Visit Us Today!
Agapē Cafe & Grille 366 Hartman Bridge Rd
Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
- Breakfast Haystack$10.99+
Sausage gravy or creamed beef over biscuits, eggs, bacon, peppers, onions, and homefries then drizzled with homemade cheese sauce.
- Strasburg Breakfast$11.75
Two eggs, choice of meat, and toast. Add homefries +2.50.
- Classic Breakfast$10.99
Two eggs, toast, and homefries.
- Creamed Beef or Sausage Gravy$11.99
Served on your choice of toast or biscuits. Add homefries +2.50.
- Agape No. 1$11.75
One egg, one pancake, and choice of meat.
- Agape No. 2$12.99
Two eggs, two pancakes or french toast, and choice of meat.
- Agape No. 3$14.50
Two eggs, three silver dollar pancakes, choice of meat, and homefries.
- Avocado Toast$11.99
Mashed Avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta, and basil on sourdough toast with balsamic vinegar on the side. Add two over easy eggs +2.00 or pickled red onions +.50.
Omelettes
- Veggie Omelette$13.50
Omelette with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and American cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
- Meat & Cheese Omelette$13.50
Omelette with your choice of one meat & cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
- Western Omelette$13.99
Omelette with ham, onions, peppers, & American cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
- Build Your Own Omelette$8.99
- Cheese Omelette$10.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
Waffles & Pancakes
- Waffle$8.99
Golden waffle served with butter.
- Waffle Combo$13.99
Waffle with two eggs and your choice of meat.
- Salted Caramel Apple Waffle$13.75
Waffle served with apple glaze, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.
- Red, White, & Blue Waffle$13.50
Waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, and cinnamon sugar.
- Waffle w/ Toppings$12.99
Served with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar. Choice of toppings: strawberries, blueberries, or pumpkin spice (seasonal).
- Pancake Stack$6.99+
- Silver Dollars$7.50
- French Toast$7.50
- Stuffed French Toast$11.99
French toast layered with cream cheese and your choice of fruit glaze: apple or blueberry. Topped with cinnamon sugar.
- Pancake/Waffle Board$23.99+
Pancakes, bacon, strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, chocolate chips, and nutella served on a charcuterie board.
- Dessert Waffle$12.75
Waffle topped with ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, chocolate chips, and cinnamon sugar.
Breakfast Sides
- Yogurt Parfait$7.99
Baked oatmeal and yogurt topped with fruit and granola.
- Home Fries$4.25
- Homemade Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Loaded Home Fries$9.99
Home fries loaded with bacon, cheese sauce, chives, and a side of sour cream.
- Egg$1.99
- Meat$4.99
- Cup of Sausage Gravy or Creamed Beef$6.75
- Baked Oatmeal$6.50
- Guacamole$2.75
- Fruit Cup$5.50
- Toast$2.99
Kid's Breakfast
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Onion Rings App$6.50
Onion rings served with Ranch.
- Sweet Potato Fries App$6.99
Served with maple syrup & rosemary garlic aioli.
- Fried Pickles$8.50
Fried pickle spears served with Ranch.
- Loaded Fries$11.99
Fries topped with your choice of meat: brisket, bacon, or pulled pork, cheese sauce and chives. Served with sour cream on the side.
- Smoked Burnt Ends App$13.99
- Aioli & Parmesan Fries$10.99
Fries topped with garlic rosemary aioli, parmesan cheese, truffle zest, and chives.
Hot Sandwiches & Wraps
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
Choice of cheese on grilled bread.
- Meat Grilled Cheese$12.99
Grilled cheese topped with your choice of meat on grilled bread.
- Sweet & Spicy Bacon Grilled Cheese$13.50
Caramelized bacon, provolone, tomato jam on grilled sourdough bread.
- Crabcake Grilled Cheese$16.50
No imitation crab (add lettuce & tomato +.50) on grilled bread.
- Reuben$13.50
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Sauerkraut on grilled rye. Served with thousand island on the side.
- Double Cheesesteak$13.50
Cheesesteak served on a sub roll.
- Cheesesteak Sub$13.99
Steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, mayo, & sauce. Served on a sub roll.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.99
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & ranch.
- Chicken Salad Melt$13.50
Chicken salad, cheese, lettuce, and tomato on grilled bread.
- Turkey Supermelt$13.99
Turkey, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheese, lettuce, & tomato on grilled bread.
- Grilled Pastrami$13.50
Turkey Pastrami, provolone, & grilled onions on grilled sourdough. Served with Dijon mustard.
- Smoked Meat Sandwich$15.99
Choice of pork, brisket, or pastrami on a homemade roll. Served with a side of shredded slaw.
- Aioli Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken topped with sharp cheese, aioli, and spring mix on a toasted brioche roll.
- Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap$13.50
Fried shrimp, romaine, carrots, cheddar cheese, chow mein noodles, and bang bang sauce in a white wrap
- Haddock Sandwich$13.99
Fish, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
- Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese$11.99
Cold Sandwiches & Wraps
- Avocado Toast (lunch)$13.50
Mashed avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette on sourdough toast. Add pickled red onions for +.50.
- BLT$11.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toast.
- Brisket, Ham, or Turkey Club$14.75
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, and mayo served on toast.
- Chicken Salad$13.50
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on white bread.
- Raspberry Lime Turkey Wrap$13.50
Turkey, provolone, romaine, tomato, raspberry lime vinaigrette, & mayo on a wrap.
- Turkey Spinach Wrap$13.50
Turkey, spinach, sweet peppers, provolone, & honey mustard on a wrap.
- Veggie Wrap$12.25
Spinach, romaine, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, avocado, provolone, & Italian dressing on a wrap.
Burgers
- Classic Cheese Burger$12.50
Burger & choice of cheese served on homemade roll. Make it a deluxe (lettuce, tomato, & mayo) +1.00.
- Patty Melt$13.50
Burger with mushrooms & Swiss. Served on grilled rye.
- Sweet & Spicy Burger$15.99
Burger, caramelized bacon, sharp cheese, spring mix, tomato jam, and garlic rosemary aioli on toasted brioche bun.
- Smokey Brisket Burger$15.99
Burger, smoked brisket, provolone, BBQ sauce, & spring mix on toasted brioche bun. Garlic rosemary aioli on the side.
Salads
- Festive Salad$13.99
Romaine, spinach, red onion, feta cheese, strawberries, blueberries, craisins, & sugared pecans. Served with Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken +3.99.
- Chef Salad$14.50
Romaine, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, & cheese.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$15.99
Romaine, chicken, tomato, corn, red onion, black beans, cheese, tortilla chips with Cilantro Lime dressing. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add guacamole $1.00.
- Smoked Brisket Salad$15.50
Mixed greens, smoked brisket, homemade cheese sauce, French fries, red onion, tomatoes, & Creamy Ranch dressing.
- Garden Salad$10.50
Romaine, tomato, carrots, radishes, & cheese. Add grilled chicken or chicken salad +3.99.
Soups
Boards
- Charcuterie$26.99+
Meat & cheese, french bread, crackers, mixed greens, grapes, blueberries, pickles, pickled red onions, & tomato jam.
- Smokehouse$31.99+
Smoked pastrami, smoked burnt ends, sharp cheese, Colby Jack cheese, mixed greens, red peppers, French bread, pickles, shredded slaw, and two sauces.
Platters
- Smoked Pastrami$24.50
Choice of two sides.
- Smoked Brisket$23.50
Choice of two sides.
- Smoked Ribs$24.50+
Choice of two sides.
- Smoked Pulled Pork$19.99
Choice of two sides.
- Fried Breaded Lump Crab Cakes$25.25
No imitation. Choice of two sides.
- Fried Breaded Shrimp$19.50
No imitation. Choice of two sides.
- Smoked Burnt Ends$22.50
Choice of two sides.
- Smoked Meat by the Pound$15.00+
Sides
Desserts
- Macarons$3.25+
- Brownie Bar$4.99
- Snickers Bar$4.50
- Coffee Cake/Scones$3.75
- Cupcakes$3.75+
- Peanut Butter Pie$6.50
- Dirt Pudding$6.50
- Mousse$5.00
- Dessert Waffle$12.75
Waffle topped with ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, chocolate chips, and cinnamon sugar.
- Scoop of Ice Cream$2.99
- Creme Brulee$6.99
- Pavlova$4.50
- Strawberry Jelly$0.75+
- Agape BBQ Sauce$9.99
Kid's Lunch & Dinner
Coffee Menu
Desserts
- Macarons$3.25+
- Brownie Bar$4.99
- Snickers Bar$4.50
- Coffee Cake/Scones$3.75
- Cupcakes$3.75+
- Peanut Butter Pie$6.50
- Dirt Pudding$6.50
- Mousse$5.00
- Dessert Waffle$12.75
Waffle topped with ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, chocolate chips, and cinnamon sugar.
- Scoop of Ice Cream$2.99
- Creme Brulee$6.99
- Pavlova$4.50
- Strawberry Jelly$0.75+
- Agape BBQ Sauce$9.99
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$3.00
A double shot of espresso.
- Cortado (8oz)$4.00
equal parts espresso + steamed milk
- Red Eye$3.25+
espresso + coffee
- Americano$3.50+
espresso + water
- Cappuccino (12oz)$4.25
espresso + steamed milk foam
- Latte$4.25+
espresso + steamed milk
- Breve Latte$4.75+
espresso + half and half
- Cold Brew$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+