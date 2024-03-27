Agave Side Bar
Featured Items
- Tender Beef Brisket Taco$8.00
Tender brisket served with melted cheese, crisp blended cabbage and fresh pico de gallo.
- Agave Loaded Nachos$10.95
Our house made chips, topped with two melted cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sliced jalapeños, and our homemade chipotle sauce.
- Ahi Tuna Taco$8.00
Fresh seared ahi tuna on top fresh avocado, topped with tequila wasabi lime sauce, and fresh cilantro.
FOOD
Appetizers
- Conch Fritters$11.95
Homemade battered conch fritters. Served with a Dijon tartar sauce.
- Agave Cheese Nachos$7.95
Melted cheese over house made chips, topped with slice jalapeños.
- Delicious Mexican Street Corn$4.95
Beautifully grilled corn on the cobb smothered with butter, spices, Cotija cheese and mayonnaise.
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Two flour quesadillas lightly roasted with cheese and served with salsa and sour cream.
- Chips with Salsa$3.95
Home made chips with our delicious salsa!
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
Topped with tortilla strips and conita.
- Guacamole Chips$9.95
- Queso and Chips$7.95
Tacos
- Brisket Brunch Taco$8.00
Tasty brisket taco served with crisp blended cabbage, sliced avocado, topped with a fresh fried egg, & fresh salsa
- Shredded Chicken Taco$6.00
Slow roasted chicken hand shredded, served with blended cabbage, melted cheese, pico de gallo, and topped with feta cheese
- Grilled Pork Belly Taco$8.00
Topped with ancho chili roasted pineapple, pickled onions, avocado, feta cheese, and cilantro.
- Mahi Mahi Taco$7.00
Grilled or Blackened and topped with blended cabbage, melted cheese, fresh mango salsa, and our pink chili chipotle sauce.
- Sauteed Spicy Shrimp Taco$7.00
Sautéed spicy shrimp, melted cheese & blended cabbage topped with Pico de Gallo and pink chili chipotle sauce.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Taco$6.00
BBQ pulled pork served with our Asian slaw.
- Black Bean Taco$6.00
Black beans, melted cheese, cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, topped with feta.
House Specialties
- Shrimp Ceviche Stuffed Avocado$13.95
Chilled shrimp marinated in lime, lemon, and orange juice with a slice of avocado and pico de gallo. Both delicious and healthy!
- Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell filled with crisp romaine lettuce, alejandro cheese. Topped with a dollop each of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Beef Empanadas$9.99
Two pastries filled with ground beef, onions, peppers, carrots, and potatoes. Seasoned with our special spices.
- Chorizo Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, roasted poblano mayo on a Telera roll
- Corn Asada Torta$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado salsa, guacsalsa and cojita.
- Fried Mahi Torta$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and spicy tarter.
- Fresh Lime Shrimp$24.00
Tequila lime marinated shrimp, served over white, or mexifried rice and beans. Topped with mango and pineapple lime aioli.
- Tostados (2)$15.00
Your choices of Chicken, Brisket or Shrimp. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cojita and fresh lime cream.
- Fajitas
Choice of protein. Served on a sizzling skillet with peppers, onions, rice and beans. Choose Chicken
Burritos
- Bean Burrito$9.99
Black beans, rice, alejandro cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and romaine lettuce, Served with Chips and Salsa
- Chicken Burrito$11.95
Alejandro cheese, guacamole, sour cream, romaine lettuce, rice and beans with chicken
- Beef Brisket Burrito$13.95
Alejandro cheese, guacamole, sour cream, romaine lettuce, rice and beans with delicious beef brisket.
Rice Bowls
- Veggie/Rice Bowl$8.95
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with veggies
- Blackened Chicken Rice Bowl$12.95
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with blackened chicken
- Brisket Rice Bowl$13.95
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with brisket
- Spicy Shrimp rice bowl$13.95
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with spicy shrimp
- Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl$14.95
White rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce with Ahi tuna
- Mahi Rice Bowl$14.95
Dessert
Side Key
- Side Black Beans$3.95
- Side White Rice$2.95
- Side Mexican Rice$3.95
- Add Sliced Avocado$3.00
- Add Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Add Mango Salsa$1.00
- Add 2 ounce Salsa$0.50
- Add 2 ounce Queso$2.50
- Add 2 Oz Guac$2.50
- Add 4 ounce salsa$1.00
- Add 4 Oz Queso$6.00
- Add 4 Oz Guacamole$5.00
- Add Sour Cream$0.50
- Add Side Jalapeno$0.50
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Add Veggie$2.00
- Add Side chicken$4.95
- Add Side brisket$6.95
- Add Side shrimp/5 pcs$6.95
- Add Side Mahi/3pcs$6.95
- Add Side Pulled Pork$6.95