Agora Midtown
Catering Menus
- Build Your own Wrap Package$15.00
Each plate includes pita bread and tzatziki sauce, with a choice of either Greek salad or fries as your side. Remember that our wraps are served deconstructed, so you can build your wrap any way you like! Choice of two wrap options: Lamb gyro, Chicken gyro, or Falafel wrap. Choice of side: Greek salad or Fries. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.
- Gyro Platter Package$19.50
Enjoy a delicious combination of lamb and/or chicken gyro platters saved with tzatziki sauce, rice, Greek salad, pita bread, hummus, babaganoush, and baklava for dessert. Gyro Platter entrées: Lamb, Chicken or Mix gyro platters. Appetizers: Hummus and Babaganoush Dessert: Baklava. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.
- Kebab Platter Package$24.00
Choose two of our flavorful kebabs served with tzatziki sauce, rice, Greek salad, and Pita bread, along with your choice of three cold appetizers and baklava for dessert. Choice of two kebabs: Lamb shish kebab, Chicken shish kebab, Adana kebab, or Kofte kebab. Choice of three cold appetizers: Hummus, Tabouli, Babaganoush, Ezme, Carrot salad, Haydari, Eggplant salad. Dessert: Baklava. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.