, spicy soy tsuyu (dipping noodles, not a traditional ramen with broth)$20.00
- yuzu tsuyu tsukemen
soy tsuyu, kakuni chashu, egg, endive, yuzu, bamboo shoot, chili, green onion, sesame seed, nori (dipping noodles, not a traditional ramen with broth)$20.00
- chashu men
shoyu tare, chicken broth, chicken breast chashu, pork chashu, spinach, leeks, egg, nori, thin noodle$21.00
- zen
shio tare, chicken broth, thin noodle, garlic chips$14.00
- torigara shoyu
shoyu tare, chicken broth, chicken breast chashu, chi-yu, sansho oil, garlic chip, spinach, leeks, nori, thin noodle$17.00
Dumplings
- buta gyoza
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, sesame oil, soy$12.00
- crispy pork gyoza
pork, green onion, ginger, garlic, cabbage, scallion, sesame oil, soy$9.00
- spicy crispy gyoza
fried pork dumplings, cucumber, cilantro, spicy vinaigrette sauce, lemon$10.00
- classic sui gyoza
boiled pork dumplings, scallion, soy vinaigrette sauce$8.00
- garlic ginger sui gyoza
boiled pork dumplings, garlic chips, leeks, sesame, soy garlic ginger sauce$9.00
Donburi
- aburi koro chashu
grilled kakuni pork, green onion, grated daikon, yuzu shoyu sauce, pickled vegetables, rice$15.00
- karaage donburi
japanese fried chicken, sweet chili soy sauce, mayo, sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice$13.00
- spicy karaage donburi
japanese fried chicken, spicy sauce, spicy mayo sesame, green onion, pickled ginger, kizami nori, rice$14.00
Small Plates
- crispy chicken gyoza tostada
chicken breast, radicchio, miso sauce, cucumber, pickled carrot & radish, mayo, cilantro, lime$12.00
- crispy hotate gyoza tostada
diced scallop, poke sauce, minced shallot, tobiko, chives, micro greens, lime$14.00
- kakuni pork bun
kakuni pork bun - kakuni pork, sweet chili soy sauce, green onion, cucumber, pickled ginger$9.00
- soft shell crab bun
soft shell crab bun - soft shell crab, spicy mayo, kimchi, cucumber$15.00
- spicy karaage
chicken breast, radicchio, miso sauce, cucumber, pickled carrot & radish, mayo, cilantro, lime$13.00
- tori karaage
Japanese fried chicken, nanban sauce, yuzu kosho egg salad, shishito, house made furikake, chive, lemon$12.00
- yuzu shio edamame
edamame, yuzu shio sauce, black pepper, garlic chips vg$8.00
- takoyaki
5 battered octopus balls, takoyaki sauce, yuzu kosho egg salad, scallion, bonito flake, pickled ginger, house chili sauce$12.00
- tofu shira-ae salad
grape, frisee, yuzu, miso cashew, tofu dressing$13.00