Build Your own Wrap Package

$15.00

Each plate includes pita bread and tzatziki sauce, with a choice of either Greek salad or fries as your side. Remember that our wraps are served deconstructed, so you can build your wrap any way you like! Choice of two wrap options: Lamb gyro, Chicken gyro, or Falafel wrap. Choice of side: Greek salad or Fries. This menu can be customized according to your preferences.