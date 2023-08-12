Agave House
Food Menu
Small Bites
Queso Flameado
grilled nopales, cheese blend (jack, asadero, oaxacan), flour tortillas
Salsa Trio with Housemade Tortilla Chips
choice of three salsas
Shrimp Ceviche
shrimp, lime, tomato, cucumber, onion, cilantro, housemade tostada
Ahi Tuna Negra
sesame crusted ahi, avocado, mango, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, soy sauce, housemade tostada
Hearts of Palm Ceviche
hearts of palm, heirloom tomato, cucumber, spring onion,lemongrass vinaigrette, housemade tostadas
Guacamole
Flautas
Tacos
Plates
Asada Plate
8oz Ribeye, charro beans, mexican rice, chimichurri, spring onion, chili guero, flour tortillas
Grilled Salmon Plate
verlasso salmon, refried blak beans, cilantro rice, chipotle agave sauce, chili guero, spring onions, lemon
Bone In Pork Chop Plate
Mesquite smoked tomahawk pork chop, charro beans, cilantro rice, agave chili oil
Achiote Roasted Chicken Plate
chicken leg quarter, charro beans, cilantro rice, spring onions, chili guero
Burro Bowl
Chicken Adobo Bowl
mixed greens, refried black beans, mexican rice, roasted corn, guacamole, salsa morita, queso fresco
Pork Pibil Bowl
mixed greens, charro beans, cilantro rice, pickled onions, fresh jalapenos, ancho salsa, queso fresco
Grilled Salmon Bowl
mixed greens, refried black beans, cilantro rice, pickled onions, sweet potatoes, avocado, pico, salsa verde
Enchiladas
Salads and Soups
Agave House Salad
mixed greens, heirloom tomato, red onion, black beans, roasted corn, queso fresco
Caesar Mexican
hearts of romaine, kale, grilled corn, crispy jalapenos, chipotle caesar dressing
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Side Caesar Mexicana
Side Agave House Salad
Sides
Charro Beans
braised pork. onion, garlic,tomato
Refried Black Beans
white onion, garlic, cilantro
Mexican Rice
garlic, tomato sauce, el pato
Cilantro Lime Rice
cilantro, lime, garlic
Elote
garlic lime crema, cotija, cilantro, guajillo chili, chamoy
Calabacitas
yellow squash, heirloom tomato, white onion, queso fresco, cilantro
Cucumbers
red onion, lime, tajin
Nopales Salad
mixed greens, grilled nopales, cherry tomato, cucumber, jalapeno, red onion, lemon
Salsas
The Standard
tomato, garlic, serrano, cilantro
Ancho
pasilla, chili de arbol, grapefruit, lime, orange
Salsa Verde
Tomatillo, jalapeno, cilantro
Pico De Gallo
tomato, jalapeno, white onion, cilantro, garlic, lime
Tata's Hot Sauce
chiltepin, tomato, white vinegar
Peanut Salsa
dried chilis, peanuts, lime, garlic