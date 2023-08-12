Food Menu

Small Bites

Queso Flameado

$10.00

grilled nopales, cheese blend (jack, asadero, oaxacan), flour tortillas

Salsa Trio with Housemade Tortilla Chips

$6.00

choice of three salsas

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

shrimp, lime, tomato, cucumber, onion, cilantro, housemade tostada

Ahi Tuna Negra

$17.00

sesame crusted ahi, avocado, mango, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, soy sauce, housemade tostada

Hearts of Palm Ceviche

$12.00

hearts of palm, heirloom tomato, cucumber, spring onion,lemongrass vinaigrette, housemade tostadas

Guacamole

$12.00

Flautas

$14.00

Tacos

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.50

Quesabirria Taco

$6.00

Adobo Combo

$15.00

Carne Asada Combo

$18.00

Salmon Combo

$18.00

Pibil Combo

$15.00

Calabacita Combo

$14.00

Sweet Potato Combo

$14.00

Quesabirria Combo

$17.00

Plates

Asada Plate

$27.00

8oz Ribeye, charro beans, mexican rice, chimichurri, spring onion, chili guero, flour tortillas

Grilled Salmon Plate

$25.00

verlasso salmon, refried blak beans, cilantro rice, chipotle agave sauce, chili guero, spring onions, lemon

Bone In Pork Chop Plate

$23.00

Mesquite smoked tomahawk pork chop, charro beans, cilantro rice, agave chili oil

Achiote Roasted Chicken Plate

$17.00

chicken leg quarter, charro beans, cilantro rice, spring onions, chili guero

Burro Bowl

Chicken Adobo Bowl

$14.00

mixed greens, refried black beans, mexican rice, roasted corn, guacamole, salsa morita, queso fresco

Pork Pibil Bowl

$15.00

mixed greens, charro beans, cilantro rice, pickled onions, fresh jalapenos, ancho salsa, queso fresco

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$17.00

mixed greens, refried black beans, cilantro rice, pickled onions, sweet potatoes, avocado, pico, salsa verde

Enchiladas

Red Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

corn tortillas, red sauce, oaxacan and manchego cheese, charro beans, mexican rice

Green Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

braised chicken, green sauce, oaxacan and manchego cheese, charro beans, mexican rice

Salads and Soups

Agave House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, heirloom tomato, red onion, black beans, roasted corn, queso fresco

Caesar Mexican

$11.00

hearts of romaine, kale, grilled corn, crispy jalapenos, chipotle caesar dressing

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup of the Day

$10.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Mexicana

$6.00

Side Agave House Salad

$6.00

Sides

Charro Beans

$4.00

braised pork. onion, garlic,tomato

Refried Black Beans

$4.00

white onion, garlic, cilantro

Mexican Rice

$4.00

garlic, tomato sauce, el pato

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

cilantro, lime, garlic

Elote

$7.00

garlic lime crema, cotija, cilantro, guajillo chili, chamoy

Calabacitas

$4.00

yellow squash, heirloom tomato, white onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Cucumbers

$4.00

red onion, lime, tajin

Nopales Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, grilled nopales, cherry tomato, cucumber, jalapeno, red onion, lemon

Salsas

The Standard

$2.00

tomato, garlic, serrano, cilantro

Ancho

$2.00

pasilla, chili de arbol, grapefruit, lime, orange

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Tomatillo, jalapeno, cilantro

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

tomato, jalapeno, white onion, cilantro, garlic, lime

Tata's Hot Sauce

$2.00

chiltepin, tomato, white vinegar

Peanut Salsa

$2.00

dried chilis, peanuts, lime, garlic

Guac Salsa

$2.00

Morita Salsa

$2.00

Dessert

Corn Cheesecake

Tres Leches

$8.00

strawberries, Cajeta

Churros

$7.00

sugar, cinnamon, mezcal caramel

Pastel de Elote

$8.00

Food Extras

Sour Cream

$1.50

Avo Fan

$1.75

Sml Guacamole

$2.00

Lg Guacamole

$4.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Tostada

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.75

Grilled Jalepenos

$0.75

Nopales

$1.00

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids 2 Carne Tacos

$8.00

Kids 2 Chicken Tacos

$8.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Horchata

$5.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$4.00

Mango Jarritos

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Apparel

Hats

Agave Trucker Hat

$20.00

T Shirts

X-Small

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2X

$25.00

3X

$25.00

Bodysuit

X-Small

$40.00

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

X-Large

$40.00

2X

$40.00

3X

$40.00

Stickers

Agave Logo

Blue Tank

L

$20.00

M

$20.00

S

$20.00

XS

$20.00